LSA100: Joy Sparker Ally Mukhriz is the author of her very own story

Part of a powerful political family in Malaysia, there’s so much more to young personality Ally Mukhriz than meets the eye.

When a metallic pink BMW enters the driveway, you know you’re in the presence of something extraordinary. The vivid and bright colour of the vehicle is a direct reflection, not just of Ally Mukhriz herself, but also of the reason she’s on set today.

Decked in a casual white tee and pink sweatpants combo, the 27-year-old arrives on set chirpy and excited to be a part of LSA100’s Joy Sparkers — joining the likes of fellow cover stars Daiyan Trisha, Siti Saleha, Azira Shafinaz, and Yaya Zahir.

Walking into the studio in her trademark “cool, calm, and collected” mannerism, Ally (born Meera Alyanna Mukhriz) swiftly greets everyone on set. The smile, the hand waves, the warm approaches. It’s clear from the get-go that there’s so much more to Ally than one would see on the exterior.

As she awaits her turn on set, sans hair and makeup as well as her Tory Burch collared dress, the content creator and advocate speaks to us all about her upbringing, how she learned to deal with toxicity, and why humility is essential no matter what. She also shares all about her work with My Forever Doggo and her new book club.

Buckle up and hold on to your seats — it’s about to be cloudy with a chance of… everything, really.

On being thick-skinned

Ally Mukhriz is no stranger to the Malaysian social sphere or rather, it’s the other way round. You’d find it rare for one to not know who she is, or at least, which famous family she’s born into.

Daughter of prominent politician Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and granddaughter of former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, all eyes have been on Ally from the very beginning. Already in the spotlight from such a young age, she has to then navigate and discover who she really is. It’s a journey that’s been filled with ups and downs — and for Ally, there’s still a long way to go.

However, that’s not to say that she doesn’t recognise her privileged upbringing. One might even say she’s had a silver spoon handed to her right from the start. Thing is, she understands all too well how many would perceive who or how she is — but at the end of the day, it’s what she does that matters.

“As someone who grew up with privilege just because of who my family is, I think it’s really important to be aware of how everyone else lives and see outside of your own bubble. I didn’t ask to be born this way. It’s just by the grace of God that I was lucky enough to be born in my family. They are who they are,” she expresses calmly, juxtaposing with the pop song playing in the background.

She reminisces about the time she was bombarded on TikTok by trolls for having steak and pasta with her family during a special occasion. She was questioned for not having rice or lauk. “Of course, I do those on a day to day basis. I’m Melayu!” exclaims Ally.

“People have to know that social media is only a snippet of someone’s life. It’s like 0.22% of my life. You can’t take that as an encyclopaedia. It’s not a true representation of my life,” she iterates.

Past experiences, whether political or not, have ultimately shaped Ally’s personality and mindset growing up. Now 27 and a wife, she admits that she has developed a thicker skin and does not get affected by every negative comment that she receives anymore.

With everything considered, one cannot deny the fact that Ally is still a millennial on the road to discovering herself. The young personality is still trying to figure out how to the best version of herself and to not be defined by her privilege.

“It’s not really my responsibility to change anyone’s mind. I’m not involved in politics and I’m not in that environment. I don’t go out asking anyone to vote for me. Sure, I advocate for issues but you don’t owe me anything,” she asserts, still with a smile on her face.

Ally’s tenacity and strength take centre stage here. However, the path to being strong was never that easy.

“My biggest accomplishment this year — my mental health”

It takes an army to build a fortress, and that applies for the mind too. This is why it’s just as important to prioritise one’s mental health. It’s safe to say that we all face different challenges in life; various obstacles that play a part in affecting us.

Well, for Ally, enough is enough. She realised that it’s finally time to give attention to her mental health — especially after so many years of toxicity in her life just because of who she is.

“For me, my biggest accomplishment this year is getting a grip on my mental health, which is something I’ve put on the back burner for many years of my life. I think the importance of mental health wasn’t really spoken about as I was growing up with my family,” she conveys.

She understood that it’s now up to her to figure out her own issues and it’s an initiative she has to take on by herself. She continues: “I used to get really angry because I didn’t know how to cope with the anxiety and stress”. The positive shift came when she saw how society is talking more about mental health and no longer treating it like a taboo subject. This has supplied her the courage to get an impactful hold on her life.

“I started going to therapy, researching about anxiety, and how to deal with it in a productive way. It’s a small step that will take me a really long way in the long run,” she mentions, as a brief sigh ensues — a definite sign that she has victoriously come a long way.

Part of that healing process includes figuring out what ultimate happiness looks like to her. She still loves travelling and shopping whenever she can but right now, it’s the small moments that bring her joy. That includes being able to spend as much time as possible with her husband and her family.

If you love playing Catan, you have one thing in common with Ally. “I play a lot of Catan and I have friends over often on Sunday for Sunday Game Day. We play board games and it makes me so happy — unless I’m losing,” she expresses as she lets out a laugh full of satisfaction.

Prior to prioritising her mental health, Ally has had to fit into a societal mould of who she should be for many years. In the process, she started to lose herself. “I know a lot of people say just be yourself but truly, that’s the biggest lesson I’ve learned so far. It really means a lot to me now. I went down a road of discovery and came out unapologetically me,” quips Ally.

However, the one sentence Ally conveyed that really nailed it for me is: “If you lose friends along the way, at least you’re being true to yourself”. At the end of the day, it’s all about seeking the calm in life as you try to navigate the obstacle-filled waters in life — something Ally has shown is, in fact, possible.

On becoming the voice for those who need it

Part of having privilege and power is using them for good — and that’s a notion Ally has always understood and practiced. In fact, advocacy has been a large and integral part of the young star’s life. Whether it’s raising a voice for feminism and equal rights, or sexual health education in schools, Ally knows there’s gravitas in what she says and does.

She has recently worked with My Forever Doggo, a platform that facilitates the adoption of dogs by connecting those interested to independent rescuers or respective shelters.

It all began with a DM on Instagram. “I started following them because my friend was looking for a pet dog. I decided to look at this account to help out. I think they noticed that I followed them and they followed me back. They then shot me a message and told me they have a campaign to bring awareness to the adoption of dogs,” she recollects. Of course, being the kind soul that she is, Ally quickly agreed.

“I’ve seen My Forever Doggo do amazing work. They help find people dogs that suit them and also look for foster homes. Many people also reach out to My Forever Doggo about strays on the streets. Being compassionate about animals does not have to be only for certain people. It should be for everyone,” continues Ally, her eyes begin to glisten as she speaks about a cause dear to her.

Ally acknowledges that there’s a stigma between Malays and dogs. She asserts — moving closer to the voice recorder — that she’s not adopting a dog and doesn’t have one (instead, she lives with her two cats) but she will not stop helping dogs. She projects her voice louder, catching the attention of the crew members on set.

Still chuckling with her palms cusped on her mouth — how easily amused is she — Ally adds: “They are man’s best friend and there’s just something about adopted dogs that’s different. They are so grateful because they are being rescued, especially at an elderly age. Some have even been shot at or poisoned.”

Right now, she’s on the lookout for foster homes in case of the rainy season that seems somewhat inevitable at this point of time.

At the end of the day, every decision she makes leads to the formation of her future — it’s what drives her at this stage in life. While staying humble and authentic in every way possible, Ally hopes that her actions now will bear fruits for her children in the future.

“I really want my kids to have what I have and more — and be happy. I’m also hoping to not pass down generational trauma so it’s just a lot of things to think about. What drives me is thinking the world will be a better place for my loved ones after I’m gone,” she expresses.

Here’s when you can clearly see how far Ally has come. Reaching a point in maturation where it’s no longer just her she thinks about, but also of those that will come after her. Not wanting to be defined by her family and upbringing, Ally aims to forge her own name and pave the path forward — sparking joy, spreading positivity, and embracing humility along the way.

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL introduces LSA 100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwether of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rule Breakers, The Joy Sparkers, The Dreamcatchers, The Rocketeers and The Explorers. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2022, HERE.

editor & creative direction MARTIN TEO | interview RONN TAN | assisted by PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | production ERIC CHOW / BLINK STUDIO | makeup KF BONG | hair BIBIAN LEONG | stylist LYNDIA LEE | wardrobe TORY BURCH