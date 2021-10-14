The Z List: Bunga, aspiring politician-to-be turned professional rapper, talks the local rap scene

Straight out of UiTM Shah Alam, 21-year-old Bunga is making waves as a rapper, and she does it while staying true to her roots.

Bunga is just as sweet and graceful as her namesake — all blooming and friendly smiles the entire time we are on set. Noor Ayu Fatini, who goes by the stage name Bunga, had dreams of becoming a politician before fate took her on the road to success as a local rapper and singer. Bunga had been writing poems on her own here and there before her friends urged her to join ‘U TRY RAP Please’, a local rap showcase event, and emerged as a finalist in the competition.

“I didn’t expect the video of my performance to go viral,” recalls Bunga. “It’s really crazy how things worked out. The opportunity fell into my lap, and I am still incredibly grateful for it, even today.”

While she was not classically trained in singing, music is no stranger in Bunga’s household. Her brother has dabbled a bit in music, and her mother is an avid singer. Because of this, Bunga herself has enjoyed singing on her own from time to time.

Bunga found her calling as a rapper at 18, while she was still pursuing her studies. In between, she also had her foot in acting, starring as her own in the biopic movie ‘Aku, Bunga’ alongside Ben Amir and Naim Daniel. Now at 21 years old, she graduated from UiTM Shah Alam in Business Administration, and is making plans to pursue her dreams in music and in life.

We sit down with Bunga to talk about her journey so far, and to discuss the rapping scene in Malaysia as well as how musical styles have changed with each generation.