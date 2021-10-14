The Z List: Christian Didier Chin sets his sights on becoming the first Malaysian tennis icon

While tennis is one of the top sports around the world, our country still has yet to make it to the big leagues. Christian Didier aims to change that and put Malaysia on the map of the tennis world.

A true sportsman at heart, Christian Didier Chin is a charismatic young man who exudes self-confidence, which is refreshing to see in someone who just turned 21 a few months ago. And rightfully so, too — back in 2018, Christian Didier became the first-ever Malaysian to compete in the Australian Open, in the junior Grand Slam. He also made it into the top 50 in the World Junior Rankings for tennis that same year.

Christian Didier has a very clear goal in mind and a strong will to match: to become a Malaysian icon for tennis.

“I think what makes it difficult for tennis players to make it is the fact that we don’t have an icon to look up to, unlike with badminton or squash,” Christian Didier says. “That’s why the sport isn’t so popular here. I hope I can one day become as prominent as, say, Nicol David or Lee Chong Wei — then I believe tennis can really become popular.”

He is determined and disciplined both on the court and in his everyday life. Christian laments that he has sacrificed a lot to make it to where he is today, and the journey ahead is still a long way to go. But he remains optimistic as he takes every challenge and celebration one day at a time, saying: “I took a different path when I was young. I left home very early at 13 to train as a tennis player, and it was a very hard experience for me… being away from family, face bullies and having little social life. I learned the hard way, but with the mindset to always have a big heart and selflessly giving to help others.”

Today, he looks forward to help young kids who are passionate in the sport by conducting training and coaching for them. We speak to him about being a tennis player in Malaysia and how he plans to take the sport to the next level.