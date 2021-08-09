Some Covid-19 restrictions will be eased under the new SOP for those fully vaccinated starting August 10.

In a step closer to normality, the Malaysian government has announced a new guideline or SOP for individuals who have been fully vaccinated set to be enforced from August 10. Listless from persistent lockdown, many desire a return to pre-pandemic life where simple, routine pleasures like dining out and travelling could be carried out on whims.

While evidently, we still have a long way to go before we can resume all these activities with abandon, the new SOP for now will grant some privileges to those fully vaccinated to engage in social activities. Until the main course is served, an appetiser will suffice for now as a morale booster.

To be classed as fully vaccinated, it must have been 14 days after the person has received the second dose of either the Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccine. For single dose vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson or CanSino, it is 28 days after the inoculation.

Travellers returning or coming to Malaysia will be allowed to complete their self-quarantine at home. This of course is contingent on whether they own a home. For married couples who have been living apart due district and state border closures, they will be allowed to meet. The same applies to parents with children under the age of 18. You are required to present your digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate in the MySejahtera app to the authorities at check points.

Meanwhile, for states under the second phase and beyond in the National Recovery Plan (as of writing, they encompass Perlis, Perak, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak), fully vaccinated denizens will be afforded greater freedom. This includes inter-district travel, dine-in at restaurants and sports activities.

From 6am to 10pm, sports and recreational activities requiring no physical contact, such as jogging, exercising, tai chi, cycling, skateboarding, fishing, equestrian, archery, hiking, singles tennis and badminton and golf, will be allowed at outdoor and half-indoor areas.

Intrastate tourism will resume with hotels and homestays open for business.

For those of us confined to Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Johor, Malacca and Putrajaya, we shall remain hopeful. With greater vaccination well underway, things will soon work in our favour. Over 70% of the population in the Klang Valley have received at least one dose as of August 2, while nationally, close to 45% have received their first doses.

Criteria specified in the National Recovery Plan have been changed. According to Coordinating Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz, the number of new Covid-19 cases with serious symptoms will be used as a new indicator for the transition into phases 2 and 3. Perlis, Labuan and parts of Sarawak have transitioned into phase 3.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images by Ethan Hu on Unsplash