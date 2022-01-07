All the new features on Fitness+ to get you motivated in 2022

If you’re an Apple Watch user, you’ll find the latest additions to Fitness+ extra exciting with features that motivate and encourage a goal-driven and purposeful lifestyle.

Have you set your fitness goals and your journey into mindfulness right for 2022? Apple Fitness+ is introducing something extra special at the start of the year to get you motivated and going with new features that will surely excite all Apple Watch users out there.

Beginning January 10, Fitness+ will be equipped with new features to motivate people towards their goals and these include Collections, Time to Run, Artist Spotlight workouts, as well as a new list of Time to Walk guests.

Apple Fitness+, the first fitness and wellness service built entirely around Apple Watch and designed to be welcoming to all, has been one of the most popular features loved by Apple Watch users. It started with an extensive library of workouts and meditations that are updated everyday, and focuses on providing balance between fitness and mindfulness amongst its users. There’s also the Time to Walk feature that is introduced to encourage people to start walking.

With exciting features to look forward to, it is seemingly important to add that these new additions highlight the importance of music in a workout. One of the featured artists, Shakira notes: “For me, a great playlist can make or break a workout. Music has the power to energise you and make it more fun, so I hope these playlists can be inspiring for Apple Fitness+ users who choose them too.”

Here are all the new features on Fitness+ that you need to know as you set your path to better fitness and greater mindfulness in 2022.

Collections

Collections will feature a curated series of workouts and meditations from the expansive Fitness+ library to help you reach your goals. It is simply a thematic or goal-driven way to get you motivated in your next workout or meditation journey. It actively suggests new plans to help you make intentional training choices easy according to your preferences. Collections will debut with six brand new curated lists including the 30-Day Core Challenge; Run Your First 5K; Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses; Improve Your Posture with Pilates; Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips; as well as Wind Down for a Better Bedtime that is essential with the rise of mental health awareness.

Time to Run

If you’ve been enjoying Time to Walk, Time to Run is basically your signal to start running. There is no denying that running is one of the most popular activities among Malaysians and it can be carried out anytime and anywhere. Time to Run on Fitness+ is a new audio running experience designed to help you become more consistent and better runners, with each episode focused on a popular running route in some of the most iconic cities and locations including London, Brooklyn, and Miami Beach. Like Time to Walk, Time to Run will feature prominent running coaches to guide you through with curated playlists, anecdotes and even photos taken by these Fitness+ trainers during their runs.

For Apple Watch customers who use a wheelchair, time to Run becomes Time to Run or Push, and once selected, it gives you the choice to start a run or an Outdoor Push Running Pace workout.

Time to Walk Season 3

Following the success of the second season of Time to Walk that wrapped up with the epic ‘walk’ with HRH Prince William, Fitness+ will kickoff its third season with a solid list featuring some of the world’s most interesting and influential people. With already 41 guests featured to date, the latest season will start with actor, writer and producer Rebel Wilson starting January 10.

Artist Spotlight

ICYMI, Fitness+ has introduced the Artist Spotlight feature late last year where the series dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist which includes Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Nikki Minaj and Lady Gaga. Starting next week, Fitness+ will add to the popular Artist Spotlight series with new workouts featuring the music of Ed Sheeren, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and the Beatles. New workouts featuring the respective music drop every Monday for four weeks, appearing across different workout types including Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Strength, Yoga and more.

How to get started? All you need is an Apple Watch as well as other pairing devices like the AirPods, or other Bluetooth-enabled headphones for walking or running, and an iPad or Apple TV 4K for Fitness+ workouts. New owners of the Apple Watch Series 7 will enjoy a three-month subscription to Fitness+ and if you still do not have one, get started here.