Whether you’re the landlord or the tenant, let’s get yourself updated on the latest about the rental market in Kuala Lumpur.

Soften than expected is how PropertyGuru expresses the current predicament confronting the property market. Without belabouring on reasons we don’t already know – the resurgence in Covid-19 infections and political instability which remains unresolved – roiling the economy and consumer sentiment, there are other factors at play exacerbating the situation. It includes further supplies coming online.

All this culminates in wavering asking prices in sale and rent, working in favour of buyers and renters. We reach out to BlueDuck CEO Earnest Wong for a more insightful analysis of the rental market in Kuala Lumpur. BlueDuck is a licensed insurance agency with a focus on facilitating rental market transactions that give tenants financial alternatives to afford the houses they want.