LSA100: Explorer Lim Ben-Jie on the ‘fight or flight’ that comes with a leading role

For Lim Ben-Jie, Head of Delivery for airasia super app, his career has been a steady road upward — but his journey has been one not without challenges, especially with a history of being the youngest to lead.

Just shy of thirty, Lim Ben-Jie slips into the studio amid the hullabaloo on the set of our shoot, almost going unnoticed. A quiet and unassuming presence, Ben-Jie is expectedly nervous for his first ever cover shoot — but still he is quite liberal with his smiles. “Wow,” he says, awestruck, as we begin preparing the set, “…alright, now I’m starting to feel out of place.”

Despite being somewhat camera-shy, it is easy to coax Ben-Jie out of his ‘wallflower’ exterior and get him talking. As he settles back into the chair, I bring up potential travelling plans — at once he is visibly relaxed, and eager to share. Just last year, Ben-Jie took on the role of Head of Delivery for airasia super app — a role that did not exist prior to the pandemic. The airline company, like many major airline companies across the world, was caught up in the whirlwind of it all as it was forced to shut down flights in the wake of travel restrictions. But in the thick of it, airasia had been building lines of businesses under the delivery vertical that Ben-Jie now oversees: airasia food, airasia ride and airasia xpress.

To say Ben-Jie is passionate about his work is to state the obvious. From his kindergarten days of strolling around airports and seeking the thrill of flying, his future had been put in motion. It was a no-brainer for him to attach himself to not only the largest airline in Malaysia, but the one that’s recognised as the ‘pioneer’ of low-cost travel in Asia.

“I’ve always been in love with aviation, and with travel,” says Ben-Jie. “And I thought, ‘What better company is there to join? Especially a company that feels really, truly — not just Malaysian, but also ingrained with our Southeast Asian values? So, it was always airasia for me, right from the start.”

On assuming responsibility for a brand-new role

It’s important to note that Ben-Jie was about twenty-seven when he embraced this role. And in a company where other Heads of Department are a lot older (and much more experienced), it can be a little bit daunting. Even Ben-Jie’s own team comprises those more senior than him, so taking on the task of leading them — and in a new field at that — gave him a steep learning curve.

“It was a challenge, but one that I readily accepted,” Ben-Jie shares. “I went into the room knowing I was not only the youngest, but also the least ‘knowledgeable’ person. I went in with no ego. I’ve met a lot of people over the years with airasia, and I learned to leverage the relationships that I built. All the people I’ve supported — they support me back. Eventually, I built a lot of trust within the team. It was more like, ‘Follow me on this journey as I go. I learn, you follow me, and we can learn together.’ I think we’ve reached a stage whereby we got very close, and I’m excited to do even more with them.”

Before he became Head of Delivery, Ben-Jie spent nearly half a decade as airasia group’s Chief of Staff, where he worked directly with CEO Tony Fernandes — acting as the bridge between the latter and the rest of the management. Here, Ben-Jie not only became privy to the company’s inner workings, but also got to develop a close working relationship with Fernandes.

“For years I was just travelling, working with Tony, exploring the world, bouncing ideas off of each other,” Ben-Jie says, of his bond with the airasia CEO. “He gave me an opportunity that was very rare: to learn from him, and to have him support me. That was very powerful. Then when the pandemic happened, he needed me to be supporting him on another side of the business, which was to build the delivery side of things. It was very new to me, still very foreign. How I made that transition was by basically picking up things along the way. Adjusting into the role was all about the mindset. So, I took a leaf out of Tony’s book. But whatever I learned was only useful to a certain extent. The next stage was also relearning a lot of things.”

“I think the most satisfying moments of my career for me are when people come to me and say, ‘Thank you for making my life easier.’” Ben-Jie ducks his head modestly as he says this, but the pride is plain to hear. “That sort of thing really reminds me why I do this. There are drivers from our airasia ride division who tell me, ‘Thank you for giving us so much in a wonderful career.’ Because when it comes to our drivers and riders, we [airasia] are the first to have full-time drivers on board.”

What this means is that airasia ride drivers receive the same kind of remuneration, benefits and coverage as any full-time airasia employee. “Afterwards, we can see that the attitude towards the food delivery industry just changed. And then the rest is history, right? They were just like, ‘Okay, there’s more to this than just delivering and struggling. There’s more to doing something that’s risking my life every single day. They know that they’ll be looked after, and it shifts the whole mindset. And I think that’s really touching to see.”

On respect earned and respect given

“Honesty and trust,” Ben-Jie says, when I ask him about some of the principles he lives by. “And of course, not forgetting respect. If there’s one important takeaway from my current role, it’s that I understand now that leadership, and leading people, is all about respect and trust.”

Since he first began his journey with airasia as an intern back in 2015, Ben-Jie has been the youngest in everything. After his internship and taking on the role of Investor Relations Executive, Ben-Jie went on to become the youngest Executive Assistant in the CEO’s Office at twenty-three.

“Being the youngest in what I was doing, earning the respect of others is a really empowering feeling, especially when people in their fifties would respect me,” says Ben-Jie. “Because for me, it was like, ‘If you at your age can respect me, then why shouldn’t I respect you ten times more?”

This wasn’t always the case for everyone around him, and it’s something that had to be taught. “Ageism is a thing that’s pervading us, especially given our work culture,” he adds. “So, even changing that mindset internally was tough for Tony. That’s why he deliberately chose a young person as Executive Assistant, to make a point — that just because you’re older or more senior, it doesn’t automatically mean you’re right. It doesn’t work that way. Plus, there’s so much to learn from young people as well. Even the younger people of today understand a lot of things better than we do. They catch trends faster, and in turn, get things going a lot faster.”

Here, Ben-Jie continues to herald Tony Fernandes as his mentor: “Tony believes in ‘reverse mentorship’, and that’s very rare. Very few leaders accept mentorship from their juniors. He would always ask me questions to learn from my perspective, my way of life, my example. ‘What would Ben-Jie buy? Where would Ben-Jie travel, and how?’ He would use me as an example when he wanted to do something new. He’d say, ‘If Ben-Jie uses it, okay. Everyone will use it. Kind of!’” Here, Ben-Jie stifles a laugh — no doubt making reference to an inside joke with the airasia CEO.

On exploring beyond the borders

Success carries as simple a meaning to Ben-Jie as his own principles. “If you can wake up every day and feel like you did something right, and you’re happy about it — that’s success to me,” he says. “It’s not all about numbers or killing competitors. It’s knowing that along the way, you’re doing the right thing. Getting to where you need to be with your ethics in place, and your belief in those supporting you.”

When it comes down to it, Ben-Jie draws inspiration best from seeing the people around him grow. “Humans can be really difficult,” he says with a laugh. “Sometimes they can lack confidence, or have a lot of self-doubt on whether what they’re doing is good enough. And that’s perfectly valid. But if you can crack a human being to be as driven as you are, it’s a really wonderful thing to see. And that, in turn, drives me to keep doing what I do.”

What makes airasia super app really shine amongst others is its use of the airline’s travel routes to get pretty much anywhere the planes can take you — across Southeast Asia and, as Ben-Jie looks to the future, hopefully beyond the borders. But despite expressing the desire to go international, he assures that first and foremost, the importance lies in injecting Southeast Asian values into the work that they do. “We have a good mix of both Western and Eastern values, but culturally, it’s this wonderfully ASEAN blend,” he says. “As I say that, it’s like, ‘What do I mean by that?’ It comes down to a lot of respect and tolerance. Maybe in other places, they choose to bring Western values into an Asian company. But what we want to do is export our Southeast Asian culture out to the world.”

After our extended conversation about passion in his work, he laughs again when I ask him my final question — what he thinks is the one thing he has yet to accomplish in his life. “Are we talking about something very far-fetched?” he quizzes, and I shrug back. Whatever it is he feels like he wants to do in this one precious life. “I’ve always dreamed of going to every airport in the world,” he admits, with a sheepish smile. “Every single airport in the world, just to be able to walk through every single one. Oh, and the other thing is to fly a plane. It’s challenging, and not in the ways that I know, but I bet that it’s also a very different kind of feeling, a different kind of freedom.”

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL introduces LSA 100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwether of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rule Breakers, The Joy Sparkers, The Dreamcatchers, The Rocketeers and The Explorers. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2022, HERE.

editor & creative direction MARTIN TEO | interview PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | assisted by RONN TAN | production ERIC CHOW / BLINK STUDIO | makeup KF BONG | hair MARCUS CHUAH USING SHISEIDO PRO | stylist LYNDIA LEE | wardrobe A-JANE