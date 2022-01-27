Adults can walk in for Covid-19 booster shots at selected PPVs in the Klang Valley

Walk-ins for boosters are now OK.

Starting January 27, adults can drop by any of the 4 designated PPVs in the Klang Valley for their Covid-19 vaccine booster shots. The latest change in the policy is in response to the encouraging booster uptake among Klang Valley inhabitants. As of January 25, 68.2% of the adult population in the greater KL region have been inoculated with a booster dose.

What to know about walk-ins for boosters in the Klang Valley?

Previously when the booster programme was announced, large crowds showed up at various PPVs without appointment either via MySejahtera or prior registration with the respective PPVs, hoping to secure a booster shot on the spot. The overwhelming response raised concerns over social distancing, with many waiting in line for hours; some waited in vain as extra doses were depleted for the day. Consequently, walk-ins were prohibited. To remedy the situation, hopefuls who hadn’t been notified by MySejahtera could register with their preferred PPVs. Subsequently on January 17, it was announced that senior citizens could walk in for booster shots from January 19 onwards.

Booster walk-in for anyone above 18 at PPV WTC, Axiata Arena, IDCC & Soka Gakkai effective tomorrow. #PICKBooster #LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/5rkEvie27B — Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) January 26, 2022

According to the Health Ministry, walk-ins are now authorised at World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur; Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil; Ideal Convention Centre, Shah Alam; and Dewan Soka Gakkai, Klang.

The vaccine that will be dispensed as boosters is made by AstraZeneca. However, the Pfizer drug will be administered to selected individuals such as the pregnant and those found not suitable for AstraZeneca.

Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin cautioned that the Omicron wave has started in the country. Malaysia recorded 4,744 new Covid-19 infections on January 26.

Hero and feature images by Mufid Majnun/Unsplash