Wanderlust: 5 travel destinations on Daniel Cheang’s bucket list

Our digital cover star, the charismatic Daniel Cheang, shares the places on his travel bucket list — from places he has visited to the ones he can’t wait to check out.

Daniel Cheang is someone that’s always on the go; never one to be stay put at just one spot. Whether it’s for work or leisure, Daniel grabs every opportunity he can to travel and see other parts of the world. His love for architecture and culture has also taken him to many exciting places.

We sit down with Daniel Cheang to find out a little more about places that interest him. The 28-year-old television host and content creator shares with us the cities and countries that he would love to visit — whenever time permits, of course.

Daniel’s Travel Bucket List

1. France

Although Daniel describes his choice of having France in the bucket list as “typical”, there’s no denying that the European country is full of wonders. France is known for its intriguing and time-honoured architecture, a characteristic that piques his interest. Of course, France is more than just Paris, croissants, the Eiffel Tower, and fashion. There’s just so much to see. from the lavender fields in Provence and Mont-Saint-Michel in Normandy to Château de Chambord and the French Riviera. One thing’s for certain, every visit to France brings a different experience; ensuring that you never run out of holiday magic.

2. Turkey

Turkey — located on both Western Asia and Southeast Europe — is one destination that Daniel has visited; and wants to return one day. Similar to what drew him to France, Daniel finds the architecture in Turkey amusing and inspiring. The country is known for its amazing food and brilliant attractions among others. Whether you’re staring in awe at Hagia Sophia, traversing the region of Cappadocia, or relaxing by the Antalya coast, Turkey continues to pull you in. It’s no wonder that Daniel enjoyed his time here so much!

3. Budapest, Hungary

Another European city on Daniel’s travel bucket list is none other than Hungary’s capital, Budapest. The gorgeous city is made up two sides flanking the River Danube — Pest and Buda. Budapest’s grand architecture stands out, showcasing a variety of styles including Gothic, Baroque, Ottoman, and Art Nouveau. The city’s addition to Daniel’s wishlist is a no-brainer. Full of charm and mystic, Budapest has something for everyone. Must-visit spots include Fisherman’s Bastion, Buda Castle, and the Parliament Building. Of course, while you’re there, do give one of the many thermal baths a go!

4. Bali, Indonesia

Bali is a destination that really needs no introduction. It’s a paradise in more ways than one and a popular island to visit for a relaxing vacation. For Daniel, Bali is the ideal location to return to because of its cultural aspects — pointing out the traditional Kecak dance as an example. The Indonesian island itself is divided into multiple areas, such as Ubud, Seminyak, Canggu, Kuta, and Nusa Lembongan. Even better, it’s not too far from Kuala Lumpur; taking only approximately three hours by flight.

5. Venice, Italy

One more city on Daniel’s travel bucket list is the incomparable Venice. Made up of just canals, the city in the Adriatic Sea is unique and alluring — attracting visitors from all around the world. Daniel, an enthusiast for all things cultural, enjoys visiting the magnanimously historical places in Venice, which include the likes of Doge’s Palace, Scuola Grande di San Rocco, and St. Mark’s Basilica. The Italian icon is filled with the spirit of adventure, allowing visitors to explore and discover something new every time. Well, who can forget the decadent local cuisine too?

(Hero and Featured Image by @heydanielcheang)