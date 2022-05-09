The complete list of SEA Games 2022 medal tally for Malaysia

Stay updated with the latest SEA Games 2022 medal tally for Malaysia here.

With more than 500 Malaysian athletes competing for gold at the 2021 Southeast Asia (SEA) Games in 2022, the country has set its bar for its national sportsperson. Now that we are getting into the thick of the competition, here is the latest SEA games 2021/2022 medal tally for Malaysia.

Despite having games that brought Malaysia the gold in previous years taken off the roster for this installation of the SEA Games at Hanoi, the country remains hopeful that this set of athletes will do the country proud. Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu shared the official medal target several days before the contingent set for Vietnam — 36 golds, 35 silvers, and 75 bronzes.

The 31st SEA Games is set to hold its official opening ceremony on Thursday, 12th May 2022. However, the gongs are already up for grabs ahead of that, and Malaysia has already brought home a couple of medals.

8 May 2022

Left to right: Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Kimberly Bong. Image credit: Kimberly Bong/Instagram

Our women divers were first up to secure the medals. At the women’s one-metre springboard individual event, Nur Dhabitah Sabri garnered 290.45 points to win the nation’s first gold, while fellow diver Kimberly Bong won the silver with 230.00 points.

The bronze was won by Vietnamese Ngo Phuong Mai, with a score of 224.00 points.

9 May 2022

Left to right: Ooi Tze Liang and Chew Yiwei. Image credit: Chew Yiwei/Instagram

Retaining their title as the champions of men’s 3m springboard synchro divers, duo Chew Yiwei-Ooi Tze Liang is celebrating their third win at the SEA Games. With this, the two-some brought our SEA Games 2021 medal tally to two golds so far. With a score of 395.79, Yiwei-Tze Liang left silver medallists Nguyen Tung Duong-Phuong The Anh far behind at 305.64 points.

No bronze medal was doled out, as Singapore pulled out earlier, during a team managers meeting on Saturday.

Featured and hero images credit: Kimberly Bong/Instagram

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia