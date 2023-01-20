A closer look at Cathay Pacific’s Exquisite Business Class

With the world opening up post-pandemic, Cathay Pacific’s exquisite Business Class can help you get to your next dream destination in both comfort and style.

Cathay Pacific, one of the world’s most recognised names in aviation and a founding member of the oneworld Alliance, operates a fleet consisting of the Airbus A321, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A330, Boeing 777, and Airbus A350 aircraft, which also encompasses the impressive A350 Extra Wide Body (XWB) aircraft.

This latest generation has set a new standard for operational performance. As the aircraft is capable of flying over 8,000 nautical miles without stopping, Cathay Pacific has been able to include non-stop flights to both Europe and North America in its route list.

Cathay Pacific has one of the newest long-haul fleets in the sky because of the decision to include the A350-900 and A350-1000 aircraft, the latter of which brings together the very latest in aerodynamics, design, and advanced technologies.

Comfort and Style in the Sky

The A350 fleet is quieter, more operationally efficient and environmentally friendlier than the airplanes that came before it. It is made from advanced materials such as carbon fibre, and is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines that deliver a 25% better economic performance than other wide body aircraft.

Measuring seven metres longer than the A350-900, the latest A350-1000 is also the largest member of the A350 XWB family, offering 40% more cabin space than its predecessor, and boasts the quietest twin-aisle cabin in the industry, one that also supplies more oxygen to aid with reducing passenger fatigue, and features LED ambient lighting in the interior to promote overall well-being – all to ensure passengers arrive at their destinations feeling refreshed.

The aircraft is configured in a three-class layout with a total of 334 seats, which includes 46 in Business Class, and has incorporated many of the features that led Cathay Pacific to win several awards for its long-haul Business Class service.

The exclusive Business Class seat is designed by Studio F.A. Porsche, renowned for their intrinsic sense of quality, expertise in regard to seat ergonomics, functionality, and comfort. Some standout features of the seats include sculpted seat wings for a balanced sense of privacy and openness, window facing seats for a great view, and large and versatile cocktail tables.

With the simple click of a button, the seat transforms into a fully-flat, generously-sized bed for extra comfort. Not to outdo themselves, Cathay Pacific’s dreamy seats also come with luxurious bed linens by British brand Bamford, which are made from sustainably-sourced materials. To complete the world-class experience, complimentary amenity kits by Bamford, as well as slippers and eye masks are also available, ensuring undisturbed rest during the flight.

If you’re looking to catch up on the latest blockbusters, each seat boasts an 18.5” personal television and inflight entertainment system that uses the state-of-the-art Panasonic ex3 platform. Convenient ‘Do Not Disturb’ and ‘Wakeup Call’ functions built into the entertainment system also allows passengers to personalise their meal service.

To Eat Well is to Travel Well

Cathay Pacific’s hospitality-led concept for its Business Class puts great focus on genuine engagement and personalisation. Believing that “to eat well is to travel well”, the airline’s approach to onboard dining ensures passengers have more choice and flexibility, with an extensive menu to indulge in and a Choose My Meal service so that you can reserve your favourite meal long before you step onboard.

And in line with its sustainability efforts, Choose My Meals offers insights into passengers’ preferential meal options, ultimately helping to reduce food waste.

From international flavours to contemporary Asian signatures, the cuisines served onboard will tentalise your tastebuds, and offer you the familiar flavours of Hong Kong with local favourites that pay homage to the airline’s hub. These encompass wok-fried dishes, flavourful noodles, refreshing mango with pomelo and sago, and more.

For more information about Cathay Pacific’s new Business Class, click here .

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Hong Kong