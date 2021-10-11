Meet our 10 Malaysian Gen-Z rising talents in The Z List 2021

Lifestyle Asia KL introduces The Z List, a platform that honours and recognises young, talented and successful Gen-Z’ers in Malaysia. Meet the 10 honourees in The Z List 2021.

The Gen-Z’ers are our future leaders. They are empowered and entrepreneurial, influential and independent, confident and competent, and are always looking to make a difference in the community that they live in. The Gen-Z population knows what they want in life, a driver of change, and a force to be reckoned with — they want their voices to be heard.

Gen-Z’ers are more ‘woke’ about their future due to societal influences and climate change. They are anxious about how those before them are doing very little for the planet — leaving them with a sense of uncertainty. They have a ‘I-will-prove-you-wrong’ mentality as they are often misunderstood and not taken seriously by society simply because of their age.

This year in 2021, we’ve witnessed the rise of Generation Z stars who took over Met Gala as co-chairs of the event in New York. Four co-chairs including Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman — each influential in their own ways — were picked to lead the change in the yearly fashion affair. 19-year-old Eilish who is a vegan and an animal rights advocate, elicited an ethical change by using her leverage to urge fashion houses to go fur-free — walking down the red carpet in an Oscar de la Renta’s number that honours her vision.

Gen Z is coming of age and there is no stopping for these young, bright, future stars.

On that note, Lifestyle Asia KL is proud to announce ‘The Z List’, a platform that celebrates outstanding Gen Z talents who are successful, influential, and remarkable in their respective fields. Together with our authoritative voice in digital media, we hope that ‘The Z List’ will inspire other Gen-Z’ers out there to live their life to the fullest, with purpose, grit and authenticity.

Meet our 10 honourees in The Z List 2021, who tell us what we need to know about the Generation Z.

IMAN ALYSHA (19), Content Creator

“Gen Z is the most determined to stand up for themselves and make the world a better place for everyone.”

FIRDHAUS (22), Singer-songwriter

“I think there’s a lot of misconceptions about Gen Z. As a singer myself, I feel that there’s a lot of creative young Gen-Z’ers out there who put a lot of effort in creating amazing content on TikTok and YouTube in the height of social media — even writing their own songs and dancing. But people might not realise the pressure we have to deal with. It’s easy for us too be compared and for us to compare ourselves with each other. And it can cause a lot of unwanted stress and anxiety. I’m also glad that mental health is getting more attention nowadays, and young people are paying more attention on this topic.”

MASYA MASYITAH (21), Singer & Entrepreneur

“For me, the Gen Z is more educated and knowledgable with everything easily accessible in their fingertips. We are also self-reliant and independent, pandai cari duit sendiri di laman sosial media without having to depend on our parents.”

IRVINE QUEK (23), World Latte Art Champion & Entrepreneur

“As a Gen Z myself, I would like to stress on ‘possibilities’. We are young, and our curiosity and courage are things that make us outstanding. Any Gen Z who can utilise these to their advantage will be able to create lots of ‘possibilities’.”

KON WEN WEI (18), Singer-songwriter

As Gen-Z’ers, we grew up with technology and social media, and are heavily connected to the internet. The world wide web is where we learned a lot of skills, interact, gaming and plenty of TikTok — it’s pretty much our entertainment. Especially with the pandemic, we’re always at home and studying online… the experience is different. But we always love to have fun and find the little things that we enjoy doing — sharing hobbies, music, food and daily routine through social media. I also appreciate that mental health is widely talked about among my circle of friends.”

ALISTER YOONG (18), Racing Driver

“I think that the Gen Z is the generation that has seen a big change in technology, which makes us digital natives because we grew up with the internet. It makes us more racially and ethnically diverse with different views about the world and what’s happening in it.”

BUNGA (21), Rapper & Actress

“As Gen-Z, we are competitive. But most importantly, we need to remember that we are competing with ourself — never feel like you have to always compare yourself with others. Compete at your own pace, and be yourself.”

ISMAIL IZZANI (21), Singer & Actor

“As a Gen Z myself, I think we are versatile and we live in a world that is vibrant and full of potential. As Gen-Z’ers, remember that we are the future.”

COLLEEN AUGUSTIN (23), Plant-based MMA Fighter

“People should know that we want a better world. Most Gen Z people consider themselves woke and rebellious but it all comes from a place of love. We want a better future for ourselves and the future generation. We want a better planet to live in.”

CHRISTIAN DIDIER CHIN (21), National Tennis Player

“I took a different path when I was young, but I feel the Gen-Z’ers are very creative and fun in their own world. I left home very early at 13 to train as a tennis player, and it was a very hard experience for me… being away from family, face bullies and having little social life. I learned the hard way, but with the mindset to always have a big heart and selflessly giving to help others. I sacrificed a great deal of my teenage years to be where I am right now and I’m glad I did what I did.”

Stay tuned to this space for the official launch of The Z List 2021 on 15 October 2021.

