The Z List: Firdhaus on setting the right head space in creating music that speaks volumes

There are many multi-lingual singers out there. But for 22-year-old Firdhaus Farmizi, it is not just about being able to sing in different languages but having the emotional connection to touch the hearts of people through his music — every tune, every verse, and every word matter.

Like many young artists, Firdhaus Farmizi began making waves through his Mandarin-language single ‘Gulf of Alaska’ that crossed over 170 million views on Douyin (Chinese TikTok) — one of the few Malaysian singers who has achieved such a feat. With his fanbase growing both locally and in China, he has his eyes set to continue expanding his reach and spreading his wings internationally.

When asked for an advice, the Johorean who hails from Kulai, expresses his words like a song — it is because he truly believes in each and every word he says. He, like many young Gen-Z’ers out there, speaks openly about the importance of mental health.

“There’s a lot of pressure among Gen Z. It’s easy for us to compare ourselves with others and it can really cause a lot of unwanted stress and anxiety. I’m glad mental health is getting more attention nowadays,” he says. “I really think that Gen Z can make the world a better place with our outspokenness and creative minds.”

Between writing songs and making music, Firdhaus finds time to keep his mental health checked with activities that he finds relaxing and therapeutic. “I think it’s very important for me to create a lot more music,” he adds. “My artistic inspiration comes from my personal experience and I think I write the best music when it’s about something I feel strongly about.”

Being authentic and genuine is something close to his heart. He speaks about being honest, even through his music, and how he channels his emotions and feelings through everything he pens down — in the form of lyrics or in his journal.