11 public parks reopened in KL, PJ and Shah Alam where you can go for a run safely

Looking for public parks in KL, PJ and Shah Alam where you can go for a run?

With the gradual easing of restrictions, fully vaccinated dwellers of the Klang Valley can return to a semblance of normalcy, including dining out at selected restaurants. According to the latest SOPs, however, booking a table isn’t the only activity you can set out to accomplish; public parks are once again welcoming joggers who simply yearn for a breath of fresh air.

Here is a list of public parks in KL and other neighbourhoods within the Klang Valley where you can stamp your feet literally.

Hero and feature images by Alfred on Unsplash