The Z List: Shalma Eliana on the thrill of turning inner feelings into intricate melodies

Her recent single “Your Loss” marks her first foray into songwriting, and the 22-year-old artist has since found joy in expressing her feelings through music. Meet The Z List 2022, singer-songwriter Shalma Eliana.

If there’s one way to describe Shalma Eliana, it’s ‘sporty chic’. Fondly known in her circle as ‘Yana’, she is the youngest of the high-flying Shalma sisters. As soon as she struts into the studio, you can instantly cinch an authenticity about her. She embodies a classy yet energetic vibe, always keeping it real. It’s easy to slip into a relaxed, casual attitude when you strike up a conversation with her.

“People might not know it from looking at my pictures on social media, but I’m actually pretty athletic,” Yana says. “I used to be an athlete in school. I did running, and later I became the captain of my volleyball team. Volleyball is one of my favourite sports. I play futsal and football a lot, too, with my family.”

Yana first entered the music industry at 18 — fresh out of high school, she started out by singing covers of other artists’ music, and expressing what other people wrote and produced. Now on the verge of 22, Yana is ready to wear her heart on her sleeve and articulate her feelings into music.

When it comes to musical style, Yana says she draws inspiration from female voices who are prominent in the R&B genre right now — Snoh Aalegra, SZA and Kehlani, as well as Aisyah Aziz, an up-and-coming fashionista turned vocalist from Singapore.

“I get most of my inspiration from different artists,” Yana adds, “because although I can’t be exactly like them, I do take what I can and work on it to make it my own.”

“I love that I’m able to express my feelings through music and put my own words into it. It feels like something fruitful came out of it, regardless of what I’m feeling at the moment.”

On opening herself up to vulnerability

Although Yana has been in the music industry for close to five years now, she only recently started penning her own songs. The endeavour began just last year, in the comfort of her own room — that’s where the creating process usually takes place. Compared to when she would sing covers, Yana definitely enjoys the feeling of singing a song she had written herself.

“It’s like I’m singing my own story, and it feels like I’ve come a long way from then,” Yana expresses. “It’s not always easy to express what you feel and just put it in a story, right? So, a lot of it happens at home. I think it’s because when I’m at home, in my own space, I’m the ‘realest’ version of me. Then it’s just a step-by-step process after that.”

Besides her musical inspirations for her style, Yana also draws inspiration from artists whom she has had the pleasure to watch blossom. Seeing someone whom you admire in the industry, who loves doing what you love, and discover new facets of their character is a magical thing. Yana likens it to a kind of indirect learning experience.

“I think it’s really inspiring just seeing different people grow, especially the people I’ve known before, like Yuna,” Yana explains. “Yuna is one of my biggest inspirations because of her hard work, and to see how far she’s come with the effort she has put in to be where she is right now is amazing. It’s so wonderful to see how much they’ve learned. And with Selena Gomez, too. I look up to her because she touches a lot on mental health. She’s proof that even when you climb up to fame, it’s always important to care for yourself. And I think it’s important now, because not everyone can address the things that they should.”

This is why, as Yana points out, it’s a liberating feeling to be able to fully express how you feel, and to do it through a medium that you love. In the moment, every feeling that’s taking over you feels all the more real, and it’s all because you’re the one holding the pen.

“Whether I’m happy or sad, I feel like every feeling becomes more valid, because something fruitful came out of it. I used to write a lot in my notes; I would just express my feelings and tell myself how my day went. But to think that now, I can put those thoughts in a song, it feels really good. When I listen to it after, I think, ‘Wow! That came from me. That’s my story.’ It’s just awesome,” she explains.

“Sometimes, I really don’t know how to express what I feel verbally or physically — things like throwing a tantrum, for example. So I express it through music now.”

On the perks and quirks of living in the ‘Gen Z’ era

Besides singing, Yana keeps herself busy with social media. With more than 250,000 followers on Instagram, Yana has established a steadily growing number of supporters. However, with a lot of supporters also comes the possibility of negativity. But Yana has her ways of dealing with the bad as she does with accepting the good.

“A big pro about social media is that you get to grow a lot,” Yana sums up. “You get to meet a lot of new people, and you learn to gain your confidence along the way. Eventually, you’ll know what you love and what you don’t. When I started in the industry at 18, I didn’t know what I loved just yet. I knew I wanted to sing, but I didn’t know how far I wanted to take this ‘gig’. Was I going to sing for five years, and that’s it? But then along the way, I got to know myself more, and figure out the genres of music I like.”

Yana expresses that knowing yourself and accepting who you are are two sides of the same coin. The more you get a firmer grip on the person you strive to be, the more it brings unwelcome attention from people on social media. Growing up is already a struggle as it is, but when you have differing opinions about you from people who are basically strangers, it hinders the process even more.

“You question a lot, and you don’t know exactly what you’re feeling. And because of this, I feel like a lot of people don’t take young people seriously when it comes to mental health. They think that because we’re young, we shouldn’t feel so stressed. When you put yourself out there, people can criticise you and tell you what you should be, which can get very frustrating — especially when you’re still trying to figure yourself out. You start thinking that maybe you shouldn’t be expressing yourself in a certain way. You feel like you have to please the world, but the truth is that you can’t please everybody,” she adds.

Because of the toxicity that can spread on social media, Yana feels more inclined to build a safe space among her followers. She views them not as her fans, but her friends — they can feel free to open up to her about their problems, and Yana also feels safe talking to them about hers.

“I want to let them know that whatever they’re going through, they’re not alone,” Yana says. “I know I’m still young, but when I was growing up — especially in high school — I felt like nobody understood me. So, I want to do my part to remind people that they’re not alone by sharing the things that I go through. People say it’s not good to muddle personal life with social media, but I want to create a safe space for my supporters. They can open up to me and trust me. I asked a friend once why she loves Taylor Swift, and her answer was, ‘She’s smart.’ She didn’t even talk about the music, because she sees Taylor Swift as a person instead of just as an artist. If people love you as a person, then they’ll want to support you in everything you do.”

Social media today is extremely different to the way it was ten years ago, when things were so new that we were still exploring what it meant to put ourselves out there. Today, there’s another toxic event called the ‘cancel culture’ — one mistake has the power to ruin you forever.

For the bubbly singer, she admits that everyone, including her, makes mistakes. At the end of the day, it is a learning process and that’s why she strays away from controversial things. “I don’t speak when I don’t know enough. I choose to share only on things that I can relate to and when I have credibility to say something,” she opines. She immediately highlights the importance to self-awareness and self-education, so you know what is happening in the world right now — especially when people look at you as their role model.

On moving onward and upward

Besides dabbling in singing, Yana has had her acting debut in “Dendam Penunggu”, a local horror film directed by Faizul Jais, and released late last year. Yana states that although it was a fun and rewarding experience for her, it’s very different — and that she prefers the comfort of her music by miles. While she appreciates the physical training that acting demands of her, ultimately she prefers to be in touch with her feelings rather than have to put them away for the sake of playing someone else or a character.

“I think you’d need to be 100% passionate about acting to be able to do it full time,” Yana quips, “I think it was a good experience for me to hop on the ‘acting wagon’. It helped me in learning different expressions, especially helpful when I’m filming music videos. For example, in my video for “Your Loss”, I was able to cry on cue. I managed to do it because I had experience acting before.”

Yana’s ultimate dream is to be able to sing and also travel the world. Having worked since she was 18, Yana wants to experience all that the world can offer — and maybe try her hand at busking, just for the feel of it and get in touch with people from all walks of life.

In its second year, The Z List continues to be a platform that celebrates outstanding Gen Z talents who are successful, influential, and remarkable in their respective fields. Together with our authoritative voice in digital media, we hope that The Z List will inspire other Gen Z stars in the making out there to live their best life, with purpose, grit, and authenticity.