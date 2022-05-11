Q&A: Lee Zii Jia touches on the importance of looking ahead

When times get tough, national shuttler Lee Zii Jia takes challenges as a means to thrive in the face of adversity.
Lee Zii Jia kicked off the latest Thomas Cup 2022 with a great start in Malaysia’s favour, as he got the ball rolling by defeating England at the Impact Arena on Monday. Currently standing as world No. 6, the badminton icon admits that it’s a good start to the competition, and he has gotten a pretty good feel of the arena thus far. On top of that, he has also clinched his first victory since the All-England last year in the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC), earning Malaysia its second men’s singles title in six years.
Despite his All England Open loss at the semi-final stage in March this year, it seems that Lee Zii Jia has quickly picked himself back up for the next tournament. This is the sort of drive that moves him forward, whether it comes to sports or his day-to-day life. From his career in badminton to his partnership with OPPO, the shuttler has certainly proven himself arguably the brightest icon to most Malaysians today.
The way he has reinvented himself as an athlete and role model that paves his own path, regardless of the public’s perception of him, also shows that he is an individual who’s unafraid to make decisions that he truly believes in. Whenever he is presented with a situation where he’s out of his comfort zone, he welcomes the challenge and faces it head-on, armed with a positive outlook throughout.
At just 24 and a Gen Z-er, Lee Zii Jia aspires to become an inspiration to the youths of the nation, from both an athlete’s aspect as well as from a social point of view. He hopes to be able to convey the message of never giving up when chasing after your dreams. Together with OPPO, he was also able to express this sentiment through the song “Ten Thousand Emotions, In Portrait” last year.
During the recent OPPO Reno7 Series 5G showcase event, we had the opportunity to sit with Lee Zii Jia and discuss his venture into becoming an ambassador for OPPO’s latest in its Reno series, his perseverance in both his career and personal life, and what it takes to be a Malaysian athlete in the spotlight today.
For me, what’s most important is that I try to be an inspiration to people — especially to the youths in Malaysia. I want to be able to create something positive for them, and to bring forth a message: of trying to make a change, of calling them to be brave and decide who they want to be.
It’s a little hard to say. I believe everyone has their own path to follow and from there, their own challenges to face. So, I think it’s hard to speak on behalf of any of them, because everyone has their own problems. What we can do is to just support these athletes in their journey. Because at the end of the day, they will be the ones representing Malaysia. They’ll be the ones carrying the flag of Malaysia. All they want to do is make our nation proud, so it’s up to us to help them get there.
It taught me acceptance. I know I tried my best, and so I’ve learned to be humble and accept the result as it is. All I can do now is bounce back from it.
It helps with exposure. But I do believe that it’s important for athletes and brands to cooperate with each other. Both parties should at least have the same values or are heading in the same direction. For example, my collaboration with OPPO — we do share a common aim, which is to convey positive energy to all Malaysians.
Yes, definitely. It’s very exciting, because this is the first time I’m having a meet-and-greet session that doesn’t have to do with badminton. It’s a change of pace, but I feel happy about it. I’m always really grateful for the support of my fans in whatever I do, whether it’s badminton or anything else. It makes me motivated to keep working harder.
I would say it’s a ‘right place, right time’ kind of thing. As I’ve said, we share a common aim to spread positivity and inspire people, especially the youths in Malaysia. I’d like to also take this opportunity to thank OPPO for giving me a chance to expose myself through the song, “Ten Thousand Emotions, In Portrait”. Similar to the message of the song, my goal in life is to be an athlete and inspiration for the people of Malaysia.
Badminton is, of course, my first and true love. Singing is really just something like a hobby to me. And I believe that no one can stop me from pursuing my hobbies as well, so it’s something I would see myself doing once in a while.
Yes, all this while I’ve been training mostly on my own or with my team members. We also have had the training camp especially for the Thomas Cup. I’m looking forward to making the country and all our supporters proud, no matter the outcome.
The Malaysian Thomas Cup contingent led by Lee Zii Jia is slated to meet Japan today in their next Group D match. With strong wins against England and USA, Malaysia has already guaranteed its place into the next round. Stay tuned for more updates HERE.