The complete list of bronze medal winners for Malaysia at the Olympics

Congratulations, badminton duo Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik for winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In the process of making the country proud by clinching a bronze medal at men’s doubles in Tokyo, to propel Malaysia up the medal table, they have also etched their names in Malaysia’s greatest Olympic moments. Apart from being the first medal won at this year’s Olympics, they are responsible for delivering the country’s fifth bronze medal in the games’ history.

Which illustrious company have they joined?

Razif Sidek-Jalani Sidek

Badminton men’s doubles

The famous Sidek brothers are legends in badminton and it’s only apt that they were the first-ever Olympic medallists for the country. The bronze medal was won at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics where they defeated South Korean players Kim Moon-soo-Park Joo-bong, 11–15, 13–15, in a match under the archaic scoring system. Park was the head coach for Malaysia badminton between 2000 and 2003.

Rashid Sidek

Commonwealth champion Rashid Sidek of Malaysia returns a shuttlecock in the men’s singles quarter-finals of the Yonex Japan Open badminton tournament against Liu En-hong of Taiwan 16 January. Sidek won the match 15-6, 15-7. AFP PHOTO/KAZUHIRO NOGI (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP)

Badminton men’s singles

The youngest of five Sidek brothers, Rashid, delivered another bronze medal for Malaysia at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where Malaysia also emerged with a silver medal courtesy of Cheah Soon Kit-Yap Kim Hock in badminton men’s doubles. In the bronze medal match, he downed Indonesian Hariyanto Arbi, 5–15, 15–11, 15–6. Upon retirement, he turned to coaching, becoming the national coach from 2003 until 2015.

Pandelela Rinong

Malaysia’s Pandelela Rinong Pamg takes part in the Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal during the diving event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 18, 2016. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)

Diving women’s 10m platform

In her second Olympic outing, Pandelela amassed a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Her achievement marked the first time Malaysia won an Olympic medal outside of badminton. The prodigious talent, who also won a silver medal with her diving partner Cheong Jun Hoong at the 2016 Rio Olympics for women’s synchronised 10m platform, is participating in Tokyo, where she stands a realistic chance to add another medal to her collection. Women’s 10m platform preliminary rounds start August 4, 3pm venue local time. Cheong Jun Hoong will also take part in the event.

Azizulhasni Awang

Bronze medallist Malaysia’s Azizulhasni Awang kisses his medal as he poses on the podium with a flag after the Men’s Keirin finals track cycling event at the Velodrome during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on August 16, 2016. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Cycling men’s keirin

Fondly called the pocket rocket for the gargantuan size of his talent and tenacity despite his comparatively small stature, the premier cyclist is a world-class athlete in the velodrome. Azizul marked his Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro with a bronze medal in men’s keirin. He will be harbouring hopes of a repeat and an improvement on his feat in Tokyo where he will compete in men’s sprint and keirin events, which kick off August 4, 3.30pm venue local time and August 7, 3.48pm venue local time respectively.

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik

Malaysia’s Aaron Chia (L) and Malaysia’s Soh Wooi Yik pose with their men’s doubles badminton bronze medals at a ceremony during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)

Badminton men’s doubles

In their maiden appearance at the Olympics, the duo defeated Indonesian pair, Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan, in the bronze medal match, 17-21, 21-17, 21-14. It was a remarkable achievement given the pedigree of their opponents, who are multi-time BWF world champions. In total, the sport has delivered 9 medals for Malaysia at the Olympics, with the first dating back to 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Their heroics also ensure that Malaysia continues to finish every Olympics since 2008 held in Beijing with at least one medal.