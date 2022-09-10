Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant Sona receives Michelin recognition

Priyanka Chopra just added another feather to her cap as her New York restaurant Sona got Michelin’s recognition.

Yes, you read that right. Priyanka Chopra, the proud co-owner of the Indian restaurant Sona, shared the news on her Instagram stories, applauding the effort and all the hard work the team put in. The actress had previously mentioned how her restaurant takes diners “on a food journey through her amazing country.” Read on to know everything about Sona getting Michelin’s recognition.

Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant Sona gets Michelin’s recognition

According to Eater New York, The Michelin Guide made a new round of additions to its New York guide. Consisting of 30 restaurants across New York that are competing for awards and Priyanka Chopra’s Indian restaurant Sona has made it to the list. The awards will be announced on October 6, 2022, at a ceremony that will be held at Hudson Yards fine dining restaurant, Peak.

Priyanka Chopra turned entrepreneur in March 2021 with the opening of this high-end restaurant. She had stated the inspiration behind starting the restaurant as just a simple craving for great Indian food. Helmed by Chef Hari Nayak, Sona has been in the news ever since it opened its doors. With the likes of celebrities like Sophie Turner, Kal Penn, Mindy Kaling, Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visiting the restaurant, one can only gauge its soaring popularity. And now with the Michelin recognition, it has achieved a new feat.

But what does a Michelin star mean? Let’s find out.

What is a Michelin star and what is its significance?

Michelin started its prestigious red guide back in 1900, where it included anonymous reviews of European restaurants that focused on the quality and flavour of food. Cut to 2005, US restaurants became eligible to earn Michelin stars for the first time and it became a badge of honour in the culinary world.

Today, Michelin stars are considered by the world’s top chefs and restaurant patrons as a stamp of authenticity when it comes to fine dining. It is certainly not easy to obtain Michelin recognition, given that Michelin only awards this prestige to the best of the best restaurants in town.

