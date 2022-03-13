Four women who are championing the arts in Malaysia today

Like so many other industries, there is clear gender disparity and underrepresentation of women in the art world globally.

We spoke to four Malaysian women who are actively supporting those in the arts industry in their respective areas of expertise.

Lim Wei-Ling is a stalwart figure in the local contemporary arts community, having given several local and international artists a platform and voice at the Wei-Ling Gallery. Annice Lyn is a visual artist, documentary and sports photographer with a long list of accolades – including being listed in the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2021 list for her work with Women Photographers Malaysia, covering the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Liza Ho is the founder of The Back Room, an innovative art gallery that exhibits works by emerging and alternative artists, as well as the co-founder of the Zhongshan Building, a dynamic artist and creative hub in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. Zeen Chang is a Managing Partner of Project Kwai Chai Hong, a tourist attraction in KL Chinatown that aims to bring Chinese tradition and history back to life with a strong emphasis on artworks.

As we celebrate their accomplishments and contributions to an industry that’s not only underrepresented but also facing its share of challenges due to the pandemic, we also glean from their insights just how important it is to have gender equality and fairness in the arts.

We also learn how the arts should be championed – for and by both women and men alike – as it has the ability to empower people, encourage creative expression, and enrich communities on so many levels.

Here are four Malaysian women supporting the arts in Malaysia:

Lim Wei- Ling, Founder of the Wei-Ling Gallery





How does your venture support women in the arts?

Most of my team at the gallery are women. We work well and are in sync with one another. One of the advantages of working with women is their ability to multi-task.

In terms of artists, we have never been gender-specific in the artists that we work with. The art comes first — the sincerity and honesty of their intentions, and how their work/practice sits against the backdrop of the world within which they are working, precedes everything else.

Why is giving a voice to female artists/women in the arts important?

What is important is to give all artists a voice -regardless of gender-especially the ones who have important messages to share in their observations of the world around them. After all, what is the role of an artist today? This is a question that one should pose when confronted with an artwork.

If the work has nothing relevant to say and doesn’t define a moment in time, either from a personal perspective, or a broader observation of the world around them, then how can it be defined as art? Perhaps this is a provocative point of view, but it certainly helps one to separate the serious artists from the merely decorative, regardless of whether they are men or women.

In your opinion, how does art empower people?

When an artist is able to express themselves without any inhibitions through their art, they can often find clarity or heal through this expression. Some of the most powerful works of art come through great suffering and they are almost always a cathartic expression. For the observer, they normally find some personal connection in the messaging or interpretation behind these works.

What advice would you give aspiring female artists/women aspiring to work in the arts industry in Malaysia?

For artists regardless of gender, I would say this: be honest and truthful in your delivery. Don’t let anyone dictate the work that you make. For all the work you do, it must be first and foremost be for you. Be confident and unwavering in your vision, and never compromise.

What are some upcoming projects you’re working on that empower women in the arts, if any?

Our projects cater for all artists, regardless of gender, who are committed and thinking critically.

The Young Artists Collaborative Mentorship Program is a unique program that provides the opportunity for emerging artists to be advised and guided by an established artist. This platform aims to provide a safe space for these artists to express the challenges they face in their professional and artistic practices, as well as to support them in the aspects that they choose to develop further. The results are presented through the WLG Incubator Young Artists Show at Wei-Ling Contemporary, which serves as a channel to introduce their work of art to a wider audience.

The WLG Incubator is an initiative by Wei-Ling Galleries that was launched as a platform to highlight and collaborate on projects with emerging Malaysian artists. It is dedicated to helping artists create a sustainable art practice, which allows them to develop their confidence towards making art that is authentic, experimental and progressive. Through this Incubator, we hope to discover and nurture artists and projects, which are critical towards shaping the voice of the next generation

Annice Lyn, Co-founder of Women Photographers Malaysia

Image credit: Annice Lyn

How did your journey in the arts industry begin?

My journey in the arts industry, specifically using photography as a medium, when I was pursuing my architectural degree, where I began to explore spatial organization, spaces, light, shadows, depth, texture, patterns and connection. Soon I discovered that the art of photography is able to connect with others and articulate and transpose fragments of moments into timeless imagery.

What are some challenges facing female artists/women in the arts in Malaysia?

As a photographer/visual storyteller, I see gender equality has come on leaps and bounds in recent years. However, there are still significant shortcomings of gender inequality persisting in the realm of visual culture with the lack of diversity of women’s visibility.



Over the years, women have fought for equality and recognition in both publishing opportunities and pay throughout the world, but many of our shutter sisters still struggle with discrimination and cultural mores that do not allow them to advance as artists and storytellers. This happened with personal experiences, on certain assignments we are pointed out as a distraction to or being belittled on the field, some taken advantage of as an apprentice, and questioning our credibility as well as capabilities.

How does your venture support women in the arts?

One of the ongoing passion projects I’m working on as a photographer is Women Photographers Malaysia, which was formed out of a desire to create a community that empowers women photographers. Together with my co-founder – Aisha Nazar, along with a team of women photographers are professional photographers whose expertise ranges from commercial photography, sports and documentary photography, wedding photography to family portraiture.

WPM’s mission is to develop an inclusive culture that increases gender equality and helps in the strive for balance by ensuring better support and empowering women photographers through visual storytelling. Hosting workshops, organizing monthly meetups, and providing a safe space amongst women visual storytellers is part of what we hope to accomplish. Holding our fellow shutter sisters accountable by nurturing women and non-binary photographers to develop their skills, knowledge and encourage them to find the strength within in order to start putting themselves forward. This is where work from women photographers can be showcased and highlighted to amplify their voices.

Why is giving a voice to female artists/women in the arts important?

Being a creative in Malaysia takes courage & self-conviction to challenge the norm in the meantime embraces Malaysia’s cultural landscape. It is important to give a voice to fellow female artists and photographers as this enables them to carry the mantle to tell their stories through their lenses by rebuilding the standard of quality work and voices, addressing topics by providing a direct women’s perspective on the vulnerable yet resilient individuals. It’s a way of seeing the world differently, through women’s eyes. As photographic technology and education became more accessible worldwide, a growing number of women photographers are shaping how society looks.

In your opinion, how does art empower people?

I believe that the art of photography is a tool for change, by capturing the present and preserving the past. That compels us to inform, impact, and reform with the ability to impact and unite people with great magnitude. I also believe that photography holds no boundaries in regards to anyone’s social status, that everyone has a story to tell. As visual artists, we use our eyes and our hearts to focus on people and make them feel like they have been seen, understood and their stories have been heard.

What advice would you give aspiring female artists/women aspiring to work in the arts industry in Malaysia?

My advice would be to always persevere, be eager to learn and get your basics right. As simple as your ABCs : Attitude, Behavior and Character. While you are taking up space but be mindful that never oppress others (both men and women) just to lift yourself up. Be well aware that the effect you have on others is the most valuable currency there is. Skills can always be developed but all in all be nice to everyone you have collaborated with and worked with.

What are some improvements you’ve seen for female representation in the arts industry in Malaysia, if any?



In a field that’s previously dominated by males, I feel it’s important to note that there’s been an increase of female photographers who are equally competent in the technicalities of photography. Seeing Cendana grants, exhibitions such as Exposure+ the ratio of the exhibition finalist as well as Women Photographers Malaysia effort develops over the years even holding a recent photography competition for both genders to participate in.

Liza Ho, founder of The Back Room

Image credit: Paulius Staniunas

How did your journey in the arts industry begin?

I worked at Valentine Willie Fine Art, a pioneering art gallery in Malaysia, from 2009 – 2012, surrounded and mentored by a team of independent and highly capable women. In 2013, I co-founded OUR ArtProjects art consultancy, and in 2019, I set up The Back Room gallery located in The Zhongshan Building. During this time, I also co-founded The Zhongshan Building (2017), a creative hub full of artists, artisans, creatives, researchers, musicians, etc.

What are some challenges facing female artists/women in the arts in Malaysia?

Sometimes, by focusing too much on women artists’ identity as just women, we unintentionally end up segregating them, in a “positive” way. For example, there are many shows themed around womanhood, but that tends to be the limit of the curatorial scope. The truth is that women artists of Malaysia are creating and experimenting on a range of concepts and mediums.

Female artists should be appreciated beyond their gender — as artists expressing their views and making commentary on a wide range of subjects that are important to them, which may include but should not be limited to gender politics.

Another notable issue is that women artists are vastly underrepresented in writings of Malaysian art history, which focuses more on the contributions of male figures in the arts while ignoring their female contemporaries. The late artist Nirmala Dutt is one example. However, this may be partly due to the lack of Malaysian art historians and critics.

How does your venture support women in the arts?

We regularly feature women artists in our programming, from a range of backgrounds and across a range of mediums. Women artists tend to have a greater sensitivity to their artwork, which makes their art more accessible. Our current exhibition is a solo exhibition by Chong Yi Lin, a young artist who works in the conventionally feminine medium of embroidery on everyday domestic objects like handkerchiefs and singlets.

Why is giving a voice to female artists/women in the arts important?

There are still so many things that people misunderstand about the female experience. It is not merely an identity or a checkbox, and it is not always just about the body, though the body is an inescapable dimension. The female experience is vast, complex, and eludes simple categorising.

In your opinion, how does art empower people?

Art is a language on its own, one that allows you to get away with things you can’t get away with in speech, or that allows expression of complex and indescribable feelings. Art is also a way of imagining new, alternative possibilities to reality; it’s a portal into another realm. And it also allows you to see things in a new light: something that we may take for granted in real life can have a whole other dimension when it’s presented in art. There are so many things that art can do. Art can open minds.

What are some other advantages of supporting women in the arts in Malaysia?

By supporting more contemporary women artists, perhaps we will be able to shed more light on many of Malaysia’s overlooked women artists of the past and restore them to their rightful place in our national art history.

What advice would you give aspiring female artists/women aspiring to work in the arts industry in Malaysia?

My advice to female artists would be the same as my advice to male ones — work hard, trust in the process, pursue your vision, and make sure to check out exhibitions and works by your contemporaries, and senior artists too. The growth of the arts scene is stronger when people come together to support, understand and respect each other while giving constructive criticism to one another.

What are some improvements you’ve seen for female representation in the arts industry in Malaysia, if any?

Actually, the arts industry in Malaysia is a very female-friendly domain. For example, many gallerists and gallery workers are female; the director of a major national art institution, ILHAM Gallery, is a woman (Rahel Joseph); and up until recently, the Cultural Economy Development Agency (CENDANA), one of the nation’s largest public funding bodies for the arts, was headed by a woman (Izan Satrina). A new gallery-cum-event space called Temu House just opened last year that’s led by a team of women who are vocal about current issues. Female voices and personalities are extremely active in the local art scene, and their influence extends widely. Never underestimate yourself!

What are some upcoming projects you’re working on that empower women in the arts, if any?

In September we will be featuring new works by Dipali Gupta, an artist whose practice has a strong feminist influence. Her past works have explored the complexities of female bodies, desire, sexuality, and women’s role in the domestic sphere. I’m really looking forward to what she’ll be giving us for this show.



Zeen Chang, Managing Partner, Kwai Chai Hong

Image credit: Zeen Chang

How did your journey in the arts industry begin?

Many moons ago, in 1996, I majored in Filming and Photography and then came home to work in the Advertising industry. Naturally, I worked closely with folks in the arts industry. Later, I started my branding and advertising agency APOSTROPHE in 2005 before embarking on a passion project in 2018 called Kwai Chai Hong with 4 of my friends. It was then that we use art as the common language to connect stories of the Chinese community from the past, and share them to the new generation today.

What are some challenges facing female artists/women in the arts in Malaysia?

There is bound to be some form of discrimination regardless of the industry or country – the same discrimination with age and ethnicity. One would think that generally, women are discriminated against men but in truth, discrimination happens amongst the women as well. A preference to hire a male candidate for a particular job for instance may seem like an innocent and objective requirement without realizing that one can opt to give equal opportunity and select based on merits.

How does your venture support women in the arts?

At Kwai Chai Hong, we believe in inclusivity where people all walks of life are welcome to share, learn, and celebrate the Chinese tradition and culture. When we work with artists, we believe in providing equal opportunity based on the outcome we hope to achieve. Each collaboration we have done is to achieve a win-win situation.

Why is giving a voice to female artists/women in the arts important?

Because only then will we see a fair representation of the artistic world.

In your opinion, how does art empower people?

Art to me is a universal language that connects people. Each one of us is entitled to have our very own interpretation. There is no right or wrong when someone reacts to a piece of artwork – each experiencing unique reactions and emotions. That’s why it is so powerful and beautiful for both the artist and the “viewer” at the same time.

What advice would you give aspiring female artists/women aspiring to work in the arts industry in Malaysia?

I think it’s the same advice I will be giving any aspiring artists – be it young, old, and regardless of gender, and that is to have no fear. Do not stand in your own way. Go out, find your niche, hunt for opportunities, and show your work. Don’t seek to please anyone but yourself. Be bold. Be brave. Be kind. Be you!

Is there anything you’d like to share regarding the arts industry in Malaysia?

There is one thing I noticed about talents in Malaysia – regardless of age, ethnicity, gender, or level of education. I’ve met so many immensely talented artists who are dying for a break with one common shortcoming – the lack of marketing skill. It’s a real pity for many don’t put enough focus or attention on the ability to expose themselves or hunt for opportunities to showcase their work. Many end up becoming hidden talents or jaded over time.

Here is what I believe, no matter how talented one can be, if people can’t see it to appreciate it, the talent will remain hidden and underappreciated. Here is what I will say to you – Be bold. Learn to market yourself. Find your first big break! Expose yourself, find a mentor or perhaps an aspirational artist, learn what they did and how you can emulate or do better (marketing-wise). Get more people to see your work and take it from there.

