5 pet stores worth visiting in KL and PJ for your furry friends’ needs

It’s time to treat your furry companion to the best necessities, and these pet stores in KL and PJ can sort you out.

There’s nothing like pampering your pets for everything they’ve done when times are bad. Besides the occasional cuddles from your pets, you will be surprised to know that they can reduce stress, anxiety and depression. It’s also proven that having a four-legged friend around your living space can improve your mental health and mood, especially after a long day at work. Most importantly, the unconditional love your pet showers you with is irreplaceable. That’s why spoiling your pets with quality food, comfortable bedding and grooming products are some of the best ways to show your appreciation to them. If you’re on the hunt for a new spot to purchase pet supplies, bookmark this page and check out these pet stores in KL and PJ.

5 pet stores worth visiting in KL and PJ:

Haiwan

Located in the LINC KL, Haiwan is your one-way ticket to bespoke pet accessories. From cat scratching posts to pet carriers, trust Haiwan to deliver the best accessories to match your aesthetics. Our highlights include the incredibly chic Flowertopia Lounge and the Electric Geometric Feeder Mat. Not only that, you can find all-natural treats to feed your furry companions. If beautifully-designed accessories are right up your alley, then Haiwan is made for you.

The Pet Family Malaysia

If you live in Taman Megah, you should be familiar with The Pet Family. Known as a one-stop store for all of your pet’s needs, the store provides essentials for your four-legged friend to reptiles and aquatic creatures. Apart from purchasing your pet’s foods, accessories and supplements, the store provides grooming and boarding services.

With a hectic schedule, it’s normal to feel overwhelmed with your house chores. The Pet Family is here to ease your task where you can purchase with a few simple clicks. Plus, they offer same-day delivery.

Pet’s Wonderland

Pet’s Wonderland is no stranger to any fur parent. With over 20 stores in Malaysia, it is considered one of the largest pet retail outlets in the Klang Valley since 2001. The store provides all of your pets needs with a wide stock of various treats, accessories and supplies. This includes shopping for the best necessities for your small animals, exotics, aquatics and birds too.

The Pet Safari Malaysia

With two outlets in KL, you can find The Pet Safari in IPC Shopping Centre and MyTown Shopping Centre. At the IPC, shoppers will enter a deconstruction concept theme, while the MyTown outlet store boasts a unique garage-themed decor. While it can be enjoyable to explore their stores, treat The Pet Safari as your one-way ticket to everything your pet needs from pet baked goods to fashion accessories and a pet pharmacy.

Nilufar Pet & Aquatic

Nilufar Pet & Aquatic, located in Atria Shopping Gallery, is the place to be if you’re on the hunt to upgrade your pet’s accessories. Besides the go-to necessities, shoppers can purchase live animals from birds to fish. The store is also known for its aquatic products such as filters, aquarium treatments and decorations.

