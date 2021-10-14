The Z List: Ismail Izzani on the versatility and perils of pop music

Inspired by the likes of R&B giants Justin Bieber, Usher and Rihanna, Ismail sets out to redefine the pop genre and explore the world of music beyond his comfort zone.

At just 21 years old, singer-songwriter Ismail Izzani has made it big with his hit singles like “Bidadari”, “Demi Kita” and “Sabar”, which first kicked off his career four years ago and has now garnered over 47 million views on YouTube. Even with a huge following on social media, Ismail is incredibly humble — often saying that he still has plenty to learn, both in his career and in life.

As a self-proclaimed mama’s boy, he feels very grateful for the support he has received from his mother throughout his career, and owes all that he has achieved to her. Ismail also considers himself an experimentalist, and is ever keen on trying new styles of music while still keeping in touch with his own sound.

“A lot of people are afraid to break out of their comfort zone,” says Ismail. “But for me, I think it’s worth the risk to just try. I want to grow up in my music, and to always try to discover the best side of me.”

His relationship with music is unbreakable. Within minutes during our shoot, he asks to put on songs from his playlist to get into the groove — breaking the monotonous beat of the instrumental tune in the background. As he warms up, Ismail blossoms into the bubbly, fun, and energetic person that he is.

We sit with Ismail to talk about the music industry in Malaysia and how it has changed as new young artists are constantly emerging.