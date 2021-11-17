Here’s how Malaysian artist Mumu the stan enters NFTs with Linkin Park Mike Shinoda’s support

Visual artist and poet Mumu the stan AKA Munira Hamzah (Moon) is a homegrown artist who dabbled into the world of NFTs through her quirky pixel art.

What once started as a joke eventually evolved into a full-time job for Malaysian NFT artist Mumu the stan. Apart from pixel art, she focuses on visual illustrations through her other pseudonym, Moon HMZ.

The story behind the pseudonym Mumu the stan is a name she gave when creating an anonymous Twitter account to join “stan Twitter” — a section where fans interact and post about their fandom. “Although I’ve always been an artist, I didn’t start posting art there first because I feared it would break my anonymity. I eventually posted my fan art on that account, and things blew up from there,” Moon explains.

“When it comes to my work, I don’t maintain a style. My philosophy is, go ahead and experiment. If you made it, it’s your style,” she explains. Art has always been a part of her life. “My parents said I would spend a lot of time alone just drawing. I used to write my own stories, staple them together and create my own comic books.”

How she got into NFTs is a memorable tale worth telling. Due to the pandemic and lockdown, her favourite artist, Linkin Park’s singer and rapper Mike Shinoda, began streaming on Twitch (a video-streaming platform), a community he created to connect with his fans by discussing topics on art and music.

He would create visual art and instrumental tracks from scratch and post them on Instagram or Twitch for fans to collaborate and showcase their skills later. Moon exhibited her art by uploading it on Instagram, where she received recognition from Shinoda in one of his live Twitch sessions.

The motivation and support from her idol, Mike Shinoda, is why Moon dabbled into NFTs — Shinoda is Moon’s very first NFT art collector too. For those who aren’t familiar with NFT (non-fungible token) and stated by Forbes, an NFT is a digital asset representing real-world objects like art, music, in-game items, and videos bought and sold online with cryptocurrency.

As an avid fan of Linkin Park since her teenage years, Mike Shinoda’s 2018 album release, Post-Traumatic, helped her through hard times when diagnosed with depression and during therapy. “Pixel art was something I did for fun, and thanks to him, I’ve been able to make a living out of it. He’s been so supportive and amazing. He’s fostered a great community, and we’ve been educating each other and the community about NFTs. We’re all learning together. It’s exciting.”

Moon will also be speaking with Mike Shinoda and other panellists at GeckoCon, where they will discuss NFTs and their perspective on blockchain tech as artists from November 17 to November 19 2021.

A snippet of Mumu the stan’s NFT Journey

All images credit: Mumu the stan