Khaby Lame goes from jobless to amassing 100 million followers on TikTok

The hottest sensation on TikTok isn’t someone showing off their ridiculous life hacks but someone who lampoons them. Meet Khaby Lame.

Charli D’Amelio is no longer the only TikTok mega star. With his unique expressions and characteristic humor that have become his signature, content creator Khaby Lame has quickly conquered the hearts of internet users. The young Senegalese influencer is now the second creator to accumulate over 100 million followers on the platform. A significant accomplishment — as it’s even more than the sultry Bella Poarch, one of the emblematic figures of TikTok, counts.

With few words and just some meaningful hand movements, which have become his signature, Khaby Lame, real name: Khabane, has quickly become one of the sensations on TikTok. A meteoric and unexpected career path for this young man of 21 years living in Chivasso, Italy, whose posts now directly reach more than 101 million subscribers on the platform. As TikTok emphasizes, it’s nothing short of sensational, since this feat was achieved in only 17 months, and even more impressive given that Khaby Lame has largely surpassed Bella Poarch in this regard.

“I am honored to have achieved this milestone, made possible by the global TikTok community. I am passionate about entertaining and making people laugh since childhood, and I am thankful to TikTok for offering me a global stage to share my passion with the rest of the world. I will continue to work towards my dreams, knowing I can count on a beautiful community ready to cheer me on. Thank you and I love you all!” said Khaby Lame.

The young creator joined TikTok on March 15, 2020, while Italy was under lockdown due to the covid-19 pandemic: “It all started during the first lockdown: I had recently lost my job, so I decided to start recording in my bedroom,” he explained in an interview relayed by TikTok.

Khaby Lame has also paid tribute to Will Smith, Eddie Murphy and even Omar Sy, whose films have inspired his humor. Since his start, the young performer has made videos that have gone viral with Italian soccer players such as Alessandro Del Piero: “I’m grateful and happy about it, but I always remain down-to-earth and true to my original idea of making videos to have fun and make others laugh. I consider myself a simple guy,” he explained.

To date, the creator has 101.8 million subscribers on his TikTok account and accumulates over 1.5 billion “Likes.” In comparison, Bella Poarch is followed by 78.4 million fans for 1.78 billion “Likes” while Charli D’Amelio continues her amazing rise with over 122.2 million fans and 9.7 billion “Likes.” The latter was the first creator on TikTok to reach 100 million subscribers in November 2020.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

The story is published via AFP Relaxnews