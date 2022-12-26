facebook
Home > Living > People > Pathan: Behind the controversy around ‘Besharam Rang’ and Deepika Padukone
Pathan: Behind the controversy around ‘Besharam Rang’ and Deepika Padukone
Living
26 Dec 2022 11:27 AM

Pathan: Behind the controversy around ‘Besharam Rang’ and Deepika Padukone

Aayaan Upadhyaya

The first song from the highly-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone movie Pathan was recently released by Yash Raj Films and has swept the internet, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Besharam Rang has caused a huge controversy with Deepika Padukone in the eye of the storm. Here’s what we know about it.

What’s the Besharam Rang controversy from the movie Pathan about?

While the song has quite a catchy tune, with Shilpa Rao’s enchanting voice perfectly complementing Vishal and Shekhar’s music, and both Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan look absolutely glamorous, the song is being trolled for its choreography and Deepika’s clothes, specifically a saffron-coloured bikini. Apparently, the choice of using saffron-coloured swimwear is hurting the religious sentiments of some people. The title of the song, which can roughly be translated to ‘shameless colour’, has also become a sore point for these people as they are equating it to the saffron colour that Deepika wears in the video.

Due to the controversy, there have been calls to get the song banned from the movie Pathan. An advocate has even filed a written complaint with the Information & Broadcasting Ministry for the same.

There have also been some highly shocking calls for violence against theatres that screen the movie, although thankfully these have been in the minority so far. On the flip side, there have been numerous people who have come out in support of the movie Pathan, Deepika Padukone, and the song by calling the controversy frivolous and unnecessary.

The funniest memes about Besharam Rang from the movie Pathan

The song has also caused a meme fest on social media, thanks to a particular step that Deepika Padukone does during the song. The memes have helped lighten the mood and distract from the controversy.

What’s the movie Pathan about?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, with John Abraham playing the main antagonist. The film will also feature cameo appearances from Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan who are said to be reprising their roles from War and the Tiger franchise, respectively.

Watch Besharan Rang’s video below:

(Main and featured image: Instagram/@Deepika Padukone)

Movies bollywood Deepika Padukone Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood movies Besharam Rang Pathan
Pathan: Behind the controversy around ‘Besharam Rang’ and Deepika Padukone

Aayaan Upadhyaya

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.