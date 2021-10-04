Elevate your home experience with thoughtful furniture designs at KING

Enjoy the luxury of comfort with this range of furniture from KING.

Now more than ever, we’ve come to realise how ‘staying at home’ has changed our life tremendously. Many of us have started creating a sanctuary in our own pods, and are paying more attention to quality furniture, comfort and things that make us happy.

Enter KING — a leading pioneer in Australian furniture design since 1977, creating furniture that will stand the test of time.

Right off the bat, KING takes on a non-conformist approach in furniture-making with the introduction of engineered steel frames that are not only built to last, but enable its sofas unparalleled flexibility, quality and support. KING also offers a 25-year warranty for its steel frames — offering peace of mind to all customers to experience ultimate luxury in comfort.

“From the beginning, we didn’t follow the traditional ways of making furniture. We did things our way, which was different. Those points of difference are still applied today,” utters David King, founder of KING.

KING brings forth the Australian design sensibilities into its narrative — injecting a sense of aesthetic and effortlessness into our homes. Each piece by KING is a display of the brand’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, comfort, versatility, and innovation — all whilst embracing the authentic Australian lifestyle in its DNA.

While you’re deciding when you’ll be visiting the KING flagship store on Jalan Maarof, Bangsar or the showroom in IPC Shopping Centre, allow us to introduce four of our favourite furniture pieces that you should check out.

1. Jasper II

If you’re looking to improve your living experience at home, Jasper II is a sofa that can accommodate to your everyday lifestyle, catering to various needs. Designed for the way you live, Jasper II can be rearranged into endless configurations to fit into your living space and suit different occasions. From parallel or side-by-side, to L-shaped, you can easily move the components around thanks to its modular design.

Additionally, there is hidden storage space underneath the seat to stow everything from pillows, throws, and magazines. For families with kids, the under-seat storage enables you to stow away toys and plushies — keeping the living area neat and tidy at all times.

Jasper II is also a sofa that is made for you. You can customise additional features to make your desired sofa more functional and befitting to your lifestyle. The premium timber veneer shelves allow you to keep things in place, while essential smart accessories like the smart charger and side table make living space more meaningful and pragmatic from where you’re seated.

2. King Cloud V

The state-of-the-art modular recliner provides ultimate rest, especially after a long day. With the TouchGlide control technology, you are able to adjust the head, seat and footrests with a touch of the button. It also remembers your preferred seating positions — allowing you to toggle between different presets if more than one person is using the chair.

During weekends (or any time of the day for that matter), it is the best recliner to fully immerse in the true meaning of ‘sit back and relax’. As the world’s most advanced home cinema seating, the sleek and modular design makes the King Cloud V very ideal for living spaces and even the entertainment room. Create the setting of a cinema-style atmosphere with a reclining sofa that truly listens to your every need.

An epitome of smart design, the King Cloud V is also designed with Smart Pockets for you to integrate smart accessories like the wireless charging table, LED reading light and SONOS speaker bracket — the utmost personalised comfort, dare we say. Furthermore, the patented KING steel frame works together with the Postureflex Seating System to provide unrivalled comfort and lasting support.

3. Quay Dining

In contemporary homes decked in modern design aesthetics, you can never go wrong with the Quay Dining collection. Suitable for both indoors and outdoors, the Quay Dining Table comes in various sizes with the flexibility of extension options to cater for larger groups. Finding the right size for your home is — whether its 4-seater, 6-seater, or 8-seater — is going to be easy. But you’ll find matching the Quay Dining set even easier thanks to its minimal clean lines, elegant curves and understated timeless simplicity.

It also comes in a selection of advanced materials including timber, ceramic and marble — allowing you to fit the table effortlessly into your existing dining area. Once you have your eyes fixed on a Quay Dining Table, the next step is to choose complementing Quay Dining Chairs; you have a choice between a wide range of fabric or leather upholstery, as well as with or without arm.

If you’re looking for an outdoor option, be rest assured that KING has your concerns covered by allowing you to customise the chairs with high-performance Sunbrella fabric. Within the Quay collection is also a series of outdoor sofas and chairs ideal for casual outdoorsy settings — be it at the lanai or within the garden area. The Quay Outdoor II is part of the latest Outdoor Furniture collection from KING.

4. Sleep+ Mattress

For the best sleep of your dreams, we’ve tried and tested the Sleep+ mattress to say that it is an investment you need in your life. It features individually wrapped and zoned KingCell® Pocket Coil Springs across the mattress core, providing sofa and firm zones to intuitively respond to your body weight and shape for excellent distribution.

Promising a better night’s sleep, Comfort Layers help to promote air flow and breathability. Comfort Layers are available in several options including Hybrid Comfort, a premium comfort foam with high density natural Latex on one side for support and a softer luxurious Memory Foam on the other; Latex Comfort, best for relieving pressure points and joint pains; Memory Comfort, a gel memory foam that distributes body weight evenly while increasing blood circulation and reducing stress on your joints; and Premium Firm Comfort, a combination of luxurious, denser foams that creates a more solid and supporting sleeping surface.

The Sleep+ mattress also comes with removable and interchangeable Fit Covers that are fully machine washable. This is especially useful for those suffering from allergies and asthma with the KingGuard+ feature. The Sleep+ range has also been certified by Sensitive Choice, which recognises products that help those with respiratory issues and other allergies. With VOC emissions and low-toxicity ratings being major concerns, KING believes in the importance of keeping the bedroom environment safe and comfortable with products that prioritise the wellbeing and health its customers.

Made from luxuriously soft and breathable fabric that adapts to the shape of your body, there are three variants to choose from, including CoolFit, WarmFit, and AirFit. CoolFit is designed for ‘hot sleepers’ thanks to its ability to draw heat away from your body. WarmFit comes with an internal electric blanket that is perfect for cool environments. AirFit, which is our ultimate favourite, comes with air-circulating properties to ensure comfort and restful sleep.

Our friends at KING pay importance in providing a comfortable, safe and educational shopping experience to all of its customers. Choose to shop online or explore the immersive virtual showroom to discover the latest collections at KING. Get in touch with the expert consultants at KING by calling +603 7732 0272 (KING Showroom at IPC) or +603 2633 7600 (KING Showroom at Bangsar).

Find out more at www.kingliving.com