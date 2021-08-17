Home > Living > Property & Interiors
Living
17 Aug 2021 04:01 PM

Set the mood right with these ornamental home diffusers

Martin Teo
Editor
www.lifestyleasia.com
Living
Set the mood right with these ornamental home diffusers

Introduce calm and aesthetics into your home with these diffusers, because why not?

Just like candles, room sprays, and aromatherapy, diffusers play a role in invigorating the olfactory nerves to the emotional centre of the brain — giving you a feel good factor that is very much needed in today’s context. Having a sense of calm is always a good idea especially when you’re at home.

While you’re organising your shelves, take a moment to decide on getting a diffuser that would not only introduce a sensorial journey through scents but one that would add aesthetics to your home. Tinted glass, ceramic or even paper, these diffusers are made to be functional and ornamental at the same time. 

Here are six ornamental home diffusers that are not only #aesthetics, but would instantly get the approval of every scent snob in your life.

Cire Trudon Diffuser
1
Cire Trudon Diffuser

The latest to join the collection of Home Objects is the Trudon Diffuser. Shaped out of the same emblematic Trudon-green glass, the 350ml fluter container is adorned with a gold emblem and is topped with 100% recyclable aluminium ring. The diffuser lasts up to three to four months long, and is available in six iconic scents including Spiritus Sancti (fresh incense), Joséphine (floral bouquet), Odalisque (Mediterranean flowers) and three of Trudon’s best-selling Abd El Kader, Ernesto, and Cymos. The Trudon Diffuser is also refillable.

Cire Trudon Diffuser
Price of Diffuser
RM990
Price of Refill
RM450
Shop Here
Goutal Une Maison de Campagne Stick Diffuser
2
Goutal Une Maison de Campagne Stick Diffuser

The scent of Une Maison de Campagne transports you into the bucolic garden where wildflowers blossom among blackcurrant bushes and brambles laden with blackberries. It is a sensual scent with a sliver of wilderness, a all-day fragrance that you’d like in any part of the house. The glass bottle contains 190ml of perfume and eight scented sticks, lasting you up to three months.

Goutal Une Maison de Campagne Stick Diffuser
Price
RM475
Shop Here
Goutal Une Forêt d’Or Paper Scented Diffuser
3
Goutal Une Forêt d’Or Paper Scented Diffuser

Take a moment to appreciate the beautiful folds of the paper scented diffuser that would make a beautiful decor in your home. The scent on this paper-made ‘globe’, Une Forêt d’Or, takes you on a walk into the forest, with bright nuances of pine, fresh oranges and mandarins. The invigorating notes are perfect for Sunday mornings, for you to immerse in while sipping tea and reading your favourite book. This paper scented diffuser also comes in the Un Air d’Hadrien variant.

Goutal Une Forêt d’Or Paper Scented Diffuser
Price
n/a
Shop Here
Jo Malone Myrrh & Tonka Scent Surround Diffuser
4
Jo Malone Myrrh & Tonka Scent Surround Diffuser

The wafting perfume of Namibian myrrh, warm almond and lush vanilla notes of tonka beans introduces a sensual and intoxicating touch to any room. Perfect for relaxing evenings, the best-selling Jo Malone diffuser can last up to four months. It comes in a sleek black bottle stamped with the iconic Jo Malone emblem in the centre — a statement piece in any contemporary space.

Jo Malone Myrrh & Tonka Scent Surround Diffuser
Price
RM460
Shop Here
Diptyque Electric Diffuser
5
Diptyque Electric Diffuser

Concealed within this attractive modern-looking object is a smart solution to fragrance in any room. Your scent of choice is delicately diffused, offering an imaginary sensorial journey in large spaces. More than just a diffuser, the olfactory treasure box adds an aesthetic touch to any room. And best of all, you can switch cartridges easily as often as you please with your desired scents. 

Diptyque Electric Diffuser
Price
RM2,110
Shop Here
Diptyque Electric Wall Mounted Diffuser
6
Diptyque Electric Wall Mounted Diffuser

This new electric wall diffuser is the latest innovation in the “Un Air de diptyque” collection. The compact yet practical design is the brand’s response to the desire for liberty, simplicity and a nomadic approach — the ability to scent wherever you are in a single gesture. Plug it in to the nearest switch at a desired corner in your home, and let the encapsulated perfume beads release their fragrance into the space. The interchangeable cartridges for the electric diffuser are sold separately, comprising nine best-selling scents of Diptyque.

Tip: If you’re putting it close to your bed, choose an all-day scent like Baies or Figuier for a fresh woody and vibrant ambience.  

 

Baies, Roses, Figuier, Ambre

Diptyque Electric Wall Mounted Diffuser
Price
RM579
Shop Here
Diptyque Jo Malone diffusers for home Cire Trudon Goutal Paris
Martin Teo
Editor
Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. He's now on a lookout for the elusive Philodendron Florida Beauty to add to his urban garden.
Dining Living Home

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl