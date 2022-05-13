Q&A: Yoon Chan-young on his love for fashion and being Coach’s first ambassador for South Korea

The first Coach ambassador for South Korea, Yoon Chan-young, talks history with the brand, his widespread acclaim since Netflix’s ‘All of Us Are Dead’, and dressing to express his authentic self.

With every major breakthrough K-drama series comes a rising international star: enter Yoon Chan-young from Netflix’s hit ‘All of Us Are Dead’, a zombie apocalypse thriller that has sunk its teeth in audiences worldwide. Just recently, the 21-year-old was named Coach’s first brand ambassador for South Korea, joining the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Lin and Köki as a face of the global Coach family.

“I was initially really fascinated to hear about the history of Coach,” Chan-young expresses of the brand. “I could see that there were many different types of items that Coach offers to the people. So, I think it would be really meaningful for me to continue this legacy, and carry on looking into Coach’s brand of fashion.”

For Coach’s Spring 2022 collection, the pieces can be summed up in three words: colourful, upbeat and energetic. The line features a range of motifs, from denim to florals and bright, bold hues that tend to make an appearance in the spring and would smoothly transcend into summer. Rocking these motifs, Chan-young makes his debut in the campaign for the brand’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear, which also features the Hitch backpack — an accessory that pays tribute to Coach’s rich heritage.

Chan-young shares that to him, fashion is a way of telling a story. It is fitting then, that as an actor whose roles vary in demand, Chan-young channels the characters he plays and their personalities through the clothes that he wears. For him, fashion isn’t just attire. It’s a means of revealing pieces of himself to the world — a way to tell people what he’s truly feeling, without words.

“The clothing and its styles really help represent and express the character,” Chan-young explains. “So, I always keep in mind what I wear, and I try to link that with the character I’m playing in any given role.”

Between celebrating his belated birthday and teaching him the Malay word for ‘thank you’, we caught up with Chan-young about Coach, fashion nostalgia and its future, and what it takes to be an ‘Oppa’ in this day and age.