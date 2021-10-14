The Z List: Alister Yoong on racing and the value of living for the competition

Since he began following in his father’s footsteps, 18-year-old Alister Yoong has already made his mark on both local and international tracks.

As the son of Alex Yoong, Malaysia’s first Formula One driver, anyone would be inclined to assume that Alister would naturally follow in the footsteps. But surprisingly enough, Alister only joined the racing game later in his life at 13, when most would normally start as early as 6 years old. He became enamoured with the sport as soon as he watched the action before his eyes at his father’s races.

“I could really see the passion in it when Dad was winning,” Alister muses. “I saw the teamwork and the smiles on everyone’s faces. And I really loved that.”

For the 18-year-old, racing is so much more than the glamorous sport that it’s often perceived as. Alister highlights the importance of being committed to something you love, even if it gets hard — and especially when it does. To give your all to something as unpredictably dangerous as racing can be very draining, but Alister believes that’s what makes it all the more rewarding.

We sit down with Alister Yoong to talk about his journey in auto racing so far, and what the future of the sport looks like in Malaysia.