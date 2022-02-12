How real couples are keeping the love going this Valentine’s Day

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, we sit with three couples — Vanessa Tevi and Ismael Ma; Shalma Ainaa and Wan Imar Izzat; and Kittie Yiyi and Sean Khor — bellwethers of local fashion and lifestyle, to discuss the ways they express their love and how they commemorate the special occasion.

It is often said that love is not in the grand gestures, but the little things in between. As part of a special collaboration to celebrate Valentine’s Day, we join forces with LSA Friends to talk about how they are celebrating the special occasion, and how they navigate their relationships as they grow together.

In this exclusive Valentine’s Day feature, we sit with three Malaysian couples: entrepreneur and content creator Shalma Ainaa with her architect husband Wan Imar Izzat; Vanessa Tevi, Miss Universe Malaysia 2015, with her shutterbug boyfriend, Ismael Ma; as well as fashion designer Kittie Yiyi with her boyfriend, musician and lead vocalist of babychair, Sean Khor.

Shalma Ainaa and Wan Imar Izzat on passion as the driving force behind a relationship

Celebrating their sixth year of marriage and a love that blossomed while studying together in the city of London, entrepreneur, TV host and content creator Shalma Ainaa along with her husband Wan Imar Izzat, musical artist and architectural designer, share their secret to keeping the romance alive and sizzling.

“Passion and trust are what I think keep a healthy and happy relationship,” Ainaa says, “and all this bundles up into communication. Love is a marathon of great memories, and as long as you and your running partner can go the distance through the good and bad, eternal love and happiness awaits.”

The couple plan to keep it simple this Valentine’s Day. According to Ainaa, simply being in the presence of her dearest loved one is more than enough, regardless of the setting or planning. Seeing as we are currently treading through many uncertainties, Ainaa expresses that to be in each other’s arms on that romantic day, in good health and happiness, is already the ultimate celebration and gift. Nothing else matters.

Ainaa recalls her favourite memory of this special occasion, just a few weeks prior to their engagement back in 2016. “It was en route to our Valentine’s Day dinner, and he surprised me with a bouquet of flowers with the most incredible love note, filled with these beautiful vows, heading into our life of matrimony.” Little did she know, Imar had been preparing to pop the question!

Ainaa and Imar each have a dedicated song from which they draw their views on love. For Imar, he chooses Westlife’s “Us Against the World” as his love anthem. Ainaa, on the other hand, takes from Celine Dion’s classic, “Because You Loved Me”, specifically the lyric: “I’m everything I am, because you loved me.”

Vanessa Tevi and Ismael Ma on tackling love’s deep questions and understanding each other’s “Love Tank”

When asked how Vanessa and Ismael will be spending their Valentine’s Day, Vanessa confesses, “Honestly, give me good food, some vino to make it feel more ‘celebratory’, and a deep, meaningful conversation — I’ll be a very happy girl.”

Malaysian model and Miss Universe Malaysia 2015, Vanessa Tevi, and her adventurous boyfriend Ismael Ma, have been together for more than half a decade now. As two people who share the thrill and love of travelling and exploring the great outdoors, it comes as a pleasant surprise to learn that the pair prefer to spend their Valentine’s Day with a chill day in, complete with a home-cooked meal, some wine and a great conversation.

“By tradition, Ismael and I cook up a fancier meal at home, which is usually a nice steak,” Vanessa reveals. “Perhaps this year, I’ll also pull out a book that a friend gifted us recently, “The Hard Questions” by Susan Piver. In the book, Piver lists down 100 essential questions to discuss with your partner to see if you’re a suitable pair and are on the same page in your lives.”

For Vanessa, maintaining a healthy and happy relationship is all about the back and forth; the give and take. As someone who practises mindfulness, Vanessa likens the work put into keeping the relationship to filling the “love tank”, whatever that may look like. Alluding to “The Five Love Languages” author Gary Chapman’s theory, each person has a love tank. By really communicating and listening, you will be able to know what fills your partner’s love tank and vice versa.

“Saying that ‘communication’ and ‘listening’ are what make a relationship last may be cliché, but it’s true for many reasons. I truly believe that there isn’t any adversity that cannot be solved between two people as long as they listen to one another intently, communicate openly and consciously choose each other everyday,” Vanessa elaborates. “These difficult, honest conversations are often the hardest to spit out, yet they are also the ones that speak most to our heart.”

Vanessa and Ismael also reveal that what kicked off the tradition in the first place has since become their most memorable Valentine’s celebration to date.

“Let’s just say that the very first Valentine’s steak I was served at home was really tough and chewy. The taste of it was delicious, but it was just impossible to swallow!” Vanessa fondly reminisces. “An absolute fail of a steak… but hey, it’s the thought that counts, right?”

Vanessa quotes author Brené Brown to reflect her own philosophy on love: “We cultivate love when we allow our most vulnerable and powerful selves to be deeply seen and known, and we honour the spiritual connection that grows from that offering with trust, respect, kindness, and affection.”

In sum, Vanessa believes that we will ultimately only get a love as good as what we give — it is a force that you must nurture and grow together. Shame, blame, disrespect, betrayal, and the withholding of affection damage the roots from which love grows. And so, love can only survive these injuries if they are first acknowledged and communicated, before they are healed.

Ismael cites writer and fellow photographer Justin Wetch, who expressed the sentiment, “Love starts as a feeling, but to continue is a choice. And I find myself choosing you, more and more every day.”

Kittie Yiyi and Sean Khor on honesty and communication as key in overcoming challenges

The inventive and artistic Kittie Yiyi, KL-based fashion designer slash social media influencer, finds her ideal partner in the musically inclined Sean Khor, lead vocalist and songwriter of the indie band babychair. A match made in heaven, it seems, as the two have also paired up creatively, such as the release of babychair’s latest single, “Cross The Line”, a collaboration with Kittie Yiyi’s “Cross The Line” liquid eyeliner in her recent debut in the beauty industry.

As artists, Kittie and Sean are adaptable souls. When asked how they will be spending their Valentine’s Day, Kittie says, “To be frank, we don’t have any concrete plans. We’ll probably just follow the flow and see where it takes us for the day.”

Kittie confesses that she can’t pinpoint just one favourite memory of Valentine’s Day. For someone who is a fan of spontaneous displays of affection, Kittie dubs every Valentine’s celebration that comes with a surprise as her happiest moment.

“Honesty in a relationship is important,” Kittie affirms. “Communication is the key. Do not expect that your partner will know what you think if you don’t speak it aloud. Just do your best to talk out your feelings, and listen to each other’s thoughts.”

Sean shares the same sentiment, plucking a quote from Jeremy Chin’s “FUEL”: “Love isn’t perfect. Love is overcoming obstacles, facing challenges and still holding each other.”