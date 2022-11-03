LSA100: Dreamcatcher Alton Ang translates the age-old tradition of wushu into day-to-day life

Since clinching victory at the 2018 World Junior Championships and most recently the ASEAN University Games, Ang Qi Yue — Alton, to friends and peers — has dominated the local martial arts scene. But the journey to reach his dreams is just beginning.

“Be formless, shapeless,” the legendary Bruce Lee once said, “like water.”

These words must have had an impact on a young Alton Ang — enough so that at seven years old, he was inspired to sign up for his first ever wushu class. Growing up on Hong Kong action films ought to do it. As a child, Ang spent hours watching Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan just move on screen, entranced by their fight scenes and wishing to perform the intricate choreography himself.

Wushu — or 武术 as it’s written in Chinese — literally translates to ‘martial arts’, and is often interchangeable with the more commercially recognised term kung fu. It dates back thousands of years to the Qin Dynasty, but these days wushu is branched into two main disciplines: sanda (full-contact combat) and taolu (choreographed routine). Ang competes in the latter class of the sport — barehanded or with a spear in changquan, and with a jian (straight sword).

Anticipating Ang’s arrival proves more daunting than our actual first encounter. There is just something about the thought of meeting what’s essentially a young modern-day kung fu master that makes you gather your wits — which is why when Ang shuffles into the studio with his fire-red hair and friendly demeanour, it completely takes me aback. He is a far cry from the formidable figure in the clips I’ve seen of his performances, brandishing his spear with an intense look in his eyes.

“I’m a bit nervous,” he admits quietly, when I catch him staring at the set of our cover shoot in wonder. The 2018 World Junior Wushu Champion is a man of few words — one of them being ‘nervous’ is definitely unexpected.

“I’ve never really done anything like this,” he reveals.

Alton quickly fixes his stance with fervent intensity in his attitude, and he moves like a true fighter — displaying equal parts strength and grace like he would on the arena.

On finding his poise and power

The athlete-to-influencer pipeline is very real, and you don’t have to look very far to see it. Badminton icon Lee Zii Jia is the face of OPPO; marathon runner Muhaizar Mohamad rocks a pair of ASICS on every run. Even our The Z List alumni, vegan MMA fighter Colleen Augustin, is an exponent of belif while Ismail Izzani fronts a campaign for Vivo. It’s only a matter of time before wushu artist Alton Ang gets himself exposed to the scene.

At his first cover shoot, Ang is a fish out of water. Being told how to pose is perhaps something very foreign to him. Wushu is a rhythmic performance, a dance — the sequence is meant to be yours to set. “In martial arts, it’s all about movement,” says Ang. “Of course, there’s flexibility and coordination involved.” Beyond that, there is grace in movement within wushu. And as Ang is being directed during the shoot, he loses that sense of control over his own movements. It shows in his first set of close-ups; in the way his jaw tenses up, his expression unsure.

“This time, try doing a wushu stance,” editor Martin Teo, suggests. “Any stance you like.”

In that instant, his whole demeanour changes. It’s as if he becomes a different person altogether, imaginary weapon in hand. He moves — one foot pointed straight ahead of him, with his leg bent at a perfect 90º angle in a gōng bù stance — and it’s incredible, seeing the ‘shy wallflower’ Ang suddenly make the switch to the confident wushu artist. His eyes have become more intense as he adjusts himself, smoothly moving into the resting xie bu stance, and then the crouching pu bu stance, with his feet staying parallel to one another. And for the rest of the shoot, Ang nails it. We get the perfect shot.

On keeping the traditional art of wushu alive

“I’ve been trained in wushu for more than ten years now,” says Ang, giving me a subtle hint about his age, “and I’ve been very lucky to meet so many different people and travel to different places throughout my competitions. I don’t think I can pick just one favourite moment throughout my career — everywhere I go and in everyone I meet, I bring back with me a lot of memories.”

Hailing from the Historic City of Malacca, the 21-year-old athlete feels that he shoulders a responsibility to keep the tradition of wushu going. “Martial arts is not very popular in Malaysia,” Ang laments. “But I think it can make for a very good show — the kind of performance that everyone can enjoy. If there’s just one thing I want to do, I hope to one day do everything I can to get more people to know about martial arts and get them interested in participating.”

With wushu being a sport so closely linked to Chinese culture and tradition — and Ang being so intrinsically connected to it — his one dream is to extend his knowledge and love for it, especially to the younger Gen Z folks. He wants his peers across the nation to see the beauty of wushu, in all its elegance, grace and glory, just as he does.

“Wushu is the kind of sport that you have to really watch to understand its importance,” Ang affirms. Now that he’s off-camera, he is back to being the reserved, taciturn young man, but anyone can see the passion he holds for the sport. “I just want to be able to open more ‘eyes’ to the martial arts — and I believe that we can, so long as we are able to do more shows for everyone to see. I think that could be helpful in letting more people grasp just what wushu is.”

On going with the flow of his movements

When Bruce Lee urged us to ‘be like water’, what we can take it to mean is that we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be trapped within a certain mindset. Instead, we should be able to adapt to certain situations, and to grow and change. Lee believed that emptying the mind and relaxing can help us achieve this ‘formlessness’.

It’s why so many martial artists are so unassuming and humble in nature. I see it in Ang as well, especially when I listen to the way he speaks about his training — and how very tedious it seems for a non-practitioner like myself. Martial artists believe that in order to achieve their full potential, practising humility during training is paramount to success.

“I train about seven days a week,” says Ang, and I can only gape in silence. “So, that’s basically training every single day. And it’s split into two sessions — we have a session in the morning, and after a break we have the afternoon session. So, that would be around six hours a day. It can get very tiring, but I love every moment of it.” Broaching the topic of challenges seems moot at this point, because it’s clear that Ang is the persevering kind. “I set a lot of goals for myself,” he adds. “Every day I wake up and I know my goals, I know my dreams — and so, I know the target that I want to achieve that day and I’ll keep fighting for it.”

He ponders for a moment when I ask if there are some lesser-known skills only a trained wushu artist can master. “Maybe that I can do more flips — at least, more than most people I know can!”

Adaptability is also key to a martial artist. Throughout his career, Ang has dabbled in many forms of wushu taolu: at the 2022 ASEAN University Games, he clinched the gold medal in barehanded changquan (“long fist”); in the most recent SUKMA Games, Ang emerged victorious in the men’s jianshu, which uses the changquan methods of movement but this time he wields a straight sword.

“Right now, I’m preparing for the SEA Games next year,” Ang says, bringing our conversation to a close. “Fingers crossed, I hope I can get a good result to keep furthering my career.”

