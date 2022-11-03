LSA100: Dreamcatcher Nia Atasha has her head in the clouds and her heart on her sleeve

Better known by her social media handle @sleepylllama, model and budding actress Nia Atasha is a self-proclaimed, sleep-deprived workaholic — but behind those dreamy eyes is the mind of a constant creative.

Looking every inch the model, Nia Atasha shows up early to the set of our shoot, slender yet strong in an all black ensemble with a cap loosely thrown over her choppy bob. She has her ‘model face’ on — laser-focused eyes and the straight-laced smize — but as soon as she spots the crew all around the set, the serious expression is shed and Nia breaks out into a grin.

Nia has been in the modelling industry for nearly a decade now and it shows. She makes herself at home in the studio, throwing around the standard on-set jargon like headshots and close-ups, and readily welcoming her dramatic makeover for the cover shoot. She is given the full-fledged ‘grunge’ treatment: eyeshadow daubed in black, blonde-tipped braids, red-hot leather skirt with silver-black boots. And in an instant, the laid-back, mellow Nia ‘sleepylllama’ Atasha is transformed into a total rock star.

“It’s kind of scary to think that I’ve been doing this for eight years — it’s funny, because sometimes it feels like I just started,” says Nia in a breezy matter-of-fact manner. “A lot of people say it sucks to be growing old in this field but honestly, I think that’s the best part. You grow and you learn, and you get to experience so many cool things and meet a lot of people. Plus, you get to see the change from when you first started. It’s been a good eight years for me. Hopefully to another eight!”

These days, you might catch Nia doing more than posing behind the camera. In the past year alone, she starred in two major films, Gila Gusti and Ceroboh; the short film, SOEURS — which later went on to premiere at a film festival in South Korea — as well as the hit drama, Kuasa. “I’m lucky to say that I have a lot to be thankful for,” she muses ever so coolly, but the sense of achievement is clear in her smile.

“I’m the kind of person who celebrates her tiny wins. Every time I feel like I’ve reached a certain milestone, it’s something worth celebrating to me, you know? But as the kind of creative person I am right now, my biggest achievement is getting my acting out there,” she adds with a contented smile.

On the startling realities of a starlet’s life

For someone who seems so naturally made for the camera, it’s pretty jarring — in that refreshing, authentic kind of way — to hear Nia’s own scepticisms when it comes to the industry. She scoffs when I tell her that for a lot of those uninformed about the modelling world, what we see is the style and the pretty clothes and makeup.

“Sure, a lot of it is about looking pretty,” opens Nia as she continues: “But there are things that I would say are not so pretty in the industry. It’s the early call times, the finishing work late, the sore bodies and feet. It’s trying to find that balance between being healthy and unhealthy — you’re either too skinny or too ‘fat’, and it can really take a toll on you mentally. It might not show in your physique or in the way you carry yourself but it can get draining. The way it hurts you is deep, where people can’t see. It’s a tough job! Behind all that pretty is a lot of ugly.”

On the plus side, being in the industry for as long as Nia has means you get to see it grow. “I’m always the shortest wherever I go,” she says, laughing at my shocked expression. “Maybe it’s not so obvious here, but if I’m modelling in Jakarta or New York for example, my height is just cukup-cukup makan (on the breadline). And being the shortest is very scary — looking at everyone else becomes so intimidating.”

We talk about how inclusive the industry has become; like plus-size modelling becoming the norm and what was once considered ‘abnormal’ now being embraced. “I think it’s great,” she says. “I love to see the change. I think it’s very healthy for our community. It’s just really nice to have people — the audience, especially — look at these models and feel included. Because at the end of the day, what makes us feel good about ourselves is seeing someone like us, doing things that we want to do. It keeps us inspired. And I love that.”

A car passes by at this exact moment and Nia pauses to take a breath, giving it an almost dramatic effect. We’re sitting outside the studio, soaking up the sun just before the swelter of noon hits. She still has her rock star makeup on but she doesn’t look uncomfortable in the least, so calm and collected — meanwhile, I’m already perspiring.

“Waking up for early call times,” Nia jokes when I ask about the biggest challenge in her life as a model. “Kidding. My day-to-day is basically: wake up in the morning, do my skincare, go to set — bring my A game. Keep my personality in check and be nice to people. I guess the challenge is to constantly be at 100%. Because when you’re tired or you’re not feeling it, it really shows on your face and in your work. I think that has been a big challenge for me — just constantly trying to be at my best, so that I can give my best to people.”

And she only has the best to offer as a huge delivery consisting of at least 15 packets of iced coffee arrives on set — courtesy of the affable model herself.

On falling in love with cinema

The challenge, as it turns out, doubles in the world of cinema. Nia’s first foray into acting was back in 2020 in the TV drama Inikah Dikatakan Cinta, and she has since established herself as an actress, landing up to four different roles in the course of a year. But the ride hasn’t been all smooth-sailing.

“Acting is a whole different journey altogether,” says Nia, shrinking a bit, though clearly the topic is still pivotal for her to express. “People might think it’s pretty similar to modelling because you’re in front of the camera, but when you’re acting, you’re embodying a completely different character and personality that’s not you. It’s not an easy thing. You’d assume that it’s just sitting in front of the camera and saying some lines, but it’s more than that. It’s your expressions, your body movement, your chemistry with your co-stars and the production. It’s a lot bigger. It’s been an interesting journey for me because I’ve learned so much. And it’s fun. It’s tiring, but it’s fun.”

Yazeid Suhaimi’s short film SOEURS made its premiere in South Korea at the 26th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival as well as the 22nd Landshut Short Film Festival in Germany. In the film, Nia plays one of two sisters seeking revenge for the murder of their sibling. The title (French for The Sisters) is a bit tongue-in-cheek — Nia and her co-star Annees Sofea portray a pair of nuns who challenge what it means to be subservient. Given the subject matter, it’s unlikely that SOEURS will be shown in local film theatres, but Yazeid Suhaimi is in talks of releasing it via streaming platforms instead.

Censorship is quite the touchy topic when it comes to the local art scene. “We have so many creative individuals and it’s not being expressed enough — that’s how I feel,” Nia laments. “I wish we could be more accepting of different kinds of art. Because having all these restrictions, it feels like a lot of us are trapped in our own creativity. We have so many young talented people who can’t express themselves here, so they do it elsewhere. And they thrive so much better! You can’t help but admire that, you know? But I want that for us here, too.”

In the three years of her acting career, every moment of it is still fresh in Nia’s mind. “The most difficult character I’ve had to play was actually my first leading role in a drama,” she recalls. “It was a heavy, full-on crying role, and to jump into the industry with a role like that was huge. I didn’t know anything. I had to learn these different techniques, and all these emotions.”

Nia laughs at the memory. “My director was a garang (strict) man. There was one time when we were filming till two in the morning, and I had to do a very specific crying scene. He said, ‘If Nia doesn’t cry, nobody gets to go home.’ That day nearly broke me. I even told myself, ‘I don’t want to act anymore.’ But the funny thing is, it actually taught me how to cry on cue, which I couldn’t do before. It was my breaking point and my darkest hour — but it also became my light at the end of the tunnel. It helped me grow.”

On being an artistic chameleon

Beyond the flash of the camera, Nia — like most 26-year-olds on the cusp between millennial and modern zoomer — finds joy in creating. True to her handle, the ‘sleepylllama’ does her mental recharging by drifting in and out of naps. But in the waking hours, she is constantly charged by creativity. “When I’m feeling really inspired, I paint,” Nia expresses. “I draw. I take up ceramics; I do pottery at home. It depends on what I’m feeling at that moment. Am I feeling super artistic right now? Or lazy? I think when I’m not creatively working for people, I try to be as creative as I can for myself.”

Nia is the epitome of the ‘restless artist’ — the kind to not sit still (except when the sleepy bug bites). And her own imagination is just the same, always running wild. “Growing up, I watched a lot of cartoons,” she admits with a sheepish smile. “So, that really fuelled my creativity. Plus, I’m also a big daydreamer. It’s the combo of the two that got me in this mindset. Pretty much anything can trigger that creativity in me, I think, and that’s the best part. Because I could be listening to a song and be like, ‘Huh, what if I approach my next photo shoot like this?’ or when I watch a movie, I think about embodying the character in my own way.”

Here, I slip in a casual question about what Nia does to unwind — besides work, creating and catching up on sleep. “Bingeing my favourite Netflix shows, of course,” she says in good humour, “and playing games on my Switch like Mario Kart, Overcooked and Animal Crossing.” She catches me reacting visibly to that, and with a childlike glee she asks, “Wait, do you play, too? Oh my gosh, come visit my island!”

‘Childlike’ is a word I didn’t think I would use to describe Nia upon meeting her, but after this brief interaction, it becomes a trait that’s hard to miss. She approaches creativity with a childlike sense of wonder befitting her ‘sleepy daydreamer’ persona. “​​It’s so silly, but besides cartoons, I also get inspired by children’s books,” Nia shares. “Growing up, I wanted to be — I still do — a children’s book illustrator. I feel like the kind of creativity that you see in the art scene for toddlers and preschoolers is so much more ‘dreamlike’. It touches on the imagination.”

Through her Instagram account @sleepystudio Nia explores her art, documenting her creations from oil paintings to her pottery collection inspired by animals and fruit and figures of cartoons. “Take Dumbo, for example,” Nia points out. “A big-eared elephant? Who would’ve thought of that? And for a kid, you think about it and you’re just like, ‘That’s so cool.’ I feel like as you grow older, you lose that innocence. That’s why I like looking back. There’s so much you can work with, it’s endless.”

Nia credits her stubbornness as her greatest strength, pushing her to dream bigger. “I know people think being stubborn is a bad quality, but in some ways it can be good. I think me being stubborn and being very determined has put me where I am today, because I refuse to not give my best. I’m always like, ‘You know what? Let’s just go big or go home!’ And I don’t want to go home. I want to keep going big. And I like that quality about me. ‘Cause I feel like I have so much to prove and I have so much to give.”

Lifestyle Asia KL introduces LSA 100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwether of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rule Breakers, The Joy Sparkers, The Dreamcatchers, The Rocketeers and The Explorers. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2022, HERE.

