11 public parks reopened in KL, PJ and Shah Alam where you can go for a run safely

Looking for public parks in KL, PJ and Shah Alam where you can go for a run?
With the gradual easing of restrictions, fully vaccinated dwellers of the Klang Valley can return to a semblance of normalcy, including dining out at selected restaurants. According to the latest SOPs, however, booking a table isn’t the only activity you can set out to accomplish; public parks are once again welcoming joggers who simply yearn for a breath of fresh air.
Here is a list of public parks in KL and other neighbourhoods within the Klang Valley where you can stamp your feet literally.
Hero and feature images by Alfred on Unsplash
Located in the quaint suburb of Ara Damansara, this leafy park has a range of recreational facilities, including badminton and basketball courts and playgrounds. The primary attraction, however, is the beautiful body of water festooned with blooming lotus flowers. While this isn’t a dog park, many residents undergo evening strolls with their canine friends.
Image credit: tayrenshen/Instagram
Among the largest in Petaling Jaya, the Kelana Jaya Park can be reached by cars via LDP or a short walk from the Glenmarie Station on the Kelana Jaya LRT Line. Boasting three lakes, this expansive park features jogging tracks and monkey bars. It offers opportunities to spot some wildlife whilst also attracting anglers looking for a good catch. The adjacent Petaling Jaya Stadium is a popular spot with joggers and cyclists as well.
Image credit: haffismusthafa/Instagram
Centrally located in Petaling Jaya, just off the bustling Federal Highway, this park functions as one of the city’s green lungs. Easily accessible via the Taman Jaya LRT Station on the Kelana Jaya LRT Line, all facilities in Taman Jaya revolve around the lake, which is further spruced up with numerous fountains. The nearby Dataran Petaling Jaya, flanked by an A&W outlet, offers opportunities for team sports such as football and rugby, albeit not allowed by current SOPs as of writing.
Image credit: coolgardy/Instagram
This pocket park intersecting some of Petaling Jaya’s most established neighbourhoods of SS2, SEA Park and Taman Paramount is lined with running tracks on its perimeters. Next to the park is the Taman Paramount LRT Station on the Kelana Jaya LRT Line. It is the best place in Petaling Jaya to incinerate some calories before rewarding yourself with delicious treats at neighbouring cafes.
Image credit: _cherryice_/Instagram
Overlooking the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque, a landmark of the administrative capital of Selangor, get in for some photo ops. Situated in the civic centre of Shah Alam, the Shah Alam Lake Garden counts a pair of lakes as its main attractions. Canoeing and kayaking can be done here once the SOP permits. For now, however, you can still take full advantage of the paved running tracks encircling the lakes.
Image credit: molirua/Instagram
While choices for Cheras folks are more limited, the Permaisuri Lake Garden more than makes up for it with a futsal court, football pitch and picturesque lake. One of the better maintained parks in KL, it serves as a refuge for water birds, while its manicured lawn makes a terrific picnic spot. It is Bandar Tun Razak’s best-kept secret.
Image credit: eekhor/Instagram
Shutter bugs regularly congregate at Titiwangsa Lake Gardens for its unrivalled vista of KL’s ever-growing skyline. Completely overhauled a couple of years ago, the park reopened to visitors with a range of new attractions and facilities, including spacious running tracks to help you maintain physical distance.
Image credit: nurinn.natasha/Instagram
Here’s another gorgeous park where you can run in KL. Located in Kepong, you’ll find that the park is frequented by families in the evenings, which adds to the entire atmosphere. Seasoned runners will appreciate the specially dedicated running path in the park that extends over 3.8km in a loop.
Written by Chin Poh Nee; Image credit: ig_thehungrypanda/Instagram
The Perdana Botanical Gardens is another popular haunt for runners. Formerly known as Lake Gardens, it’s a large area in the city with lush greenery. You’ll find running here to be an absolute breeze — not because it’s easy, but because all the trees and plants will make it breezy. There are also several canopied spots in the gardens that make for good resting spots and to take some pictures for social media. After all, did you really exercise if it wasn’t documented on Instagram?
Written by Chin Poh Nee; Image credit: serene_ho_3287/Instagram
Bordering one of the great hiking trails in KL, the TTDI Park offers several loops from flat terrains around the lake to the more physically challenging undulated courses. Wildlife is abundant here with resident mobs of monkeys frequently on the look-out for treats and a lake housing innumerable terrapins. The park is a stone’s throw away from the Taman Tun Dr Ismail MRT Station on the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line.
Image credit: em_the_pregina/Instagram
Bukit Jalil Recreational Park is a great place for you to try different sorts of terrains when running. The area itself was developed for the 1998 Commonwealth Games, and if you head to the International Garden, you’ll see different areas specially designed to represent different countries. Stay on the tarmac trail or go a little off to rake in more kilometres.
Written by Chin Poh Nee; Image credit: cmyliajones/Instagram