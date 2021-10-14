The Z List: Iman Alysha on determination and the unspoken struggles of young influencers

From flexing her moves in dancing videos on TikTok to being the girl next door in various commercials, 18-year-old Iman Alysha is hardheaded when it comes to making her parents proud and acknowledging mental health issues among her peers.

Iman Alysha has a charismatic yet enigmatic presence. On camera, she has an affable girl-next-door vibe that lights up the room instantly — one of the many reasons why she’s so loved by many. When it comes to engaging with her fans and followers, she shares no secrets. “Just communicate with them! I find doing livestreams really fun because it is like I’m having a conversation with hundreds of people,” she adds.

However, like every other influencers and public figures out there, there are unspoken truths about the struggles and anxieties that come with being famous and well-known on social media. The truth is, a lot of them struggle from mental health issues and she glad that it is starting to get more traction and being talked about widely across social media.

The 18-year-old Leo who is fondly known as @imanopie on social media also expresses gratitude for her parents and continues to work hard to make them proud.

“As cliche as it sounds, my parents are the source of all my inspirations,” she expresses. “Something that keeps me going is seeing my parents proud of me. For now, the dream is to complete my studies with the best grades.”

We catch up with Iman Alysha to speak about the unspoken struggles and challenges of young social media influencers, and what keeps her going.