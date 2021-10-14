The Z List: Irvine Quek highlights the importance of education within the coffee industry

Two-time World Latte Art champion Irvine Quek believes that coffee can be a means of connecting with people, and so the message should be conveyed from the heart.

Strutting into the studio with an iced Americano in hand, Irvine Quek has the easy gait of someone so cool and collected. Which is why it came as a bit of a shock to learn that the 23-year old is a self-proclaimed introvert, and is actually shy when it comes to addressing a crowd. Despite preferring his own company most of the time, Irvine finds great joy in making people happy with his coffee, and revels in seeing the look on their faces as they savour his creations.

As the youngest barista and first Malaysian to win two World Latte Art competitions in 2018 and 2019, Irvine is no stranger to success. His next goal that he wants to see through is being able to pass on the torch and educate up-and-coming baristas that can go on to compete internationally just as he has.

“Many people believe that being a barista means you’ll just be making coffee forever, but it’s not true,” Irvine says. “There are a lot of different paths that you can choose from, like entrepreneurship. It’s a niche industry, but it’s not that niche. I want to be able to encourage more young baristas to pursue their dreams.”

We sit down with the young coffee connoisseur on the importance of educating the public about the appeal of being a barista, and little-known facts about the coffee world.