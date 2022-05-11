Q&A: Lee Zii Jia touches on the importance of looking ahead

When times get tough, national shuttler Lee Zii Jia takes challenges as a means to thrive in the face of adversity.

Lee Zii Jia kicked off the latest Thomas Cup 2022 with a great start in Malaysia’s favour, as he got the ball rolling by defeating England at the Impact Arena on Monday. Currently standing as world No. 6, the badminton icon admits that it’s a good start to the competition, and he has gotten a pretty good feel of the arena thus far. On top of that, he has also clinched his first victory since the All-England last year in the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC), earning Malaysia its second men’s singles title in six years.

Despite his All England Open loss at the semi-final stage in March this year, it seems that Lee Zii Jia has quickly picked himself back up for the next tournament. This is the sort of drive that moves him forward, whether it comes to sports or his day-to-day life. From his career in badminton to his partnership with OPPO, the shuttler has certainly proven himself arguably the brightest icon to most Malaysians today.

The way he has reinvented himself as an athlete and role model that paves his own path, regardless of the public’s perception of him, also shows that he is an individual who’s unafraid to make decisions that he truly believes in. Whenever he is presented with a situation where he’s out of his comfort zone, he welcomes the challenge and faces it head-on, armed with a positive outlook throughout.

At just 24 and a Gen Z-er, Lee Zii Jia aspires to become an inspiration to the youths of the nation, from both an athlete’s aspect as well as from a social point of view. He hopes to be able to convey the message of never giving up when chasing after your dreams. Together with OPPO, he was also able to express this sentiment through the song “Ten Thousand Emotions, In Portrait” last year.

During the recent OPPO Reno7 Series 5G showcase event, we had the opportunity to sit with Lee Zii Jia and discuss his venture into becoming an ambassador for OPPO’s latest in its Reno series, his perseverance in both his career and personal life, and what it takes to be a Malaysian athlete in the spotlight today.