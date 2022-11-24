LSA100: Joy Sparker Azira Shafinaz has all the stars aligned for her

Everything’s coming up roses for Azira Shafinaz — actor, singer and one-third of girl group sensation De Fam — and here’s hoping things keep going onward and upward.

On a restless and rainy October day, Azira Shafinaz seems to be in the pink of things — literally and figuratively. As she’s getting dolled up for our cover shoot, the fuchsia eyeshadow, the hair swept back into twin tails; the touch of whimsy from Tory Burch’s Fall 2022 collection all play a part in chasing away the gloomy weather outside.

Nothing can dampen the glow on Azira’s face now, even when we’re seated on the sofa after. October, Azira claims, is her month. With her girl group De Fam’s comeback single, a major film release and two TV drama series all being launched around the same time, it almost feels like the stars are aligned for her. It could be because the sun is currently in Libra, Azira’s cardinal sign. (As a fellow Libran myself, I could certainly pick up on her good energy.)

“This might sound a bit cliché, but I believe in rezeki (God’s blessing) and in manifesting the things I want,” Azira says. “And right now, it seems that everything is just coming together for me, all at once in October.”

Since the girl group’s inception back in 2015, Azira has frequently been referred to as the ‘face’ of De Fam. Flanked by Sophia Liana’s powerhouse vocals and Cik Manggis’ smooth rap flows and dance moves, Azira strikes the sweet spot, giving De Fam its dynamic and gutsy character. The group’s debut single ‘#SUPERGIRLS’ made it very clear just what De Fam set out to be: an all-female force to be reckoned with.

On her enduring devotion to De Fam

When De Fam first formed, it was presumed that they would continue on the legacy of iconic 1990s girl groups past — the likes of Feminin, Elite dan Freshies — and bring back the era of pop bands. With a promising debut single like ‘#SUPERGIRLS’ and a subsequent collab with American artist Brandon Beal on ‘With You’, De Fam was off to a very strong start. But despite having bounced between a pop, R&B, and hip-hop group, even today ‘genre’ is something that’s very fluid for De Fam.

“I can say that when we first started out, we were really young,” Azira addresses with a laugh. At thirty-one, I’m tempted to tell her she’s still really young, but I suppose there is something to be said about spending nearly all of your twenties dedicated to the band. “We barely had any experience. To put it simply, we were quite naive. But we made it work. And I can confidently say now, we know exactly how we want to position ourselves in the music world. It’s why we decided to release ‘Berubah’ as our comeback single, because it shows a more mature side of De Fam. We’ve been in the industry for eight years already, and it’s a whole new ball game right now.”

‘Berubah’ is De Fam’s first single in three years — the longest the group has gone on hiatus from new music so far, partly due to the pandemic and partly due to each of the girls branching out to pursue their individual craft as they await the nation’s recovery. Vastly different from De Fam’s previous upbeat, head-bobbing singles, ‘Berubah’ (‘Change’) is quite the emotional ballad, touching on broken relationships, coming to terms with one’s past and healing from old scars.

“At its core, ‘Berubah’ is about De Fam’s journey from where we first started, and then to where we are now,” Azira shares. In the song’s chorus, the persona affirms that although they may not be together all the time, they only ask that the lover remains true. “A lot of people don’t know the story behind our successes, our struggles and everything in between. So, it’s kind of a reflection for De Fam and how we come together as one. We always believe that as long as we have each other, everything’s going to be okay for us.”

On the joys of coming into her own

In the years leading up to De Fam’s ‘Berubah’, Azira threw herself into the world of acting. This is where she shines as the ‘face’ of De Fam, with her expressions and attitude on fleek in the music videos. While Azira has been sporadically appearing in local TV dramas, she made her theatrical debut just this year, in Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa. Following the film, Azira went on to star in Kabir Bhatia’s horror film Tablis Iblis, which just released this month.

“I’ve always wanted to be an actor,” says Azira. “With acting, because it’s such a long ongoing process, you really have to have not only the patience for it, but the passion to keep going. And for me, this is where my passion lies. I’m a lot more ‘out there’ when it comes to acting.”

But this doesn’t necessarily mean Azira favours one over the other. “With De Fam, because we started the group together and people ‘know’ us from De Fam, I want us to grow together. So, there’s no question about my passion for music as well. The girls are my friends, so it brings me joy to see them succeed individually and to succeed together. I feel that if I can make it in both acting and music, that’s what I’ll do.”

Azira’s other acting projects releasing this month include One Cent Thief, a mini-series that chronicles the true story of a thief who became a millionaire by stealing one cent from every customer’s bank account without being detected; as well as Ijab Kabut, a romantic comedy directed by Faliq Sharif.

On finding her footing in this ever-changing world

The charm of De Fam is, as mentioned above, its fluidity in the genre game. It keeps the girl group fresh, not ‘bound’ to a single style, and allows them to keep growing and finding new sounds to explore. With trends coming and going so quickly these days, it’s become difficult to stay relevant for a long time.

“I think right now, a lot of people are starting to experiment with new things and new styles, which is good even not just in music, but when it comes to film genres as well,” says Azira. “The fact that everyone is experimenting to keep improving themselves is a good thing, ‘cause it means we can always keep things fresh in the show business. When we were starting out, there were also people who labelled De Fam as ‘urban music’. So, that’s why we came out with the single ‘Berubah’ — not just for the masses, but we felt we needed to balance our music style because everything is continuing to evolve. Everybody’s trying out different things, and if people don’t like it, then that’s okay. That’s how we grow.”

Of course, De Fam — and Azira herself — is susceptible to criticism. “There are times when I do feel like, ‘Oh my God, this is too much.’” Azira’s smile is unwavering as she says this, her eyes still bright. “But in my case, I’ve learned to ignore the negative aspect of it; to turn it into something positive instead. It took me quite a while to get there. But I do read all the comments, even the ‘bad’ ones, ‘cause I feel like it’s okay. I think without negativity, you won’t be able to learn either.”

That’s also not to say that Azira shuns the world entirely. Because De Fam is so often credited as the harbinger of the girl group era once again, pop bands have sprouted up since, and are quickly dominating the music scene — such as the four-member DOLLA, formed in 2019. As we talk about how quickly a lot of media are ready to pin artists and musical bands against one another, Azira is quicker still to express her pride in the growth of girl groups.

“People call us the ‘trendsetters’ when it comes to girl groups, which feels really good because it makes us feel like role models for other young women, which is what we set out to be,” confides Azira, with a hint of pride in her voice. “We see it as an accomplishment, not a competition. We can definitely use more ‘colours’ in the industry. I feel like everyone has their own identity, so it would be good for each of them to shine. As long as you know what you want to bring to the table, that’s what’s important to continue to build yourself.” (Power in solidarity indeed!)

