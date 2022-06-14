10 best meditation apps to help you relax and destress

Fact: meditation achieves wonders. Also fact: meditation is not easy for everyone. Here are the ten of the best meditation apps to check out.

Every individual has a mix of all the good and bad habits that affect their lifestyle. While an en masse shift towards indulging in healthy practices is quite apparent in recent times, the one that’s particularly been garnering the most attention is meditation.

For how fear, stress, anxiety, and inhibitions tend to hold us captive, a good habit or practice helps us stabilise and navigate through life. And that’s where meditation comes to our aid.

However, we are aware that fully committing to practice in our on-the-go lifestyles isn’t easy. Not all of us can take up courses or take a break and attend meditation retreats. But sparing a few minutes every day to practice guided meditation at home can be a way out. How do you ask?

Well, if you’ve been meaning to introduce meditation into your busy schedules to help you lead a better and happier life, it’s time for you to try some of the best meditation apps. Be it various meditation techniques and breathing exercises or helping you get a sound sleep every night, these apps are our modern-day saviours.

From beginners to skilled meditators, these apps are perfect for all. Easy-to-use and navigable, meditation apps are well equipped with all the wisdom and practical exercises that one would need on their meditation journey — not to forget the availability of expert guidance to ensure maximum benefits for all. And if this motivates you to try a meditation app, scout through our list of some of the best ones available right away.

[Hero image: Unsplash/Sage Friedman; featured image via Headspace]

10 of the best meditation apps to download now, or whenever