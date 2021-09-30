Who is Mary Trump, the niece sued by her former US president uncle?

On 21 September 2021, former United States President Donald Trump filed a suit in Dutchess County, New York, accusing The New York Times (NYT), its journalists David Barstow, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner, and his niece Mary Lea Trump for hatching an “insidious plot” around his tax history.

“The defendants engaged in an insidious plot to obtain confidential and highly-sensitive records which they exploited for their own benefit and utilized as a means of falsely legitimizing their publicized works,” reads the suit .

Trump has demanded compensation of at least US$ 100 million, citing that he “suffered significant damages” because of it.

The lawsuit by the 45th President of the US referred to is a report by Barstow, Craig and Buettner on his tax history, which was published by the NYT in 2018.

That 14,000-word investigative article on Donald Trump’s taxes won the trio the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting . Pulitzer noted the award was given “for an exhaustive 18-month investigation of President Donald Trump’s finances that debunked his claims of self-made wealth and revealed a business empire riddled with tax dodges.”

In 2020, the niece of former President Donald Trump revealed herself as the primary source for the tax story through her memoir Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

Speaking to Molly Jong-Fast on The New Abnormal podcast of the Daily Beast in April this year, Mary Trump said that she is “actually really proud” of being the source, adding that she didn’t even remember she had the confidential records that were later used by the reporters.

Following the lawsuit by Donald Trump, she told the Daily Beast that her uncle’s move signals “desperation”.

“I think he is a f**king loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can,” Mary Trump said about the lawsuit. “The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he’ll try and change the subject,” she said.

Mary Trump’s background

Image credit: Mary L Trump/@MaryLTrump/Twitter

The 55-year-old Mary Trump was born to Fred Trump Jr. and his wife Linda Lee Clapp. She shares her name with her grandmother but told John Casey of Advocate that she doesn’t like that and “which is why I use my middle initial to distinguish us”.

Fred Trump Jr. was the second of the five children of Frederick Christ Trump Sr. and the older brother of Donald Trump. Though his father wanted him to succeed the Trump family business, Fred Trump Jr. was not interested in it. Instead, he chose to become a Trans World Airlines pilot.

Not happy with his oldest son’s decision, Fred Trump Sr. made Donald the heir apparent. Fred Trump Jr., aged 42, died of a heart attack caused by years of alcoholism in 1981. His marriage had already ended in divorce by then.

Mary Trump has an older brother — Fred Trump III. The siblings were in their teens when their father died.

Unlike their cousins, both Mary and her brother have lived most of their lives away from the spotlight.

Mary Trump earned her bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Tufts University and completed her master’s in the same discipline from Columbia University. She then earned a master’s degree and Ph.D in clinical psychology from Derner Institute of Advanced Psychological Studies at Adelphi University.

A qualified psychologist, Mary Trump contributed to a 2002 book about schizophrenia.

Forbes reported in a 2020 profile on her that her disabled LinkedIn account pointed at her association with The Trump Coaching Group, a life coaching company she founded in 2012 in New York. Further details on her work at the company are unclear.

According to Simon & Schuster, which published her memoir, Mary Trump “taught graduate courses in trauma, psychopathology, and developmental psychology.”

She is active on Twitter. Her bio reads “#blacklivesmatter, she/her/hers”, and she has until most recently posted tweets critical of the former president and his supporters in the family as well as the Republican party.

In one of her recent retweets, she cheered on a tweet by Craig that criticised the lawsuit by her uncle.

Mary Trump supports Democrats. When her uncle was elected to power on 9 November, 2016, she wrote on Twitter, “This is one of the worst nights of my life.”

She also expressed her support for Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party contender for the president, calling her an “extraordinary human being and public servant.”

She also fondly remembers her father. On the 40th death anniversary of her father, Mary Trump put out a tweet calling him “the best of us”, referring to the Trump family.

What led to the dispute between Mary Trump and other members of the Trump family?

Image credit: Donald J. Trump/Facebook

Problems between the children of Fred Trump Jr. and other members of the family arose following his death.

However, it came prominently to the fore in public after the death of Fred Trump Sr. in 1999. Mary and her brother, Fred Trump III, sued three of their father’s siblings — the former president, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and his brother Robert Trump. In their suit, they claimed that their grandfather was suffering from dementia and that his will was “procured by fraud and undue influence”.

The will was at the centre of the dispute because Mary and her brother were left with a lesser share in their grandfather’s estate than their cousins.

In retaliation, the three children of Fred Trump Sr. cut off crucial medical support for their niece and nephew, which also affected Fred Trump III’s newborn son, William, who was suffering from cerebral palsy.

“My aunt and uncles should be ashamed of themselves. I’m sure they are not.” Mary Trump told the New York Daily News at the time.

It was during the legal fight that the tax details of Fred Trump Sr. and other sensitive financial documents of the family became part of the court case. The documents later became the foundation for the NYT story.

Mary Trump vs Donald Trump in 2020

Image credit: Simon & Schuster/Wikimedia Commons

When Mary Trump decided to release the book — the first on the Trumps by a family member — the then-president told Axios that his niece is “not allowed to write a book.”

Referring to the case related to his father’s will, he said, “You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a good relationship with — she’s got a brother, Fred, who I do have a good relationship with, but when we settled, she has a total … signed a non-disclosure.”

“I have a brother, Robert, very good guy, and he’s — he’s very angry about it,” the president told Axios. “But she signed a non-disclosure agreement and she’s obviously not honouring it if she writes a book. It’s too bad.”

The Daily Beast, too, stated that Mary Trump did indeed sign an NDA in 2001.

“That NDA states she is not allowed to publish anything regarding the litigation or her relationship with Donald, Maryanne, and Robert,” says the report by Daily Beast .

In her book, the psychologist accused the 75-year-old Trump of insulting her father “when he began to succumb to Alzheimer’s”.

Calling his niece’s accusation “totally false”, Trump told Axios, “Actually, the opposite. I always had a great relationship. I didn’t know that she said that. That’s a disgraceful thing to say.”

While the former president requested a temporary restraining order against Mary Trump’s book, Robert Trump successfully got a temporary block on it in June, following a plea in a state court in Queens, New York. However, State Supreme Court Judge Hal B. Greenwald in Poughkeepsie, New York, lifted the block in July.

The judge noted that the clauses in the 2001 agreement “viewed in the context of the current Trump family circumstances in 2020, would ‘…offend public policy as a prior restraint on protected speech…’”

The book was released on 14 July and sold 1.35 million copies across all formats in its first week. Its first-day sales of 950,000 copies was a record for Simon & Schuster.

In September 2020, Mary sued the former president, Maryanne Trump Barry and Robert Trump — who had died a month ago — for fraud, civil conspiracy and breach of fiduciary duty.

“For Donald J. Trump, his sister Maryanne, and their late brother Robert, fraud was not just the family business — it was a way of life,” the lawsuit by Mary Trump filed at the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan read. “All told, they fleeced her of tens of millions of dollars or more.”

Meanwhile, Michael Cohen, who was the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, told MSNBC that Mary can make her uncle do a deposition and force the lawsuit to backfire.

“If I was Mary Trump and her lawyer, I would turn around and say, don’t fight this, just answer the complaint and look for depositions, let’s look for discovery,” he said.

“Because one thing for certain — and I have read dozens of Donald Trump depositions — they are the dumbest written paper that you’ve ever seen. Nothing makes sense. Everything is circular,” he added.

(Main and Featured images: Andy Jacobsohn/AFP; @MaryLTrump/Twitter)