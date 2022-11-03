LSA100: Dreamcatcher Gajen Chandra finds joy and value in the art of creating, beyond TikTok

Gajen Chandra may or may not have appeared on your TikTok’s FYP for his massively popular memes and POV videos, but behind those dreamy eyes and messy short curls is a young man with a razor-sharp mind and big dreams.

Like a shinobi, Gajen Chandra turns up on set almost unnoticeably — hushed just like the external personality that he exudes. Coyishly reserved, he paints a face that’s muddled with nerves and introversion; only to carve a smile when greeted with a formal handshake.

Despite his colourful personality on social media media, the TikTok star is somewhat bashful — describing himself as ‘an introvert who needs time to warm up’. While he brings forth many personas to his TikTok videos, he reveals how much of a complete opposite he is outside social media — or is he not?

“I’m definitely a lot louder online. I’m an introverted person but when I’m in my room filming content on my own, I feel more comfortable to express myself freely with ease. But when it comes to physical interaction, I need time to warm up,” he expresses.

And all it takes is mere 25 minutes to get him ‘warmed up’ as he makes his voice heard on set. Nailing it on his first take, the 24-year-old KL city boy isn’t shy to break away from his usual pensive look as he takes every direction like a professional model.

On having emotional intelligence

As he finds his stance — feet one foot apart, hands on the side — it is hard not to look at the somewhat mystifying tattoo on his chest peeking through from the lapels of his black blazer. The imagery comprises an oversized centipede and a man with his brains exposed.

While a centipede tattoo is usually referred to as a symbol of power, Gajen calmly replies: “It doesn’t have a specific meaning but the man does.”

He says that the tattoo means ‘mind over heart’, as a reminder for him to listen to his intuition and mind, rather than just following what the heart desires. Inked on his chest, the tattoo depicts an expressionless man with his brains showing. He wants to strike a balance when it comes to making even the simplest life decisions.

When it comes to starting his own clothing line, Gajen embraces a similar approach — to take things one step at a time and making the right decisions when the time is right. The idea of starting Stimul8 stems from his passion for fashion, clothes and dressing up, then combining that with his love for art.

“During the pandemic, I created an art account on Instagram to feature more graphic related content. I started created prints for t-shirts and one of my friends thought — why not sell it?” he enthuses.

He draws inspiration from Andrew Ngo, founder of local streetwear label Stoned & Co. “His story inspired me a lot and since I already have this platform, I thought it’s a good idea to leverage on it and kickstart something that I love — which is combining both clothing and art.”

After three drops, it is evident that his design ethos brings with it a hair-raising edge in a creatively abstract way. Of spiders and skulls, Gajen illustrates finesse in conceptualising each artwork that goes on the apparels. These quasi-punk rock styles (yes it’s giving us lots of Metallica vibes) are executed in acid brights on a whole lot of black.

“The vision is creating something that I feel good about. For now, Stimul8 will be a small-batch label with limited pieces for a niche market to say the least. With the quality and the type of fabric I chose, the cost is a lot higher but I do not want to compromise on quality — so the pieces I create are more exclusive and premium, but still reasonable for the audience,” explains Gajen.

On being TikTok-famous

On TikTok, Gajen has 284,000 followers on his page with over 35 million likes garnered to date. Scroll through @gajenchandra and you’ll find a little bit of everything — random parodies, cute cat cameos and lots of POVs. While it is almost impossible to categorise the content that he does, most of his videos consist of relatable things in everyday life.

He adds: “And I don’t take myself too seriously on TikTok. TikTok is a common ground for likeminded people, and it is where we share these light moments where people can all have a laugh together.”

Gajen also opines that TikTok and other social media platforms have been a place for him to do his own thing and be himself. “I believe that my followers are able to relate because of this authenticity that my content brings. It’s not supposed to be overly curated in a way,” he continues.

Contrary to popular belief, Gajen has never actually planned to become a content creator. During the pandemic in 2020 when most of his friends were on TikTok, he simply hopped on the bandwagon and made videos for fun. One day, one of his videos went up on the #FYP page and got him a quite a number of followers. He continued posting more videos and his account grew from then on.

Noticing the profile name ‘Gajussy’, he simply chimes in: “It’s a TikTok trend where people would add -ussy at the back of words — another term for ‘slay’!” He also has had someone calling him ‘Gajussy’ on the comment section, and he just went along with it. But it comes to a full serendipitous circle, perhaps, as Gajen remembers how his family used to call him ‘gajus’ (cashew) back when he was a little kid.

“Does it sound like Gajen?” he chuckles.

On dealing with the negatives of social media

Like many content creators out there, it is a norm to have to deal with the toxicity of social media — not everyone is going to be happy for you. “Sometimes, there will be a small group of people who wouldn’t understand my jokes too. Try to focus on the ones who get it and move on,” he advises on dealing with negative comments.

“I get made fun of for being skinny in my videos,” he confides. “But I’ve reached a point where I don’t care anymore.”

There are many young people who think that their life is solely online and invest most of their time on social media. Gajen emphasises that one should instead focus on the real life outside of social media. “You need a good support system to keep yourself grounded, someone you know you can fall back to when the going gets tough. When things happen, you need backups!” he adds.

The soft-spoken lad also warns aspiring content creators to think of the consequences and worse case scenarios before sharing any form of contents, especially POVs and memes — you never know if you’d offend someone.

“Well, it may look like I share a lot but I don’t really do that to be honest. I would review my own content before having them up — thinking of the repercussions of every post that I put up,” he shares. “Draw lines and set those boundaries. You do not need to share everything.”

On unspoken challenges

Let’s be real — like all working adults, content creators are hustlers themselves. You got to pay the bills too. While the job comes with all the fame and fabulosity, one has to survive. As a Tiktoker and content creator, Gajen adds that it can be rewarding at times but it’s not a stable income generator. And the question is — how do you make it a sustainable career?

“It makes me anxious, you know. The ‘what ifs’ will come with the role of a content creator. How do you ensure that the income is constant and when it’s not, what alternative plans do you have?” he replies rhetorically.

On top of that, he laments that another bigger challenge is having to stay relevant. With the looming ‘cancel culture’ and the rapid pace of social media, it doesn’t take long for one to become insignificant or even worse, a has-been. Keeping to his deadpan look, he quips: “It makes me quite worrisome — it’s not healthy — but when it’s a job that has effects to your livelihood, these kinds of things matter. You need to know how to take care of yourself too.”

Gajen continues to offer words of advice that come from his personal experience. “Social media is just a small part of your life. If you want to be on social media, make sure that you create value to your content so people find meaning when consuming your content. It is also very important to be prepared for the consequences and aftereffects of social media — it can take a toll on your mental health.”

Two deep breaths later, Gajen finds himself smiling. With all that seriousness, he picks up a silver lining. “Social media, it is still a nice place. You can learn so much from it but don’t get too carried away.”

The public relations undergraduate wants to continue pursue his content creator journey and see how far he can go while growing his clothing line — describing his pursuit into the business as taking baby steps.

“I just want to be known for me and not be labelled or boxed into a category. I want people to follow me for who I am, just me being me — someone who loves to do a lot (of things), who makes stupid videos, and who stays true to my authentic self,” he exclaims. “I don’t think it’s right for me to be anyone else but me.”

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL introduces LSA 100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwether of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rule Breakers, The Joy Sparkers, The Dreamcatchers, The Rocketeers and The Explorers. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2022, HERE.

editor & creative direction MARTIN TEO | interview PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | assisted by RONN TAN | production ERIC CHOW / BLINK STUDIO | makeup KF BONG | hair VV | stylist AZZA ARIF | wardrobe KIT WOO