Exposed: 10 things you didn’t know about Perry Kuan

We sit down with our digital cover star, the light-hearted and lax Perry Kuan, to discuss some fun facts about him that our readers may not yet know. From his many personas he uses in his videos, to his growing career as a DJ, Perry shares with us a number of things about himself.

The youngest of the Kuan siblings, Perry Kuan — more commonly known in the musical scene as ‘DJ Perry K’ — balances a career in entrepreneurship, DJing and social media influencing all at once. Though he considers himself new to the world so reliant on social media platforms and the like, the 21-year-old has already made quite a name for himself with nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram.

He prides himself on his ‘hustler’ lifestyle. As a self-proclaimed workaholic, he thrives on working from morning until midnight. Besides his social media presence and his career as a DJ, Perry helms the streetwear clothing business, UFCO, which he runs alongside his two sisters, Jestinna and Christinna. He also has a knack for comedy in his videos, and is still figuring out his niche in his rise to stardom; Perry is, as he describes, ‘just along for the ride’, and is excited to see where the journey takes him.

As we chat with him about his journey, Perry Kuan shares with us some of the interesting and lesser-known facts about him.

#1. He’s a quick learner… of just about anything.

“I learn things very quickly, but I can also forget them very quickly,” Perry says with a laugh. “What I mean is, I have good short-term learning skills.”

‘Teach a man to fish…’ and so the saying goes — Perry lives by this rule, and can teach himself just about anything as he’s always been wired this way. For example, even with computer-related things, all Perry needs to do is watch a quick tutorial on YouTube and he can easily do it himself.

#2. He loves acting, especially in comedic roles.

Perry claims that he has been very dramatic since a very young age. As a boy, he liked to imitate his sisters and create various ‘personas’ for himself to act, inspired by the people around him. Even now, in his videos and short sketches on his Instagram and YouTube channel, he enjoys playing different roles to exhibit his acting skills. Perry has also expressed his interest to venture into TikTok for his next platform, as TikTok mostly glorifies and encourages up-and-coming actors.

#3. He has always indulged in having many ‘personas’ for his videos.

If you’re not yet familiar with Perry’s multiple colourful personalities, then head over to his Instagram to watch his videos! From the sassy third Kuan sister, ‘Perinna’ to the stern grandmother character, ‘Kuan Po Po’, Perry demonstrates his acting abilities in the many roles he plays.

“‘Perinna’ was a sudden idea that came to me,” Perry admits. “My sister, Jestinna, bought a wig for a video she was doing, and I felt like it would be such a waste to not use it again — so I decided to play around with it. The name ‘Perinna’ also came from my sisters’ names [Jestinna and Christinna], and so I felt that the third Kuan sister’s name can end with ‘-inna’ as well. For the ‘Kuan Popo’ character, I figured since there’s already the siblings, and our parents as the ‘parents’ characters, I can add a third ‘grandma’ character to the ensemble as well (since we don’t live with our grandma).”

#4. His hair is his most important feature.

“I can’t live without hair wax or hairspray,” Perry admits. “My hair is the most important thing! No specific hair care routine, but I definitely do need to make sure that my hair looks nice before I leave the house.”

#5. He is an old-school ‘cash on hand’ kind of guy.

Besides his phone, his family, his hair wax or hairspray, and a shaver (“I’ve got to shave every day!”) Perry absolutely cannot live without having a bit of cash on him. “I’m still not used to all this ‘eWallet’ stuff,” he says, “and so, I feel that cash is much more secure.”

#6. He’s the ‘chill’ one, and the most reliable Kuan sibling.

When asked which of the Kuan siblings would get the most emotional in any situation, Perry jokingly points out that both Jestinna and Christinna would be the first to freak out — and funnily enough, both the Kuan sisters agree.

“Perry is the one who’s the most ‘chill’,” Christinna confesses. “He’s definitely the one we would call first in case anything happens. He’s really the reliable one among us — plus, he’s the one who keeps all of our secrets!”

Because of this, both Jestinna and Christinna have always been open with discussing their problems with him, and he does the same with them. Dubbed the ‘problem solver’ of the three of them, Perry is always willing to be a shoulder to cry on, or a good listener when his sisters want to vent it out.

#7. He is a collector of sneakers.

While his sense of style is baggy and relaxed, with oversized shirts making their mark in most of his Instagram photos, Perry finds most joy in the shoes he pairs his outfits with, nurturing a growing collection of about 40 to 50 pairs of kicks now.

“I love collecting sneakers,” Perry says. “It’s not a huge collection yet, but I’m hoping to grow it soon enough.”

#8. He has been doing business since he was 16 years old.

If you didn’t yet know, Perry is the one who is single-handedly managing his sisters’ businesses, which include the streetwear brand UFCO, as well as the ‘Sis Mask’ collaboration that they did. Prior to managing UFCO, Perry has long indulged in doing business way back in high school. He admits that from the age of 16, he has enjoyed doing business among his peers, by selling trinkets and accessories, and even ‘forcing’ his classmates to buy his shirts.

“I was inspired by my dad, mostly,” Perry says. “I also liked to organise events and such, doing all kinds of business. I eventually started UFCO when I was 18, and I’m really proud of what it has become. I guess I would say I’m a bit of a workaholic!”

#9. He loves the attention he gets as a DJ.

“The best part about being a DJ, for me, is being on stage,” Perry admits. “When the crowd looks at me from below, that’s really the most rewarding feeling ever.”

#10. He feels nothing but pride in his sisters’ successes.

When asked how it feels to be the brother of two very famous sisters, Perry simply laughs and says he feels incredibly proud.

“I’m happy and grateful to have them as my sisters,” he says. “Even though they’re famous, I don’t really feel any different about it because they’re both caring and loving — as they have always been. For me, I still tell them everything; we’re just as close as we’ve been all this time.”

