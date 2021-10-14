The Z List: Kon Wen Wei on the law of attraction and developing the creative process

Fresh out of high school, Wen Wei has garnered a large following on YouTube, where she hopes to spread positivity and encourage others to take on the world — one breath at a time.
Before I even got to speak to Wen Wei, I could already get a sense of her vibe — unassuming, down-to-earth and all around super chill. It’s really refreshing to see a YouTube personality who’s just as authentic in the flesh as she is on screen.
Wen Wei began her YouTube career with various song covers and lifestyle-centric content, before venturing into day-to-day vlogs chronicling her life as a high schooler. Her calming and relatable style of videos has garnered over 200,000 subscribers. Wen Wei expresses that she wants her viewers to feel like they are spending time with her as they watch her videos.
“It’s like they’re ‘chilling’ with me,” Wen Wei explains. “I want them to feel the energy that I feel in my videos.”
We sit with Wen Wei to discuss her foray into YouTube as well as the challenges that come with a career in internet culture.
Well, I think people already do know quite a lot about me, since I’m a vlogger! (laughs) I think what people don’t know about me is that I’m not as ‘glamorous’ as I might seem on YouTube or on my social media. I know it seems that way, and everyone probably thinks it’s how I like to live my life, but the truth is that I actually enjoy peace and quiet. I like to keep myself grounded.
Honestly, I just wanted to record my daily life back when I was in high school. I thought, “Okay, I want to do this!” and that’s what I did — I bought a camera and started filming my life.
Surprisingly, yes! In fact, at first I actually felt too comfortable, (laughs) which was a little weird, because I consider myself an introvert — I’m an INFP on the MBTI alignment. When I first started YouTube, I was very out there and a bit all over the place. I’m trying to fix that now, though, and keep it a little more ‘together’.
I try to. I want to keep it genuine in my videos, but sometimes I experience imposter syndrome, where I feel like I’m trying to portray a different personality on camera. I’m working on overcoming that.
Yes, I used to have anxiety. I went to see a therapist for it, mostly just to have someone that I felt I could talk to, and it really helped me get through it. I really want to be able to help people take care of their mental health in the way I can. Especially right now, when I feel that I’m at my best since I got out of high school. I want to help people, too.
Well, for me what I find stressful is to have to keep up with everything around me. When there’s too much time to think, it becomes very easy to fall into the negative side of things. So, I believe that it helps to find new things you can do to make yourself busy, but still comfortable enough that you enjoy. As a content creator, I’ve realised that I don’t have to post on every social media platform just to fit in — it gets exhausting. So, I stick to the ones I am comfortable with, like YouTube, Instagram and Douyin. I believe you should always try to surround yourself with the things you love and make you happy.
Actually, that’s one of the steps I took that I mentioned earlier, finding new things to do to keep myself busy. I don’t really paint, but I’ve always wanted to try it. Usually when it’s just me in front of the camera without anything else, I don’t feel as comfortable as I am if I’m doing something. So, I try to make videos where there’s a bit of talking, and a bit of something else, in this case painting. It’s a bit like therapy not just for the viewers, but also for myself. I keep it relaxed, because that’s how I feel when I watch other people’s similar videos. But I also make sure that it’s something I like to do and not something that I just force myself to like. Painting is definitely one of those things. (laughs) Maybe next time I’ll try sewing.
Definitely being myself. It gets hard sometimes because even though I try my best to, it’s still an image I’m presenting on camera. And I don’t want people to think of me a certain way. Sometimes when I’m filming, I don’t feel the way I feel when I’m not — if that makes sense! I feel like the best ‘me’ when I’m filming, and I hope people see that.
No, not from my viewers. Actually, I think I’m the one who has high expectations for myself. From the way I see it, when comparing your work, it’s best to compare with yourself. Because everyone is at different stages in life, so it’s not fair to be comparing yourself with them.
Honestly, I don’t really venture into that part of the internet. I constantly try to surround myself with positivity. I believe in the law of attraction, and I live by it — if you surround yourself with positive thoughts, then you will become a positive person. The positivity will come back to you. That’s what I do when I feel down about my content or my creative process, and it really helps me get back up.
I wrote “Teenage Dream” about me and… a childhood friend. (chuckles) We reunited in high school, and we eventually got together. So, the song is kind of a cute story about childhood sweethearts in a way. I see “Teenage Dream” as my personal achievement because I’ve always really liked music and wanted to get into it. I’ve been writing quite a bit of music since, and hopefully I’ll be able to put them out soon.
I do. I usually go through periods of time where I have to take a break of about 1–2 months, where I try to focus on something else. So, for example I focus on YouTube for this month and then music the next. I always make sure I have a goal that I want to achieve. But I still get stuck sometimes. When you feel lost, I think that it’s usually best to just stop and watch and listen to everything and anything you can find. The creativity and inspiration you need will come to you.
Getting to learn a lot as I grow, and having a platform where I can speak about anything. I’m a ‘do what you like’ kind of person, and as someone with a platform, I get to advocate on what I am passionate about, like positivity. I also recently started getting into vegetarianism, so I try to spread that as much as I can.
Honestly, it depends on my mood. I don’t think of myself much like a fashionista. I like to go with the flow.
The first thing that caught my eye about the Gianna bag is the colour. I love the colour. I’ve been really into green recently, so it’s perfect. The shape is really nice, too, and very trendy. I’m pretty sure I can match it with most of my outfits.
Well, if we’re talking about ‘big dreams’, I’ve always wanted to be a singer. I want to keep making music. But right now, my personal goal is mostly just to improve my relationships with other people and be the best me. That might sound a little cliché or boring, but that’s what they usually say, isn’t it? “If the advice is boring, it’s because it’s true.”