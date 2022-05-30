The Z List: Vanessa Reynauld on the driving force to becoming a powerhouse

Having garnered close to 400,000 followers and more than 4 million likes on TikTok, she has established herself as Malaysia’s latest sweetheart — funny, charismatic, and complete with stunning vocals. Meet The Z List 2022, sweet and bubbly powerhouse Vanessa Reynauld.

A wise playwright once said: some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them. 22-year-old Vanessa Reynauld hailing from Klang, Selangor has managed to attain all three. From the moment she discovered her own talent and great potential for singing, Vanessa has drawn a lot of her inspiration from power ballad vocalists such as Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Kelly Clarkson and Céline Dion.

“I grew up with all these legendary singers, so I’d say they’re my biggest source of inspiration when it comes to music,” Vanessa expresses. “I’ve always wanted to be like them — a powerhouse singer. That’s my ultimate goal, and I think I’ve executed it pretty well so far.”

Bold, cheeky and full of spirit, Vanessa is certainly a woman of presence. She announces herself upon entry into the studio. Her distinctive afro hairstyle is perhaps the first thing anyone would notice about her, followed by her bubbly personality and bright smile, contagious enough that you might find yourself smiling along. Her energy and enthusiasm when speaking on the things she’s passionate about is felt through every word.

Unbeknownst to many, Vanessa was very much into sports during her school years. She had a hand in taekwondo as well as track and field, earning gold medals for her school. However, Vanessa didn’t continue to pursue a career in sports, as she’s always felt that she was born to be a singer.

Although she has discovered her talent at a young age, it doesn’t mean that Vanessa plans to stick to just one talent. She claims that she’s also exploring a little bit of acting on the side and also hosting soon. “I like to think of myself as an all-rounder! So, I’d like to try new things instead of sticking to just singing. Hopefully I’ll be able to master them as well. Fingers crossed!”

On unlocking her true potential

Vanessa considers herself one of the lucky ones who has not only managed to recognise her own raw talent at a young age, but also develop a love and passion in pursuing it. Not everyone is able to say that they’ve found what they’re made for in this life, and that their destiny is set from the get-go — and for that, Vanessa is grateful.

“I started singing when I was four, but it wasn’t really serious then,” Vanessa recounts. “The first time I really discovered I had this potential in me was when I joined a singing competition in primary school. I was 12 years old. It wasn’t even a voluntary thing! My music teacher saw a potential in me, and she made me take part in it. I didn’t win, but I think what I got out of it was something better — I discovered something in me that I knew I could give more towards.”

Of course, she had no idea she was capable of singing like that until it was pointed out by those around her. It became Vanessa’s starting point — what had seemed like a light-hearted hobby turned into a serious pursuit then, because everyone had believed in her talent right then.

Vanessa has also focused on content creation since the pandemic, especially on the TikTok platform — on which she has gained tonnes of followers. Her shtick is to create relatable content that the youths of Malaysia can watch and say, “Hey, I totally get that, too!” It first began as a way for Vanessa to channel her more comedic side that she probably wouldn’t be able to portray when performing on stage, before it started growing exponentially.

“I think the time when I started blowing up on TikTok was when I created a video about different Malaysian accents, like how different ethnicities in the country have different accents and slang words,” Vanessa recalls. “A lot of people think I’m non-Malaysian, so they always get surprised when they find out I can speak Malay. I created the video without even thinking. It was something that I would do at home alone, when no one is looking. So, I kept making relatable content that people can interact with. With the pandemic going on, I also thought it would be a good idea to entertain people.

“I’m a funny person, but I don’t really portray that as a singer on stage,” she continues, giggling. “When the someone interviews you, you have to keep a professional smile. You can’t really express your true self. So, I figured TikTok would be a good place for me to showcase this funnier side of me.”

On her arduous journey of self-discovery

Despite the smart, confident and sassy persona that she projects on social media, Vanessa confesses that the journey to get to where she is mentally has not been an easy one. Oftentimes, she chooses not to show the snarky side of her to everyone — only the select few has been able to glimpse this ‘Vanessa’.

Growing up, Vanessa, who is of Indian-Chinese parentage, has always been struggling with her sense of identity and often felt out of place, especially since she attended a Chinese school. At the time, it was considered pretty rare for a non-Chinese student to go to a Chinese school.

“You could literally count on one hand the number of non-Chinese students in the school. I think there were only about five of us altogether,” she recounts. “I didn’t feel like I was accepted, and I always used to question, ‘Why do I look so different from everyone else? Why don’t I have straight hair or fair skin?’ I was consumed with those kinds of thoughts. But as I grew up, I’ve definitely learned to love myself more. It wasn’t an easy journey, but I do feel like I’ve gotten to the place I want to be.”

At one point during her time in school, Vanessa decided that she didn’t want to feel so badly about herself anymore. It became a turning point in her journey of self-discovery and self-love; telling herself that she wanted to change her mindset.

“I used to look into the mirror and say bad things about myself. Whenever I took group pictures with my friends, I always made sure to stand in the back because I didn’t want people to see how fat I was, or how dark my skin was,” confides Vanessa. “It was a low point in my life. But at the time, I also enjoyed watching YouTubers who were confident in their own skin and lived a carefree life. So, I told myself that I wanted to live that way, too. I wouldn’t say that my old way of thinking is completely gone now, but it has improved a lot. I’ve gained a lot of self-confidence since then.”

Vanessa has come a long way, and has learned to look people in the eye when they compliment her. Of course, she believes that there is still a longer journey to go in bettering herself and her mindset, but at the moment she’s happy with where she is right now, and extremely proud of what she’s done to get to where she is.

“Someone like Lizzo is who I really look up to when it comes to confidence and body positivity,” adds Vanessa. “She has a very ‘I don’t give a crap’ kind of attitude, and she doesn’t care about what other people have to say. In that sense, I really admire her character. But of course, I also try to find my own ways to express my own confidence.”

On the topic of body positivity, Vanessa definitely considers herself an advocate. She laments that in today’s generation, and especially with social media, a lot of the photos shared are very heavily edited. This makes it very hard for people to accept themselves, because they’re constantly bombarded by the superficial beauty standards online, which are virtually unattainable.

“I wouldn’t say that I don’t edit my photos, but I do try to minimise just how much I do,” Vanessa says. “Beauty standards will always be there no matter the generation, but I just want to remind people that what they see online is not necessarily real. Even supermodels have their own insecurities that they don’t make public, I’m sure of it. I want people to be confident in themselves and just know that we were all created differently for a reason. If everyone was the same, then how boring would the world be?”

Vanessa also credits her family in shaping her into the person she is today. As someone who is caring for a brother with Down syndrome, Vanessa understands more than most about putting family first. Out of her deep love for her brother who supports her in all that she does as well, she is willing to prioritise him over anything else in her life.

“I’m not saying that you can’t get to where you are without your family,” unfolds Vanessa. “But it’s definitely an extra boost that really helps you in whatever you do. I think without our family’s support, it can be difficult to strive for what we want to do. We may fight with our family, but at the end of the day, they’re there for you. I just feel that we should always appreciate them for that.”

Vanessa Reynauld in Hermès

On the pains and pleasures of being a ‘Gen Z’er

Touching on Instagram and the perils of online beauty standards, Vanessa is of the opinion that what defines ‘Gen Z’ as a generation is its reliance on technology and social media as a whole. This breeds a certain misconception that other generations hold about the group of youngsters.

“People might think that we can’t socialise outside of the internet. It’s just a different mindset that we ‘Gen Z’ers hold compared to the other generations. We have things like TikTok and Instagram, and some of us are even more in touch with reality than others might think. Sure, we might not be as ‘mature’ as we portray ourselves, but the socialising aspect remains, I think. At the end of the day, we have our own language and our own way of communicating with one another.”

Of course, with the merits of being social creatures, comes its downfall as Vanessa points out. Toxicity exists on social media, which often results in ‘Gen Z’ers having to go through mental health issues like depression and anxiety. They often feel like they have to make themselves look ‘perfect’, and judge themselves when they don’t. Living in a material-driven world is not easy, Vanessa says, and being so exposed to so much of this non-reality definitely doesn’t help.

“We live in a generation where everything is judged,” she sums it up, “from the outfits that we wear, and the makeup we have on. Because everything is so ‘out there’. In our generation, there’s really nothing you can run away from, and so they can judge you very easily, and literally about everything.”

“I think one way to overcome this and get on a path of self-love is to be more open to criticisms,” she goes on, offering advice to those who are going through it. “In this day and age, if you know there are people who’re willing to listen to your problems, you should take the opportunity to let go of that burden that’s been weighing you down. And who better that can understand us, if not fellow ‘Gen Z’ers? So, I believe that we should trust each other more and talk among each other.”

Peer pressure and criticism go hand in hand, and so for those who seek to begin a career that involves building a following on social media, Vanessa throws out a reminder that there will always be ‘haters’ and negative comments that circulate. If you’re able to shut them down, then she affirms that it’s a very fun and enjoyable job, especially if you like creating content and meeting new people, as well as being in front of the camera or crowd.

Of course she wants to work toward providing a much better living space for her family, and so she won’t stop until her dreams come true. But when asked about the ultimate goal, Vanessa easily responds that her biggest dream has always been to become a globally known singer.

“Let’s not keep me in the storage,” Vanessa jokes. “Let’s branch her out!”

In its second year, The Z List continues to be a platform that celebrates outstanding Gen Z talents who are successful, influential, and remarkable in their respective fields. Together with our authoritative voice in digital media, we hope that The Z List will inspire other Gen Z stars in the making out there to live their best life, with purpose, grit, and authenticity.