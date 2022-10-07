What’s all the hype about the new adidas 4DFWD running shoes?

18 years of real-world athlete data analysis and 5 million variations of 4D midsole technology later, adidas has created the running shoe of the future — the adidas 4DFWD.

Running shoes are constantly evolving and with each new drop, there’s always something innovative and new that comes with it — better grip, lighter weight, next-gen technology and more. However, if you’re just seeing this, the latest adidas 4DFWD is definitely something you’ve never seen before — now dubbed the most advanced running shoe in the market.

Right off the bat, the shoes is a visual on its own. It immediately boosts visual interest while having a magnetic presence to the eye. Of course, the attention zooms straight to the skeletal structure of the midsole. It is the industry-first bowtie-shaped lattice midsole that transforms vertical pressure into a horizontal force designed to move runners forward.

Following extensive research and analysis, the design is made possible with the power of 4D. adidas has collaborated with its global innovation partner — Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis — to create a precisely fine-tuned midsole that is scientifically proven to move you forward (literally).

The dynamic finish gives the shoe such a textural effect and despite its extravagant looks. It remains a cool piece you’d wear both in the streets or your next travel destination. A melange of white is beautifully paired with swatches of black and grey, accented by a cool orange line around the sides. Here, the iconic adidas stripes in pure white stand out.

It also features an all-new Primeknit+ and engineered mesh upper construction for extra support and snug fit. The structure also has a new integrated heel counter and the Primeknit+ ‘skin’ offers a sock-like fit that most runners would appreciate.

As an everyday shoe, the adidas 4DFWD is as comfortable as promoted. The Primeknit+ and engineered mesh upper fabric wraps the feet in a snug manner while keeping the feet breathable at all times. Walking is a breeze — the shoes provides excellent support while its lightweight structure is especially appreciated.

As a running shoe, the model is made for movement — constantly pushing you forward. The skeletal structure of the shoes makes it easy to propel as you burst into explosive movements like burpees, squat jumps, or sprints.

If you’re a CrossFit junkie, the shoes give you excellent mobility for both HIIT and METCONs. However, it may not be suitable if you’re lifting heavy as the sole doesn’t support you thoroughly on the floor for workouts like Clean & Jerk, or Snatches.

In a nutshell, here are three reasons why we think the adidas 4DFWD is the one to cop. Firstly, it is a beautiful pair of shoes both IRL and in photos. Secondly, its snug fit is incomparable — equal parts comfort and support. Thirdly, it gives you extra boost to your explosive workouts including jumps, burpees and sprints.

Find out more about the adidas 4DFWD here.