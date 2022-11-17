LSA100: Explorer Naim Daniel finds wings to fly as a young entertainer searching for flight

Meet Naim Daniel — a multi-faceted Malaysian talent whose illustrious career in the industry began as a child actor.

Vroom… vroom…

As the grunting sound goes roaring, a large black vehicle pulls in as I fiddle around with the studio cat (let’s call it Blinky). Almost completely matte, the massive pickup truck is a sign that a huge star has arrived. My heart beats in a phenomenon I can only describe as excitement-meets-curiousity. Who’s stepping out of that bad-a$$ mobile with tinted windows?

To my amusement and surprise, out comes Naim Daniel. A quick glance alludes to the juxtaposition between the celebrity’s stature and his car of choice for the day. Smaller in person, Naim lets his outgoing and magnanimous personality (plus his vehicle) do the talking.

You see, it’s my first time meeting the singer-songwriter and actor. Naturally, I didn’t know what to expect from a personality of his magnitude. The 25-year-old artist is a massive star, after all — with an extensive portfolio acquired through the music and film industries. However, it’s clear from the opening hello and the first sight of his platinum blonde buzzcut, that the person gracing us this time is one of gratitude, grace, and humility.

“Hi, I’m Naim. How are you?”, he greets with a handshake like a warm embrace on a rather chilly day. Thing is, it is scorching out there so one can only imagine that giddy feeling running through my veins. “This is SHALS!”, he quickly pounces as he compliments my vividly green sweater. It’s awe and adoration right from the beginning.

For the uninitiated, Seremban-born Naim got his start in the entertainment industry as a child actor when he made his debut in 2008’s ‘Jelma’. Since then, he has starred in a multitude of films and dramas. His immaculate transition to music was met with utter support and fanfare.

This year, he released a full-length album, ‘Fobia’, and recorded a track with Dolla called ‘Mungkin Ini Adalah Yang Paling Sedih Pernah Ku Buat’. The latter is where he decided to go for a complete change in appearance, something he tends to do with every project he undertakes. Well, the compliments came flooding in and it sure seems like he’s sticking with this look for the foreseeable future. And in case you missed it, Naim went from a shoulder length wavy mane to this very edgy short hair.

Naim is here on set to be part of a very special cover shoot for LSA100 — as one of five brilliant talents in the Explorers category. Before we sat down for a conversation, he notices noises from the fan right next to us; and follows that with a suggestion to bring the interview outdoors. He proceeds to carry not one but two chairs with him, an unassuming gesture but one that says a lot about the person I’m about to get to know.

What’s progression without a sprinkle of fear?

Currently signed to World Peace Entertainment, Naim breathes and lives music through and through. No, that does not mean the vocalist values one profession over the other. Fundamentally, whether it’s portraying a character or emoting through a melody, art in all shapes and forms is an integral component Naim cannot live without. His eyes glimmer as he continues to emphasise the importance of appreciating art and recognising its worth in society.

“We have to look at art as an escape, a departure from reality of sorts,” Naim asserts. For now, the Anugerah Juara Lagu 34 winner (with ‘Sumpah’) expresses and explores his larger-than-life identity through his songs.

Jumping on the astounding accomplishment of releasing his nine-track album ‘Fobia’ this year, Naim says that the project is one that holds a substantial meaning. He sits up in excitement, back and chair no longer in union, as he says: “I chose ‘Fobia’ because if it wasn’t for the fear that I faced as a musician, I definitely won’t be here. It’s a call to face your fears. I want the album to be like a medicine and a form of therapy for anyone who listens.”

From the album cover to the track list, the songster and his team have planned and curated a one-stop material — taking listeners through bright and dark songs, and through waves of emotions. The album can be best be described as a representation of how it is to be alive and navigating in the world we live in today.

His maturity and understanding of the world and its ways are shaped largely by his early venture into the local acting scene. He admits that his existing mentality is conditioned by his experiences as a child actor. He would spend lots of time with seniors on set and in a way — catapulted into adulthood one project at a time.

Be that as it may, the ‘Lara’ singer has no regrets about how things turned out for him. He looks at me, shrugs his shoulders, and quips: “Life’s a learning curve, isn’t it?”. It’s a sentiment I can’t agree with more as I nod with utter amazement. It’s even more “perplexing” considering that Naim has been in actively churning out work after work for the past decade. Nai-ce!

“It’s about how you can manage your life when you have everything and what do you do when you have nothing,” he affirms knowingly. It was at that exact moment when fellow cover star Adrien Kent arrives on set, umbrella on hand, signalling to the quick-but-not-unexpected change in weather from the morning. It’s here that Naim’s manners shine once again as he stands and greets the always-lively co-founder of local design firm Studio Kanta.

The exploration of oneself isn’t straightforward

As someone in the creative fields, Naim takes pride in the opportunity to explore and delve into his own body and mind. He chronicles every chapter of his life through different variations in external and internal aesthetics. Although the artist has always been known for his evolving style among fans, it wasn’t until this year when Naim went viral for bleaching and shaving his head — revealing an unmissable blonde buzzcut.

It’s his first time going to such extremes with his hair, all in the name of self-expression. Naim concedes that he was bewildered by the reaction towards his new look, especially on social media. In spite of that, the starlet quickly accepted and embraced the buzz.

“For me, when it comes to stepping out of my comfort zone, with any change in style, it’s just another process of self-expression. I will always open up new spaces or doors to try new things especially in art and entertainment,” Naim conveys. The risk taker doesn’t shy away from experimenting even when ideations don’t turn out as intended. C’est la vie, indeed.

That’s a philosophy one can easily apply in life. Rather than being a one-trick pony, Naim encourages everyone to find or do things that motivate them as long as no one’s being harmed. The “profound” statement of “you never try, you never know” lives on — rooted deeply, even for most pessimistic.

As we continue conversing, our back and forth swiftly transitions into an exchange about lessons we’ve learned in our respective lives. “I feel like we are all walking and working in our own time zones. There’s really no need for comparison and all you need to compete with is yourself. Truly,” he starts the ball rolling. Before the ball could reach my side of the court, Naim interjects, genuinely curious: “You ask people questions about themselves all the time. How often do you get questions about yourself?”.

Stopping me in my oral tracks, startled but thankful, I begin to answer. You see, as a writer, I find joy and liberty in profiling personalities. Like Naim alluded earlier, life’s a learning curve and through respective experiences, we gradually up our wisdom points. Of course, reciprocity is always welcome with open arms and it takes someone with a magnanimous spirit like Naim’s to keep that pendulum swinging.

For the actor-slash-musician, lessons are crucial, especially when it comes to defining success.

“Some might reach success at the age of 25 and some might do that at 40. Who are we to define what success is for others? Ultimately, I believe that it’s our very own interpretations,” Naim says, adding that he finally accomplished a life-long goal of purchasing a Harley Davidson this year. His face lights up as he shares that he recently came back from a three-day ride to the east coast. Describing the experience as surreal and life-changing, he points to the notion that achievements can be “something that make sense to you only”.

Past, present, the near future, and beyond

Tick, tock, tick, tock. 20 minutes has passed since our little chat commenced — while Naim waits for his turn to get hair and make up done for the shoot. There’s an undeniable sense of mutual respect brewing in the air. It’s not often someone you meet for the first is willing to share everything they can. Now Naim, though, the personality’s not afraid to be vulnerable and open. Be it through songwriting, facial movements, or an exchange like the one we’re having, he makes it a personal mission to bare as much as possible.

In addition to the album and collaboration with Dolla, the music extraordinaire has kept himself busy with various outings. Right now, Naim is among the three Captains (alongside Hael Husaini and Akim Ahmad) on TV3’s singing competition, ‘Terpaling Juara’ and has wrapped filming for an upcoming Astro drama. Slated to premiere by the end of 2022, ‘Project: High Council’ also features the likes of Daiyan Trisha and Nadhir Nasar.

“Last year I was nominated for the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Southeast Asian Act. Next year, I want my music to transcend borders. I would love to penetrate the international market, maybe starting with Indonesia,” Naim announces.

Fans would also be happy to know that the artist is planning to have a mini tour soon. So, if you’re down to hear hits such as ‘Adakah Engkau Menungguku’, Purnama’, and ‘Habis Sini’ in person, that’ll be your chance to do so. You might even get to see Naim front a rock band next time, pinpointing Hujan as his ultimate musical influence. #NewChallengeUnlocked.

In his Naim-clopedia, there’s no room for complacency. Instead, the constant need to keep going and improve is what continues to motivate him personally and career-wise.

“For you to fly even higher, you need to have bigger wings. In order to fly and take off, I aim to collect as many feathers as I can,” Naim voices, stern. Through his journey of self-exploration, Naim identifies that it’s never a one-person show: “I’m merely a vessel, a projection, of everyone who has supported and helped me along the way. It’s not just my own personal glory”.

“I look at this occupation that I have as a responsibility. Whatever you present to the public is a representation of who you are. Think about the legacy you want to leave behind,” Naim asserts, a mild quiver in his voice signals to a change in emotion.

As he shifts his gaze towards the ground, it’s clear that our conversation struck a chord in him. Leaving the right legacy matters to Naim. He hopes to emulate the lasting impression legendary figures like P. Ramlee have while inspiring young creators to keep trying even when the going gets tough. Yes, through rejections and bad days.

“Be a good friend to rejection because it will be meaningful to you one day,” Naim quips, grinning from cheek to cheek this time.

Throughout our 30-minute conversation, it feels like Naim, who is four years my junior, has been imparting a lifetime’s worth of wisdom my way. As soon as I hit the Stop button on the Voice Memos app, my sheer admiration for the artist comes spilling out with “thank yous” and “wows”. You really never know what the day brings — take this encounter as Exhibit A.

If there’s one thing that’s for certain, cover star Naim Daniel is an impressive figure, one for the history books.

Habis sini.

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL introduces LSA 100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwether of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rule Breakers, The Joy Sparkers, The Dreamcatchers, The Rocketeers and The Explorers. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2022, HERE.

editor & creative direction MARTIN TEO | interview RONN TAN | assisted by PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | production ERIC CHOW / BLINK STUDIO | makeup KF BONG | hair MARCUS CHUAH USING SHISEIDO PRO | stylist LYNDIA LEE | wardrobe A-JANE