Wanderlust: 5 travel destinations on Alvy Joanna’s bucket list

Our digital cover star, the alluring Alvy Joanna, shares the places on her travel bucket list — from places she has visited to the ones she can’t wait to check out.

Alvy Joanna finds joy in seeing the world and travelling whenever she can. Whether it’s shopping to experiencing different cultures, travelling allows her to see things from different perspectives. She has been to numerous destinations outside of Malaysia and would love to add more places to her list of visited spots.

We sit down with Alvy Joanna to find out a little more about places that piques her interest. The 28-year-old content creator slash actress slash entrepreneur shares with us the cities and countries that she would love to visit when she manages to find time in her busy career.

Alvy’s Travel Bucket List

1. New York City, United States of America

You’ve seen New York City (NYC) in the movies. You know about the popular Times Square, the different boroughs, and the majestic Empire State Building. It comes without surprise that NYC is among the most visited places in the world. Like Alicia Keys sings in her song, it’s “where dreams are made of”. Alvy chose New York City for her travel bucket list because she loves the party energy emanating throughout the city and the different cultures she gets to see on the streets of NYC. It’s a melting pot and everywhere you go, there’s a different story. Explore Central Park, marvel at the Statue of Liberty, browse the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and enjoy a Broadway production or two.

2. South Korea

Although South Korea has always been a popular country to visit, the Hallyu (or Korean) wave contributed tremendously to the increase in interests towards the country — via music, dramas, films, and more. Alvy considers South Korea her second home and because of her friends there, she never feels like she’s in a foreign place. In fact, Alvy loves the country so much that she’s planning to learn Korean. Never the same throughout the year, the seasons change how you enjoy South Korea. Of course there’s the always-energetic Seoul and Busan, but South Korea is also home to many exciting places like Daegu, Ulsan, Gwangju, and its largest island, Jeju.

3. Lisbon, Portugal

“I heard it’s really nice,” quips Alvy. While Portugal’s capital, Lisbon, might not come to mind immediately as a travel bucket list item for many, there’s more to the city than meets the eye. Full of charm and appeal, the coastal Lisbon is among Europe’s more fascinating places. One can never just choose one reason to love Lisbon, from the immersive architecture influenced by various cultures to the toothsome food like codfish (bacalhau), grilled sardines, and of course, Portuguese custard tarts. It’s really easy to get lost in the beauty of Lisbon — but honestly, why not?

4. Iceland

Witnessing the Northern Lights with your own eyes is a life-changing experience so we totally concur with Alvy. Landing in Iceland is like arriving in a whole new realm, with different areas offering diverse attractions that keep visitors wanting more. From lava fields and hot springs to geysers and volcanoes, Iceland is just pure bliss. Literally. Don’t forget to check out Blue Lagoon, Gullfoss Falls, Jökulsárlón, Diamond Beach, and Pingvellir National Park. The striking capital city, Reykjavik, is a wonder in itself — with the likes of the towering Hallgrimskirja, Sun Voyager, and Perlan. You might not be used to the strong winds and freezing temperatures from the get-go but give it some time — and you will eventually take them as part of the overall experience.

5. Paris, France

Your experience travelling in Paris might be different from someone else and that’s completely normal. The city is full of surprises and charm after all — providing something new each time you visit. Alvy adds Paris to her travel bucket list because she loves the strong style game that Parisians bring to the streets. Embrace the sensorial qualities of the Eiffel Tower, the Lourve, Arc de Triomphe, Musee d’Orsay, and Pont Alexandre III among others. When in Paris, you’d want to put your palate to the test too, feasting on local dishes such as escargots at Benoit, crêpes at Breizh Café, steak frites at Le Relais De L’Entrecôte, and Croque Madame from Les Deux Magots.

(Hero and Featured Image by @missalvy)