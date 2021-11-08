Interview: Nichkhun of 2PM on the band’s album Must and his film The Modelizer

Many may know him as the Thai Prince of South Korea – Nichkhun Buck Horvejkul has been taking the entertainment industry by storm ever since he first debuted in 2008 as part of the South Korean hip-hop boy group 2PM.

When the band took an official hiatus in 2017 to complete their mandatory military service, Nichkhun, who was born in the US to Chinese parents, stepped out to pursue his own personal interests outside of the band. To great success too, in 2019, he penned and released an album in South Korea, China and Thailand called Me. Dabbling in acting, Nickhun has also been cast in the upcoming Hollywood film The Modelizer alongside fellow actors Byron Mann and Kenneth Tsang, and will be appearing in a Thai horror film called CRACKED.

As 2PM prepare to make their comeback this year with their latest album MUST, we catch up with Nichkhun to see how he’s getting along with his bandmates, the new album release and the exciting new world of acting he’s found himself in.

