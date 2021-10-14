The Z List: Colleen Augustin talks the thrill of fighting and learning to love the pain

With a background in dancing, obstacle course racing and now the local mixed martial arts (MMA) scene, Colleen Augustin has always been accustomed to pushing herself to reach her goals.

Small and sylphlike — this is my first impression of Colleen Augustin as she enters the studio with a bright smile, still clad in her post-training outfit. It’s strange to imagine the fierceness of a fighter in someone as genial as she is. Yet despite her stature, Colleen is anything but shy. She’s outspoken in her thoughts, with a bubbly personality to match.

At 23 years old, Colleen has already made her mark as a local MMA star with a gold medal at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Asian Championships and bronze in the IMMAF World Championships under her belt. Before getting into MMA, Colleen did ballet for eleven years. While she did love dancing and found it fun, she felt that she was more suited to doing rugged sports, and went on to participate in obstacle course races — a testament to her active lifestyle. Ever nimble on her feet, it’s almost like Colleen is meant to progress in this way, always in motion.

We sit down with Colleen to talk about her passion for MMA and how the sport has contributed to other aspects of her life, as well as the MMA scene in Malaysia in general.