The Z List: Kon Wen Wei on the law of attraction and developing the creative process

Fresh out of high school, Wen Wei has garnered a large following on YouTube, where she hopes to spread positivity and encourage others to take on the world — one breath at a time.

Before I even got to speak to Wen Wei, I could already get a sense of her vibe — unassuming, down-to-earth and all around super chill. It’s really refreshing to see a YouTube personality who’s just as authentic in the flesh as she is on screen.

Wen Wei began her YouTube career with various song covers and lifestyle-centric content, before venturing into day-to-day vlogs chronicling her life as a high schooler. Her calming and relatable style of videos has garnered over 200,000 subscribers. Wen Wei expresses that she wants her viewers to feel like they are spending time with her as they watch her videos.

“It’s like they’re ‘chilling’ with me,” Wen Wei explains. “I want them to feel the energy that I feel in my videos.”

We sit with Wen Wei to discuss her foray into YouTube as well as the challenges that come with a career in internet culture.