KL’s next shopping haven Pavilion Bukit Jalil is home to these new attractions

What can you expect from your first visit to Pavilion Bukit Jalil?

Nestled in the booming neighbourhood of Bukit Jalil is the eponymous outpost of KL’s famous shopping mall. Pavilion Bukit Jalil is the crescendo of the transformation Bukit Jalil has undergone in the past decade from the home of the national stadium to a sought-after address for young urbanites.

A gargantuan mixed development, Pavilion Bukit Jalil is a superstructure. The imposing image of a 560-metre-long façade of the highway-facing shopping centre is commensurate with a 1.8 million-square-foot retail space, which is adjacent to several luxury high-rise residential buildings. Together, they are bound to make Pavilion Bukit Jalil the heartbeat of all pleasurable things south of KL.

Centre Court

Siam Piwat

Siam Piwat, the retail group managing Siam Centre, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon and Iconsiam, will make its store debut outside Thailand at Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

Composed of 12 eco-creators, Ecotopia offers a practical eco-centric experience to shoppers. A destination showcasing the craftsmanship of Thailand, Iconcraft houses an intriguing mix of merchadises, including jewellery, home decors, unique art and crafts, lifestyle and everyday artifacts, scents and aromas, as well as food and snacks. Absolute Siam, a curated concept store, is a space led by Thai designers whose innovative and bold products, counting over 60 fashion, art, tech, and lifestyle brands.

Blue Ice Snow Park

Ever imagined yourself skating under the aurora? Neither have we, but the folks at Pavilion Bukit Jalil seem to have a knack for realising someone’s undiscovered fanciful desire. With simulated northern lights complementing a rather romantic ambiance as night falls, this ice rink will set the perfect stage for synchronous couples to break out some spellbinding spins and lifts.

The Food Merchant

Pavilion Bukit Jalil will mark the debut of The Food Merchant. According to a The Edge report, the premium supermarket is the first of many more outlets to come.

Dadi Cinema

China’s second largest cinema chain is an existing anchor tenant of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and the synergy is emulated at Pavilion Bukit Jalil. You can expect comparable amenities and state-of-the-art facilities found at the Bukit Bintang flagship store here.

Curated Asian Precincts

To enable an immersive shopping experience, tenants purveying food and snacks, arts and crafts, beauty and fashion accessories, gifts, souvenirs, and more reflective of the culture of popular destinations such as Japan, Thailand, South Korea, China and of course Malaysia, will be grouped together for a dynamic mix.

High Street

Apart from the aforementioned, Pavilion Bukit Jalil will also house Parkson and Harvey Norman. Spanning five floors, other confirmed retailers include:

Food and beverages – Grand Harbour, Inside Scoop, Madam Kwan’s, Molten Chocolate Café, Nando’s, Secret Recipe, Starbucks Coffee and Zus Café;

Sport and athleisure – Adidas, Vans, Under Armour and Sports Direct;

IT – Machines, TMT Megastore by Thunder Match;

Home and living – Goodnite, Hooga, Kitchen Shop, Ogawa and Osim;

Beauty and skincare – Kiehl’s, Laniege, M.A.C. and Shiseido;

Jewellery – Chow Tai Fook, Poh Kong, Habib and Swarovski

Health and wellness – Caring Pharmacy, Herbal Farmer, Guardian and Watsons.

Across Level 1 Dining, visitors will be greeted by a myriad of casual restaurants, cafés and artisanal bakeries. While overlooking the Piazza and perched on Level 3 Connection are exciting bars and bistros. The outdoor Piazza covering 28,000 square feet is slated for outdoor entertainment and events. It is further complemented with the 4,500-square-foot Centre Court, which will play host to a variety of year-round activities, as well as the 47,000-square-foot Exhibition Centre.

Pavilion Bukit Jalil is slated to open 3 December 2021.

All images by Pavilion Bukit Jalil