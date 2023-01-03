facebook
Home > Living > Property & Interiors > Inside the stunning Greek mansion from Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’
Inside the stunning Greek mansion from Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’
Living
03 Jan 2023 05:06 PM

Inside the stunning Greek mansion from Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’

Jhanvi Duggal
Lifestyle Writer

There’s murder, an ensemble cast, and the breathtaking backdrop of a Greek island, but one of Glass Onion’s stand-outs is undeniably Miles Bron’s hi-tech mansion, which is an actual location. Read on to learn more about this Greek mansion featured in Netflix’s Glass Onion.

Winters give us the right excuse to snuggle and cosy up in our blankets like couch potatoes, followed by binge-watching some of our favourite shows with our fam jam. Having said that, do you ever get lured into planning a vacation to a particular place while binge-watching shows and movies during your Netflix and Chill sessions? Well, I don’t know about you guys, but I recently spotted a mansion and want to be there in a blink of a second. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about the highly-anticipated Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery recently released on Netflix, starring Daniel Craig as famous detective Benoit Blanc. The movie centres around a murder mystery unfolding on a luxurious Greek island named Glass Onion, filmed at Villa 20 at Amanzoe, Porto Heli, Greece. 

Villa 20
Villa 20

All you need to know about Villa 20 at Amanzoe

The masterpiece of Amanzoe’s villas is the Acropolis-inspired Villa 20. Created in harmony with the surrounding landscape, the villa cascades down a hillside in six tiers of sculpture-dotted fragrant gardens. It features nine bedrooms and six private pools, a 650 square-meter spa, combining elegant indoor-outdoor living and space to sleep up to 18 guests. Scattered with Unesco-protected ruins, the beach-fringed Peloponnese has been at the heart of Greek culture for millennia. Resting on the east coast of the Peloponnese near Porto Heli, Amanzoe is a modern-day Acropolis from which 360-degree views encompass olive groves and the Aegean sea. Cabanas, pavilions, and villas offer private pools with stunning views and fragrant gardens, whilst speedboats await at the beach to zip between nearby islands.

Villa 20
Villa 20

Ideal for events and celebrations or simply an escape with enough room for the whole family. Amanzoe, Villa 20 even has its very own Greek taverna serviced by the villa’s chef and host, who bring Aman’s intuitive service into what feels like one’s very own private home. So, if the above is enough to lure you into the beauty of Amanzoe, Villa 20, get your calendars out, pack your bags and get ready to have the time of your lives! 

Reserve An Amanzoe Villa Here

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Villa 20. 

Villas Glass Onion
You might also like ...
Inside the stunning Greek mansion from Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’

Jhanvi Duggal

Lifestyle Writer

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.