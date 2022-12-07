facebook
Home > Living > People > Tiantian Kullander: Things to know about the crypto king who tragically passed away at age 30
Tiantian Kullander: Things to know about the crypto king who tragically passed away at age 30
Living
07 Dec 2022 03:10 PM

Tiantian Kullander: Things to know about the crypto king who tragically passed away at age 30

Tania Tarafdar

The sudden and unexpected death of the young crypto founder Tiantian Kullander at 30, shook the finance world. The co-founder of the Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group passed away on November 23 in his sleep.

The tribute post described Tiantian Kullander as a “respected thought leader”. He was a pioneer in the fintech industry. Lovingly known as TT, he was instrumental in the company’s resounding success. Besides giving his all to the fintech asset, Kullander led by example with generosity and humility.

 

Tiantian Kullander was listed in Forbes 30 Under 30

Kullander launched Amber in 2017, along with a group of former banking insiders from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group. He operated as a trader for both financial powerhouses before he founded Amber. In 2019, his vision, skills and creativity earned him a coveted spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list while still working as a trader. The Asia Finance and Venture Capital category also had his name listed.

Kullander’s net worth: A staggering $3 billion

Earlier this year, Amber group escalated to a staggering $3 billion valuation after scoring $200 million on the funding round. Reportedly, Amber Group was in a bid to raise a further $100m earlier this month.

The firm employs over 300 workers in Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul and Vancouver. In 2017, Amber Group’s founders had initially sought to apply machine learning but quickly pivoted to crypto in 2019 when they realised that the trading volumes were higher for the virtual currency. As a result, Tiantian built Amber into a multi-billion fintech unicorn.

The crypto king was on the board of many other organisations

The crypto king had many more feathers on his cap. Besides Amber, Tiantian sat on the board of Fnatic, one of the world’s most successful e-sports organisations. He also founded KeeperDAO, the first on-chain liquidity underwriter. We would say, what a visionary!

The finance insiders have flocked to pay tribute to Kullander. Many took to social media to express their grief and shock at his passing.

Rest in power, TT.

(Image credits: Twitter)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Who was Tiantian Kullander?

Answer: Tiantian Kullander launched Amber in 2017, along with a group of former banking insiders from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group. He operated as a trader for both financial powerhouses before he founded Amber. In 2019, his vision, skills and creativity earned him a coveted spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list while still working as a trader. The Asia Finance and Venture Capital category also had his name listed.

Question: What happened to Tiantian Kullander?

Answer: The sudden and unexpected death of the young crypto founder Tiantian Kullander at 30 shook the finance world. The co-founder of the Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group passed away on November 23 in his sleep.

cryptocurrency Hong Kong Tiantian Kullander
You might also like ...
Tiantian Kullander: Things to know about the crypto king who tragically passed away at age 30

Tania Tarafdar

Tania and yoga are in an eternal relationship. You can see her breaking into yoga asanas in the snow-capped Alps and the Mediterranean Sea coastline. Her friends swear by her food and travel recommendations.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.