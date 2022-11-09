A list of the most expensive things owned by Gauri Khan, Bollywood’s First Lady

Gauri Khan and luxury are synonymous with each other, which means that you can expect her net worth to be well, significant. Here’s everything you need to know from Bollywood’s First Lady and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan.

From designing uber luxurious spaces for the Ambanis and other celebrities to working with the likes of Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren, Bollywood’s first lady has a bevy of accomplishments to her name. With such laurels, it’s only natural that her net worth would be something to boast about. The ace interior designer is a name to reckon with in the world of art and architecture and is an expert when it comes to the subject.

With an estimated net worth of Rs 1600 crores (approx. RM928 million) as per reports, Gauri Khan is perhaps one of the richest amongst the star wives of Bollywood. As per reports, a hoard of ultra-expensive items contributes to her massive fortune. From owning Gauri Khan Designs, a high-end interior design company to having a major Christian Louboutin shoe assortment, these are some of the grand assets owned by Gauri Khan.

Check out Gauri Khan’s net worth and some of the most expensive things she owns

Ornate Properties

Mannat

Image: Courtesy gaurikhan/Instagram

Well, nothing beats her home, the residence which is the Khans’ abode – Mannat in Mumbai’s Bandstand. Gauri shares the plush seaside mansion with her husband and actor Shah Rukh Khan which is worth over Rs 200 crores (approx. RM116 million). It is with Mannat that Gauri forayed into this interior designing which is now her career. Mannat has tastefully decorated and minimally designed five bedrooms, an office, a private theatre, a fully equipped gym, a library among many other spaces.

Villa in Palm Jumeirah

Apart from, the Khans’ have another villa which is based out in Dubai. Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan received this generous gift from developers Nakheel. With 7,000 square feet, the villa reportedly costs around Rs 24 crores (approx. RM13 million). Notably, the interiors for this palatial mansion were also done by Gauri herself.

Holiday home in Alibaug

Worth Rs 15 crores (approx. RM8 million), Gauri Khan along with SRK owns this property nestled in nature in the suburban area of Mumbai.

Delhi home

Since both Gauri and Shah Rukh are from Delhi, the house in the capital city has much more meaning to them than any other property. Located in the posh lanes of Panchsheel Park, South Delhi, this swanky bungalow has been listed on vacation rental platform, Airbnb. So, if you want a taste of luxury and want to know how Khans live, you may get to do that.

Apart from this, SRK and Gauri own a palatial villa in Los Angeles and another luxurious apartment in London – glimpses of which we get from time to time on the Khan family’s Instagram handles.

Gauri Khan Designs

It is one of the most popular interior design companies and is worth over Rs 150 crores (approx. RM86 million). From designing the bar lounge at Antilia to Alia Bhatt’s vanity van, Gauri Khan has designed some uber-luxurious spaces. Her portfolio boasts of the choicest of celebrities and designers for whom she has come up with elegant and choicest ideas. In fact, she also takes courses about interior designing. You can look up courses related to the same here.

Luxury car

Just like her husband, Gauri too is a car aficionado. She is a proud owner of Bentley Continental GT that’s worth Rs. 2.25 crores (approx. RM130 million).

Red Chillies Entertainment

Gauri Khan co-owns the production company, Red Chillies Entertainment with Shah Rukh Khan. Red Chillies Entertainment is one the major production houses in India. It has produced movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, My Name is Khan, Ra. One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Diwale and Raees to name a few. Its annual turnover is close to Rs 500 crores (approx. RM289s million).

Brand endorsements/partnerships

Gauri Khan has collaborated with several high-end brands and names. She has recently partnered with TataCliq Luxury. A couple of months ago, she introduced luxury atelier Zoya’s magnificent collection, “Beyond – A Boundless Journey”. She was previously a part of Bonito Designs as well. Gauri Khan was also the brand ambassador of leading real estate luxury conglomerate, ACE Group and TISVA.

All Images: Courtesy gaurikhan/Instagram