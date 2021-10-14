The Z List: Masya Masyitah on trying new things, from crossing the language barrier to a career in baking

21-year-old Masya Masyitah has garnered attention not only locally but in China as well, especially with the release of her latest single “Jiu Meng Xin Su”.

‘Multi-talented’ is a term that’s often used to describe those in Generation Z. With so much change happening every single day, it’s not enough that you’re good just at one thing — and Masya Masyitah is such an individual. Having grown her singing career and attracting an audience in both Malaysia and China, Masya excels not only in that realm but in her new found passion for entrepreneurship — running a baking business with her mum.

“We have to be smart about finding our next source of income when one thing is on hold,” shares Masya about the mindset of her generation. “We can’t afford to sit still and depend on something that’s uncertain.”

Masya first built her singing career through local competitions like Astro Ceria’s Ceria Popstar, coming in as runner-up in the Hong Kong International Music Festival in 2016, and then winning first place in the Yippi Star Quest in 2020 — beating 3,000 contestants across Asia to claim the title. She got her big break after signing with Rocketfuel Entertainment.

Although Masya went to a Chinese high school, her Mandarin is mostly self-taught and perfected with constant practice through conversation and music. She initially had a lot of fear about the language barrier between Malaysia and China, but with time she grew more comfortable with the language and the country’s people — and even hopes to expand her career there.

With so much accomplished for this young star in the making, Masya remains humble and grounded. We sit with Masya to talk about her journey so far, and her future plans in both her singing and baking career.