Introduce calm and aesthetics into your home with these diffusers, because why not?

Just like candles, room sprays, and aromatherapy, diffusers play a role in invigorating the olfactory nerves to the emotional centre of the brain — giving you a feel good factor that is very much needed in today’s context. Having a sense of calm is always a good idea especially when you’re at home.

While you’re organising your shelves, take a moment to decide on getting a diffuser that would not only introduce a sensorial journey through scents but one that would add aesthetics to your home. Tinted glass, ceramic or even paper, these diffusers are made to be functional and ornamental at the same time.

Here are six ornamental home diffusers that are not only #aesthetics, but would instantly get the approval of every scent snob in your life.